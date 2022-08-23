What Do You Meme Trivia Game Launches ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld’ Expansion Packs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The bestselling trivia card game What Do You Meme gets an update this week with two new expanded editions based on “Friends” and “Seinfeld.”

Each set features 50 caption cards and 30 image cards, testing players’ knowledge of the iconic New York City-based sitcoms. From Ross’s unforgettable “Pivot!” couch scene to George’s hilarious encounter with the “Soup Nazi,” each game promises hours of funs for anyone looking to rekindle their love for either show in a new format.

What Do You Meme is one of dozens of new pop-culture inspired board games to come out in recent months. Just last month, Clue was reimagined in the “Friends” Manhattan universe in honor of Friends Fan Week 2022 (which coincides with International Friendship Day). In “Clue: Friends,” aptly named “The One With Secrets,” a playful take on the show’s episode title formatting, one of the six main characters has a big secret that they’re keeping from the rest of the crew.

If you don’t consider yourself part of the “Friends” or “Seinfeld” fandoms, there are plenty of other board games inspired by popular shows and movies. From “Hello Kitty” and “Game of Thrones” Monopoly to a “Stranger Things” card game, check out more pop-culture games below:

‘Friends’ What Do You Meme Expansion Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

Test your “Friends” knowledge with a brand new edition of What Do You Meme based off the iconic NBC sitcom. Included in the pack are 50 caption cards and 30 image cards, highlighting some of the funniest scenes from the series like Ross’s laugh-out-loud funny “Pivot” couch hysteria and Monica’s turkey head Thanksgiving moment.

BUY NOW: $14.99 Buy It

‘Seinfeld’ What Do You Meme Expansion Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

This “What Do You Meme” set is surprisingly entertaining for a game about a show about nothing. Travel back to the ’90s with this highly detailed “Seinfeld” set, which is chock-full of trivia questions about your favorite New York City foursome.

BUY NOW: $14.90 Buy It

‘Friends’: Clue

Courtesy of The Op

“Clue: Friends” follows the same narrative as the traditional board game, which takes players through different rooms of a house or city (in this case, the fictionalized version of New York City featured in the “Friends”) in order to solve a mystery. The board game, which comes with secret tokes, character cards, rumor cards, intrigue cards and dice, is available to purchase exclusively on The Op Games’ website for $44.99.

BUY NOW: $44.99 Buy It

‘Hello Kitty and Friends’ Monopoly

Courtesy of The Op Games

Ride alongside Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Keroppi, Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll or Badtz-Maru on this colorful board inspired by the “Hello Kitty” universe, collecting tokens and investing in spots along the way. You’ll find the franchise’s most memorable landmarks as you play, such as Hello Kitty’s Hotel, My Melody’s Flower Shop, and Sunshine Park. Plus, Community Chest and Chance cards allow you to contribute to events like the Omaturi Festival and collect rewards for wholesome competitions like baking.

BUY NOW: $39.99 Buy It

‘Game of Thrones’ Monopoly

Courtesy of Amazon

Fans can transport themselves to the lands of Westeros in this interactive board game as players buy, sell and trade locations within the seven kingdoms. Game tokens are a reference to the Honorary sigils of the fantastical houses, while money takes the form of dragon and silver stag-shaped coins. And of course, in true “GOT” fashion, the board game’s usual houses and hotels are replaced by holdfasts and castles.

'Game of Thrones' Monopoly $33.99 Buy It

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Clue Board Game

Courtesy of Amazon

In this modern iteration of everyone’s favorite game “Clue,” players attempt to solve the crime of who killed Ned Boddy. The game board is custom illustrated to include iconic “Bob’s Burgers” elements that any fan of the comedy will appreciate.

'Bob's Burgers Clue Board Game $40.49 Buy It

‘The Walking Dead’ The Board Game

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Inspired by the ultra-popular drama from AMC, “The Walking Dead” board game takes players through a zombie apocalypse. Just like the show, those that have died come back to life to hunt down survivors. Three sets of cards (encounter, scrounge and walker) and one die determine the fates of players, each armed with various weapons to defend themselves.

'The Walking Dead': The Board Game $81.95 Buy It

Jumanji The Game

Courtesy of Amazon

Play at your own risk. This meta game follows the same rules featured in the movie, as players each pick a pawn to guide them through the danger-riddled jungle. A pile of danger cards sits in the middle, waiting to wreak havoc on whoever is unlucky enough to draw them. Whoever makes it to the middle of the game board without reaching their demise wins.

Jumanji The Game $29.69 Buy It

‘Stranger Things’ Card Game

Courtesy of Amazon

The Netflix-inspired card game has players attempt to escape the Upside Down and get rid of all their eggo cards in a strategy-free card game similar to Uno. The set from the acclaimed Hasbro gaming includes 106 eggo cards and seven character cards for a fast game and easy game.

Stranger Things Card Game $58.48 Buy It

‘Jurassic Park’ Strategy Game

Courtesy of Amazon

Just like Steven Spielberg’s massive blockbuster, this strategic board game is full of cinematic adventures. One player controls savage dinosaurs as the rest of the group works together to outsmart the dinosaurs and survive. Play with up to 10 people, each given their own characters with unique objectives and backgrounds.

Jurassic Park Strategy Game $29.99 $26.85 Buy It

‘Goosebumps’ Movie Game

Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you have a kid who’s experiencing the eerie drama of R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” for the first time, or you’re feeling nostalgic for the popular children’s series yourself, this game is the perfect way to transport yourself to the supernatural. Pick between your favorite monsters (Slappy, Werewolf of Fever Swamp, Abominable Snowman of Pasadena, The Mummy, Fifi the Vampire Poodle or The Haunted Mask) before battling each other in a frantic race along the Trail of Mayhem

Goosebumps Movie Game $24.95 Buy It

‘Harry Potter’ Deck Building Card Game

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re tired of the muggle life, travel to Hogwarts and become a power-bearing wizard. Pick between Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Neville Longbottom before starting on the battle-filled adventure. You can enhance your abilities with over 140 cards (which you might need if you’re Ron…) and gain influence over the other players by mastering powerful spells, recruiting allies and uncovering magical items. Plus, seven successive game adventures offer progressive difficulty so it never gets old.

Harry Potter Card Game $49.90 $42.99 Buy It

‘Friends’ Wheel of Mayhem

Courtesy of Amazon

Every “Friends” fan thinks they know the game better than anyone so if you’re a true “Friends” snob who feels like you’re an honorary member of the Central Perk gang, then try your hand at this fast-paced trivia game that will put your knowledge to the test. In addition to familiar questions pulled from the iconic “The One With the Baby Shower” episode, the game also includes a motorized Wheel of Mayhem that offers tougher questions and weird bonuses. Full “Friends” gift guide here.

Friends Wheel of Mayhem $17.00 Buy It

‘The Hunger Games:’ Training Days

Courtesy of Amazon

Based off the beloved trilogy, Training Days has each player choose a district to represent before taking a tribute card that will rank them by random in four attributes: strength, ability, cunning and charm. Move through the game by taking challenge cards that parallel the trials that Katniss and Peeta endure under the authoritarian government of Panam.

The Hunger Games: Training Days $30.95 Buy It