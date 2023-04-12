Blake Lively Hires Expert From Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial for Betty Buzz Ad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A new ad campaign for Blake Lively’s non-alcoholic mixers company Betty Buzz stars an unexpected expert to attest to its unparalleled “fizziness”: biomechanical engineer, Dr. Irving Scher, who made a name for himself as a witness in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski incident trial last month.

In the 40-second video, released Tuesday, Dr. Scher spoofs on the physics-backed arguments he made in court in favor of Paltrow, this time using his biomechanical engineering background to explain the science of carbonation and prove that Betty Buzz is “probably” the most bubbly sparkling beverage in the world.

“When you look at a person drinking Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon soda, they have a smile on their face and they think ‘Wow, so bubbly,’ while another person drinks Sparkling Grapefruit and says, ‘Mmm, Betty Buzz tastes great,” Dr. Sher says in the video, dressed in a courtroom-appropriate suit and standing in front of a crowded whiteboard. “And of course in both cases the Betty Buzz goes down into their stomachs here which is consistent with the laws of physics and Newton’s laws.”

With this hilarious ad campaign, Lively seems to be following in the satirical footsteps of her husband Ryan Reynolds who recently recruited Depressed Peloton Wife to appear in an ad for Aviation Gin. Dr. Scher became a viral sensation when he completed complex physics equations in front of a jury in order to prove that plaintiff Mr. Sanderson would have been able to fall to the ground without Paltrow landing on him.

Betty Buzz mixers, which Lively launched in 2021, work on their own or mixed with either conventional or zero-proof spirits. The actor is one of many celebrity entrepreneurs that have dived into the non-alcoholic market with an array of new options, such as Katy Perry’s De Soi, RuPaul’s House of Love mocktails and Kin Euphorics, which boasts Bella Hadid as an investor.

Watch Betty Buzz’s full video here, and shop Betty Buzz’s best offerings here.