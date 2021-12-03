Blackpink’s Lisa Drops First Makeup Collection With Mac

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s only been a few months since Blackpink’s Lisa embarked on a solo career with her record-smashing debut “Lalisa,” and now the K-pop star has another debut: her first-ever makeup collection with Mac Cosmetics.

The 11-piece collection is inspired by the shimmery and glittery outfits the rapper is known to wear on stage, including her go-to product for performances, Mac’s Powder Kiss liquid lip colour. For the collection, she also created and named three brand new shades for the lip formula: Rhythm N’ Roses, Swoon For Blooms and Pink Roses. Other featured products include two Brushstroke 24-Hour Brushstroke liners, one Powder Blush in Melba and a 12-color eyeshadow palette named “L,” all ranging from $24 to $54 in price.

“I wanted the M·A·C x L Eye Shadow Palette to be a versatile lineup that can effortlessly create naturally soft and sultry looks for every day – or glam looks for a night out by embracing a bold balance of mattes, shimmers and glitters,” she said in a statement. The palette features wearable hues like pink, lilac peach and browns, all packed with her signature glitter.

The range of colors in the palette were designed to be worn by people of any age and gender, a universality that was central to her lip colors, too. “There’s a shade for everyone with a mix of colors and tones I personally love,” she said.

The Thai singer, born Lisa Monabal, became the first female K-pop star to become a face of Mac when she was tapped to be the brand’s global ambassador in 2020. While the beauty space is new to the singer, she has become increasingly involved in the fashion industry in recent years. She became Hedi Slimane’s global ambassador in September 2020, followed by Bulgari in July 2020. It’s a smart move for these luxury brands, who can count on Lisa’s loyal Blinks (the group’s fanbase) to support her creative endeavors. And with more followers on Instagram than any other K-pop star, it won’t be a surprise if her new Mac collection sells out fast.

Shop the collection exclusively on Mac Cosmetics, starting today.

Mac x L Eyeshadow Palette

The 12-color eyeshadow palette is perhaps Lisa’s most personal item in the collection, with two shades nodding to the singer’s zodiac sign (Aries Kiss and Fire Sign). The other colors are a mix of glittery pastels such as the lilac and cool icy pink, in addition to frosty neutrals such as the pearly cream — all boasting the same non-creasing, 8-hour wear that Mac’s eye products are famous for.

Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour

With her debut collection, Lisa was given the opportunity to create and name three new shades for her favorite lip product. In addition to the new hues — Pink Roses, Rhythm N’ Roses and Swoon For Blooms — the lineup includes her other go-to fiery shades: Sorry Not Sorry, Warm Pumpkin, Haute Pants and Fashion, Sweetie.

Extra Dimension Skin Finish

Mac’s classic Extra Dimension Skin Finish is reworked in the new collection to feature the singer’s favorite flower. The edelweiss-embossed highlighter illuminates the skin with petal-soft, peach-pink opulence, giving off prismatic reflections designed to sculpt the face. And it lasts up to ten hours.

Brushstroke 24-Hour Eyeliner

Achieve Lisa’s full look with her signature cat eye, made possible by this liquid eyeliner pen with a precision brush tip so you can draw on a perfect stroke. The liner comes in her two must-have shades (black and brown), both in smudge-proof and budge-resistant formula that promises mistake-proof application.

