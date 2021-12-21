Blackpink Brings Signature Color and Glitz to New Casetify Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Blackpink is known for donning colorful and glitzy outfits on stage and in their music videos. Now, the K-Pop girl group will bring their signature style to a brand new collection with Casetify.

The group, consisting of Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé, worked with the phone accessories company to put together a limited-edition lineup of iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, iPad cases and more — all featuring designs and imagery inspired by the group’s most memorable lyrics and albums. The collection is currently available on Casetify.com, with pieces ranging from $25 to $75.

“Our first collection with Blackpink is incredibly exciting for the Casetify community, as both our fandoms share a deep love for self-expression and individuality,” said Casetify CEO and co-founder Wes Ng in a statement. “This special collection invites a world wide audience to get creative and personal with products they hold close to their heart, and we can’t wait to see how customers style their accessories to connect with Blackpink on a whole new level.”

Some standouts from the collection include The Ticket Case, designed to look like a ticket stub autographed by one of the members, the In Your Area case, a personalized dupe of their world-tour all access pass, and the Photobooth Case, which allows fans to showcase their own photos on the back of their devices.

The collection follows other Casetify collaborations with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and BTS. Blackpink’s Lisa also released a makeup collection with Mac last month, as the company’s first-ever global ambassador.

