The Best Tech Deals to Shop This Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Airpods, Smart TVs and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still the best days in the year to get new tech, whether you’re looking for a new TV, computer monitor, laptop or headphones. And unlike the past, the best deals aren’t relegated to brick-and-mortar stores so you can save big from the comfort of your home.

From Walmart to Best Buy to Amazon, here are the best tech deals to shop this year. Check out our full Black Friday roundup here, in addition to sales on TV sets and Amazon devices.

Apple AirPods Pro (32% Off)

The newest Apple AirPods are worth the buy even when not on sale, considering the five hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities. If your AirPods are starting to wear out, it may be time for an upgrade. The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all external audio with a simple touch of the bud. The Airpods 2 are also down to just $115 today.

Apple AirPods Pro $249.00 $169.99 Buy It

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (29% Off)

Sony’s best-selling headphones, currently $100 off, are known for its impressive ANC (active noise cancellation), which uses microphones and speakers to reduce background and surrounding noises. While drowning out distracting noises like keyboard typing or office chatter, they also deliver crystal clear audio. They boast a powerful low-frequency response and an impressive lack of distortion at high volumes. Plus, in addition to helping with ANC, the microphones can also be used to record voice memos or talk to Siri on connected devices.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $349.99 $248.00 Buy It

JBL Flip Essential Portable Speaker (44% Off)

JBL is one of the best portable speakers on the market. Their normal retail price is already a bang for your buck but this Black Friday deal slashes the price tag by nearly 50%. It’s packed with powerful, room-filling audio that you can wirelessly play from your smartphone or tablet. Better yet, it delivers up to 10 hours of non-stop play and features a waterproof design.

BUY NOW: $99 $55 Buy It

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (50% Off)

The Nest Mini not only has a sophisticated and slim design but features rich audio with a powerful bass. In addition to its quality speaker, it also features a voice-controlled Google Assistant for hands-free access to the weather, news, reminders, alarms and more.

BUY NOW: $49.99 $25 Buy It

Apple Magic Keyboard ($150 Off)

A Magic Keyboard is really all you need to transform your iPad or tablet into a fully functional laptop, with a top-notch typing experience, a full-sized trackpad and backlit keys. It magnetically connects to the tablet after which you can smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle.

BUY NOW: $150 Buy It

Macbook Air 13.3″ Laptop ($150 Off)

Apple’s thinnest and lightest notebook gets supercharged with the M1 chip in this new iteration, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice functionality and speed for a sleek design. It features a blazing fast 8-core CPU so you can tackle intensive video and graphic-based projects, while a 16-core neural engine allows for accelerated machine learning tasks. Plus, it has the longest battery life ever at 18 hours with no charge.

BUY NOW: $999 $849 Buy It

Apple Watch SE ($60 Off)

Apple devices rarely go on sale so it’s always a good idea to take advantage of their slashed prices on big deals days. The Apple Watch SE is packed with all the smart watch essentials for a lower price: you can take calls and reply to texts right from your wrist, track your daily activity and see your trends in the Fitness app, sync music, podcasts and audiobooks, and make secure payments through Apple Pay.

BUY NOW: $270 $219 Buy It

Echo Dot 4th Generation (40% Off)

Amazon best-selling smart speaker is nearly half off for Black Friday. A sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even help you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms. The 3rd generation is also 50% off. Check out our roundup for more Black Friday deals on Amazon devices.

Echo Dot 4th Generation $49.99 $29.99 Buy It

Anker 4-in-1 Charging Station (42% Off)

Charge all your devices in one place with this handy Anker station, which comes with two wireless charging surfaces, a Lightning connector dock and a USB-C port. It’s great because it’s compatible with a wide range of devices, from Apple Watches and AirPods to iPhones and other Qi-enabled phones. Plus, you don’t have to take off your phone case thanks to PowerWave technology that transmits charge through surfaces up to 5mm thick.

Anker 4-in-1 Charging Station $119.99 $69.99 Buy It

Toshiba 43-Inch Smart TV (29% Off)

For only $250, Toshiba’s Smart TV offers everything you need for a premium at-home entertainment experience. An Alexa voice remote allows you to sift through live TV and launch apps, while the Fire TV comes with access to more than 500,000 streaming movies and shows. Check out more Black Friday TV deals here.

Toshiba 43-Inch Smart TV $349.99 $249.99 Buy It

LG 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar System ($130 Off)

Take your home movie theater to the next level with the high-tech LG soundbar, whose booming audio comes at a great price with this limited-time deal. The lightweight 300W speaker kit is made with a carbon diaphragm that reduces distortion for clean, crisp audio while Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts settings for optimal quality. Plus, it comes with a wireless subwoofer for intense bass.

BUY NOW: $279 $179 Buy It

Roku Streambar (38% Off)

Streaming is given a serious upgrade with Roku’s new streambar, which pairs high-quality picture and sound for a premium viewing experience. The compact device features brilliant 4K UHD alongside crisp audio and, like all of Roku’s devices, offers access to more than 500,000 movies and TV shows, with easy-to-use voice controls and bluetooth compatibility.

Roku Streambar $129.99 $79.98 Buy It

Fire TV Stick (36% Off)

Binging TV and movies is made seamless with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which uses Alexa voice control to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, you can control power and volume on your TV and sound bar from one stick so you don’t have to worry about multiple remotes that all serve different functions.

Fire TV Stick $54.99 $34.99 Buy It

Google Nest Thermostat (23% Off)

Get Google’s best-selling Nest Thermostat for less than $100 this Black Friday. The smart gadget allows you to save energy and stay comfortable, allowing you to program temperatures to match your own schedule and automatically turns itself down when you leave. A handy remote control gives you the option to control the temperature wherever you are, and you can even use the Savings Finder app to track your own consumption and find ways to be more energy efficient. Check out our more eco-friendly items to shop this holiday season in our roundup here.

Google Nest Thermostat $129.99 $99.99 Buy It

DJI FVB Drone Combo ($300 Off)

This all-encompassing drone bundle gives the thrill of immersive flight, packed with valuable gadgets that are worth well more than its current sub-$1000 price tag. It comes with Goggles V2 and super-wide 150-degree FOV for a sleek and aerodynamic aircraft, also packed with HD video transmission up to 120 pfs. With a choice between S, N or M modes you can control the device at any level you feel comfortable with, all featuring safety features such as obstacle sensing so you can fly worry-free.