From Echo Dots to Fire Tablets: The Best Amazon Device Deals to Shop This Black Friday

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

No one celebrates a Deals Day quite like Amazon. So it’s no surprise that the online retailer has once again pulled out all the stops for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, with particularly good sales on Amazon devices.

Basically every Amazon tech gadget on their site is on sale through the weekend: from Echo Dots and Insignia TVs to Fire Tablets and Kindles. Best of all, the deals span through all generational models so you’re sure to find something that fits your price-point and needs.

Echo Auto (70% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Bring Alexa with you on the road using the best-selling Echo Auto, which connects to the Alexa app on your phone to play music or make calls through your car’s speakers. The Auto is great because it’s designed specifically for driving: eight microphones and far-field technology help you hear over air conditioning and road noise. Most importantly, voice controls and Auto Mode (which creates a simplified car display while driving) keeps you safe and undistracted while behind the wheel.

Echo Auto $49.99 $14.99 Buy It

All-New Fire HD Tablet (50% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

A smart tablet for $75 is a steal no matter what. And Amazon’s Fire Tablet doesn’t sacrifice speed and functionality for affordability. A powerful processor allows for more RAM than previous generations, in addition to a bright full 1080 HD display. Stay connected with friends and family through Zoom and Alexa-controlled phone calls, or enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Instagram and Tik-Tok while on the go.

Fire HD Tablet $149.99 $74.99 Buy It

Echo Dot 3rd Gen (50% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The most popular Amazon smart speaker is currently half off. A sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even help you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen $39.99 $19.99 Buy It

Fire TV Stick (50% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Binging TV and movies is made seamless with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which uses Alexa voice control to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, you can control power and volume on your TV and sound bar from one stick so you don’t have to worry about multiple remotes that all serve different functions.

Fire TV Stick $39.99 $19.99 Buy It

Kindle (44% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The best-selling Kindle, now equipped with a built-in front light, is nearly half off for Black Friday. So if you’re an avid reader who’s been waiting to pull the trigger, now’s the time. The original reading tablet doesn’t come with any unnecessary bells and whistles but boasts purpose-driven features that make it easy to breeze through a book in any environment, such as adjustable brightness, a week-long battery life, and glare-free display that reads like real paper. Plus, Kindle Unlimited provides access to millions of titles, with the option to pair it with Audible for podcasts.

Amazon Kindle $89.99 $49.99 Buy It

Blink Outdoor Cameras (44% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

This wireless HD security camera helps you monitor your home day and night with night infrared vision. You can store and view video clips with the Blink Subscription Plan and it’s built to withstand the elements so you can stay worry-free no matter the weather. Plus, so you can set it up within minutes with no professional installation required.

Blink Security Cameras $179.99 $99.99 Buy It

Blink Video Doorbell (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Among all the crazy high-tech gadgets in our advanced world, being able to unlock your door no matter where you are in the world is still one of the coolest, and most helpful. The Blink Doorbell connects to your smartphone to send out 1080p day and infrared night video alongside two-way audio, while sending out instantaneous alerts when it senses movement. Plus, you have the option to connect it to an existing wired bell so you can still hear an in-home chime when you’re away from your phone.

Blink Video Doorbell $49.99 $34.99 Buy It

Luna Controller (29% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re already tapped into Luna’s cloud gaming service, then the matching Luna controller is a must for gaining a competitive edge. The controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers reducing lag time significantly so you don’t miss a second of action. The best feature is that it talks directly to the cloud so you can transition from one screen or console to the next with zero fuss. Pair it with some top-rated gaming gear, as recommended by professional gamers.

Luna Controller $69.99 $49.99 Buy It

Amazon Insignia TV 55-Inch (27% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV is a #1 release on the retailer for a reason. For an unbeatable $379, you can enjoy brilliant 4K entertainment with support for Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus. The affordable set also comes with a Fire TV Alexa-controlled remote, that allows you to sift through millions of movies and TV episodes on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. Up your experience by adding on the Fire TV Cube (currently 33% off) for an even faster and more fluid HD streaming experience, all voice-controlled.