Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Gets the Funko Pop Treatment (EXCLUSIVE)

In October, Dwayne Johnson will transform into Black Adam for his first role in the DC Universe. But before he makes his on-screen debut as the infamous anti-hero (and sworn nemesis of Shazam), “The Rock” will be miniaturized in the form of everyone’s favorite Funko Pop! collectibles.

The new “Black Adam” Funko Pop! collection dropped Thursday morning. In addition to Johnson’s Black Adam, it includes vinyl figures of Justice Society of America members Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and the villain Sabbac.

The upcoming DC feature adaptation has been in the works for more than a decade. Johnson began circling the roles for Black Adam and Shazam as early as 2007. The actor was set to play the superhero in 2014’s “Shazam!” but after a plot change, he only appeared as a magical holograph in a short scene. In the upcoming film, the 11th in the DC Universe, Johnson will star as the infamous villain as he is freed from his earthly tomb 5,000 years after being bestowed with powers.

“This film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” Johnson said before introducing the first look at the film at the virtual DC FanDome last year. “The film has without question some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

Considering how long fans have had to wait for the movie, they’ll likely be excited to get their hands on these new collectibles to hold them over before its October premiere.

Black Adam on Throne

Black Adam sits regally upon his throne in this 4-inch tall figure, clad in his all-black lightning bolt powersuit.

Hawkman in Cruiser

Traverse the galaxy in Hawkman’s famous Star Cruiser. This six-inch vinyl figure features the winged hero in his gold helmet, steering his ship on a mission to fight his villains.

Dr. Fate

A caped Dr. Fate, another fan-favorite hero played by Pierce Brosnan in the upcoming film, is seen holding his mystical balls of crystal as he levitates off the ground in this 5-inch tall figure.

Sabbac

This Funko! gives fans a first look at what the fire-blasting Sabbac will look like in the new DC film. In the 4-inch tall figure, the horned villain takes a menacing wide-legged stance while holding his ball of fire.

Cyclone

A relatively new recruit to the Justice Society of America, the young crimefighting Cyclone makes her big-screen debut in “Black Adam.” Celebrate the talkative, genius-level hero with this 4-inch figure, dressed up in her new costume of striped leggings and green long-flowing top .

Atom Smasher

Celebrate New Earth’s Albert Rothstein, otherwise known as Atom Smasher, with this 3-inch tall figure done up in the hero’s impossible-to-miss cerulean blue skin-tight suit.

