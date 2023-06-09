The Once-Reviled Birkenstock Clog Has Become the Shoe of the Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to think of a brand, or a sartorial trend in general, that has had a bigger comeback than the Birkenstock — first with their signature Arizona Slide Sandal (or “jesus sandals”), and more recently with their Boston Clog, which has become so popular in the decades since its 1979 launch, that select styles now go for nearly double their retail price on the aftermarket.

The centuries-old German footwear brand may have originally marketed themselves as utilitarian “health products” for an older demo, but the brand has since grown a robust, almost cultish following among the most stylish (and certainly non-geriatric) set, solidifying their place in the fashion zeitgeist — maybe just under the Adidas Samba.

For a while, the dwindling supply of the Boston Clog was proof enough of its popularity. The bestselling model was constantly out of stock on the website, which became a competitive hunting ground for trend-spotters looking to add the comfy model as a staple to their wardrobe. Bold-faced names such as Seth Rogen, Paul Mescal, Frank Ocean and A$AP Rocky have all been seen wearing the coveted style, only adding to its popularity.

But it didn’t take long for the company to take note and, with the help of some TikTok virality, they soon upped their inventory. Clearly, gatekeeping isn’t part of the Birkenstock ethos.

Like the Arizona Slides, what makes the Boston Clogs so special is its diversity in their customers. Their versatility allows you to pair them with anything from an ankle-length white skirt to denim shorts to cargos to oversized dad jeans.

To that last point, they can be considered another addition to the growing list of dad shoes that have become ubiquitous over the past two years, like New Balance and Hoka sneaks.But unlike other dad shoes, which generally refer to shoes that look lame on dads and somehow stylish on their 20-something daughters, the Boston clogs look good on anyone — and in fact, make the perfect Father’s Day gift for a dad looking to up his style.

Shop Birkenstocks’s Boston Clogs below:

