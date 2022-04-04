Billie Eilish’s Custom Grammys Shirt Paid Tribute to Taylor Hawkins: Here’s Where You Can Find Your Own

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Billie Eilish honored the late Taylor Hawkins during her performance at the Grammys Sunday night. While taking the stage to sing her nominated track “Happier Than Ever,” she rocked an oversized black t-shirt imprinted with a photo of the beloved Foo Fighters drummer.

While Eilish’s exact shirt was a custom-made Willy Chavarria piece from FW22, there are similar shirts available on retail sites such as Etsy featuring the same photo of Hawkins from behind his drum kit for fans looking for their own ways to memorialize the rock musician.

Eilish, who waved her shirt passionately at the end of her performance, was far from the only performer to honor the late musician on Sunday night. An emotional tribute video played during the ceremony was set to Foo Fighters’ “Hero” and featured old footage and photos of the drummer and his bandmates. At one point the band’s frontman Dave Grohl can be heard calling Hawkins “the best drummer in the world.”

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Columbia on March 25 while on the road with the Foo Fighters. The band was set to perform at the Festival Esétereo Picnic that night, with a full lineup of shows scheduled across South America that have since been cancelled in the wake of Hawkins’ death. Authorities in Colombia issued a statement Saturday afternoon noting that Hawkins was determined to have had 10 drugs in his system at the time of his death, although they didn’t officially declare that he died of a drug overdose. The city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain,” and sent an ambulance but were unable to revive him.

Hawkins most recently starred in the band’s comedic horror movie “Studio 666” that came out in February and follows the drummer and his bandmates (Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee and Pat Smear) as they record their 10th album in a haunted mansion.

You can pay tribute to the late drummer with this one-of-a-kind tee below:

Courtesy of Etsy

BUY NOW: $21.99 Buy It