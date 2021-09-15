Billie Eilish’s Makeup Artist On How To Recreate Her Old Hollywood Met Gala Look

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Billie Eilish brought old Hollywood glamour to the Met Gala steps on Monday night, rocking a luxurious Oscar de la Renta ball gown, bold lips and sultry eyes as part of a look that is only one more example in recent months of the global pop-star crawling out of her sartorial comfort zone.

While eyes were on her gargantuan skirt, whose 15-foot train had to be held as she made her way up the steps, her eye-catching makeup and ’90s-style blowout brought together the classic look. According to Eilish the look was Inspired by the iconic Holiday Barbie from the 1980s, in addition to historic starlets such as Marilyn Monroe. Blush was the color of the night for the singer, whose look emulated her newly presented style released around the same time as her new album “Happier Than Ever.” But the bold, thick eyeliner gave off a punk rock flare still at the center of Eilish’s style, and only fitting for a six-time Grammy winner.

Billie Eilish shows off her elegant look on the #MetGala red carpet https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/2c4XS1df8X — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

“We wanted to keep it old Hollywood with a bit of an edge,” Eilish’s makeup artist Robert Rumsey says about her final look. In order to achieve their joint vision, he opted for Charlotte Tillbury’s newest collection, which he says is always a perfect choice for a red carpet look. And luckily for us, all the items Rumsey used are available to buy online, meaning you can recreate the pop star’s stunning Met Gala makeup at home.

Bybi Bright Eyed Eye Cream

Rumsey says he first applied Bybi’s eye cream to visibly plump and illuminate the delicate skin around the eye area, tapping around the eye area with his ring finger. “The light-reflecting, sustainably sourced peach mica counteracts the appearance of dark circles and shadowy lids,” he says.

The Golden Goddess Luxury Palette

“I always start with eyes when they are a little dramatic,” Rumsey says. He used the Luxury Eye Palettes in Golden Goddess and The Sophisticate to sculpt the eye, and achieved her smudged eyeliner look using Rock N Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black.

Cheek to Chic Pillow Talk Original

Rumsey added a subtle flush using Charlotte Tillbury’s Cheek to Chic blush in Pillow Talk, whose color-rich pigments are rolled into finely crushed pearls for easy blending. Plus, each shade features luminous gold flecks for a star-worthy shimmer.

K.I.S.S.I.N.G Runway Royalty Lipstick

Rumsey topped off Eilish’s look with this nude-rouge lip using Charlotte Tillbury’s Runway Royalty lipstick in the color K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Doubled with the Iconic Nude Lip Liner, he was able to achieve a bold pout reminiscent of Old Hollywood.

