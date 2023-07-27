Beyoncé and Tiffany Launch Limited-Edition Jewelry Collection in Celebration of ‘Renaissance’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been exactly a year since Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” first took the world by storm, and Tiffany & Co. is celebrating the moment with the launch of the Return to Tiffany & Beyoncé collection.

The limited-edition capsule reimagines the luxury jewelry brand’s signature heart-shaped “return to Tiffany” pendants with iconography and designs inspired by Beyoncé’s ongoing world tour, including the signature horse from the “Renaissance” album cover and tour.

Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé Collection $275 – $700 Buy Now

All profits from the sales will support the About Love Scholarship program, a partnership between Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD Foundation and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The funds will build on the $2 million pledged in 2021 to provide scholarships for students in arts and creative fields at five HBCUs: Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University.

The new collection is a continuation of Beyoncé and Tiffany and Co.’s relationship, that began with the brand’s 2021 “About Love” campaign starring the singer. The luxury house is also the official jeweler of the Renaissance World Tour, during which Beyoncé has performed in several custom-made Tiffany creations.

Beyoncé kicked off the North American leg of her tour in July after wrapping up a 15-date international trek. Tickets are still available to her upcoming performances on resale sites such as Stubhub and Vividseats. The singer will hit major cities such as Atlanta, Tampa, Inglewood, Seattle and Houston before a final show in Kansas City on Oct. 1.

The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé collection debuts on Tiffany.com on Saturday, July 29.