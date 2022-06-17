Buying Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Box Set? You’ll Need a CD Player

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Bey Hive, rejoice: a new Beyonce album is coming. This week, the music mogul announced her new record “Renaissance,” due July 29, on her Instagram, where she linked out to her website allowing fans to pre-order the album on their respective streaming services. Also for sale on her website is four boxed sets (dubbed “poses”) that include different variations of T-shirts, posters, a collectible box and a CD version of the record.

The choice to drive physical sales by way of a collectible box (in CD form and not vinyl, no less) is unexpected but it does make sense considering the rumors that her mysterious new music is disco. She appeared on the cover of “British Vogue” this week, on top of a horse on a dance floor, which Twitter users have already pointed out echoes a famous photo of Bianca Jagger at Studio 54. Edward Enninful, in the cover story, writes that it’s “music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”

While signs point to disco, it’s too early to say. But we do know is that if you bought the Renaissance Box, you’ll be receiving Beyonce’s music in the ’80’s-preferred medium, and you’ll need a CD player to get your money’s worth.

Here are the best portable, affordable CD players to play “Renaissance.”

Deluxe Products CD Player (19% Off)

This Deluxe Products portable CD player boasts hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. For only $18, you’ll be able to play your music on the go, with pause and skip functionalities that make it effortless to customize your listening experience. Plus, an included AC USB cable means you can easily power the discman using your phone charger.

Unegroup Personal CD Player

This is the best choice for those that want to bump their CD music from the car. In addition to supporting almost all audio formats (CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3 and WMA audio files from CD), it also supports aux connection so you can play from a variety of speakers. An OLED screen on the front allows you to navigate titles and skip around the track list.

GC04 Portable CD Player Boombox

Really get into the ’80s vibe with this groovy boombox from hPlay. It comes in three vibrant springtime hues (neon green, pink and purple) in addition to a classic black. It has a top-loading portal for CDs but the playful discman also works as an AM FM radio.

