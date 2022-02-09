Beyonce’s Ivy Park Valentine’s Day Collection Is Finally Here

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyonce’s newest Ivy Park drop with Adidas is finally here, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The love-themed collection named “Ivy Heart” features dozens of trendy silhouettes, all in red and pink colorways and embellished with Valentines-inspired patterns such as hearts and lips. In total, the lineup includes 30 apparel styles such as a velour tracksuits and latex dresses; five footwear styles including Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers; and accessories like a heart-embellished belt bag. Pieces range from $30 to $300 and are currently available on adidas.com.

The 28-time Grammy winner took to Instagram to tease the collection earlier this month, modeling pieces such as the red tailor jumpsuit and, in another, a red PVC puffer jacket and red logo baseball cap.

“We all have that one outfit that instantly makes us feel powerful, sexy, confident and loved. We recognize that visceral feeling immediately,” the singer said in an interview with “Vogue China.” “With Ivy Heart I wanted to create a collection that makes everyone feel the joy of looking in the mirror and celebrate self-love. We used vibrant reds, pinks and neutrals with red as the dominant color. Red has always meant joy, sensuality and love to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

Celebrities such as Troye Sivan, Tyson Beckford and Karreuche Tran also modeled the line in a series of campaign images. Like al of Ivy Park’s collections, the new designs are gender and size inclusive, with pieces ranging from XXXS to 4X.

Shop Ivy Park x Adidas “Ivy Hearts” Collection here.