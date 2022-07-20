The Best Wireless Gaming Keyboards in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A computer is worthless without a means of interfacing with it. So, finding the best gaming keyboard is crucial. After all, it doesn’t matter if you have a high-end PC if you’re constantly frustrated by its controls.

Wireless gaming keyboards have gotten a bad rap in the past for having high latency and connectivity issues. However, they’ve since caught up to their wired peers. You can get the same mechanical switches, and they’re no less feature-packed. Furthermore, most (if not all) of them can be used wired. So, even if you game at a desk it might be worth grabbing one just to have the extra functionality.

Wireless keyboards tend to be a bit more expensive than wired models. However, there are a few more things you should look at besides the price:

Connectivity – Wireless keyboards typically connect either via 2.4GHz with an included dongle or Bluetooth. Some can use both, but if you get a Bluetooth-only keyboard, make sure your computer has a Bluetooth radio. Many desktop motherboards don’t come with Bluetooth built in. If that’s the case, you’ll need to buy a dongle or expansion card to connect a Bluetooth keyboard.

Layout – You can choose from many different layouts when purchasing a wireless keyboard. Full-size and tenkeyless (TKL) are the most popular, but there are plenty of others as well. Make sure to pay close attention, or you might find you’ve purchased a model missing a button you use frequently.

Weight – One of the big advantages of a wireless keyboard is its portability. However, depending on how big a battery it has and the materials used in its construction, a wireless keyboard can be hefty. So if you plan on moving it around a lot, you might want to sacrifice build quality for weight savings.

Now, it’s time to find the best wireless gaming keyboard for you. We’ve chosen a wide variety of form factors, so there should be something for everyone below.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Courtesy of Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is a full-sized keyboard, which is a must-have for many gamers. It has three different modes of connection. “HyperSpeed Wireless” touts lag-free performance when gaming, but you can also use Bluetooth or USB-C. In addition, it comes with either Razer’s proprietary green switches, which are clicky with a noticeable activation, or yellow switches, which have a linear activation and silent operation.

Of course, since this is a gaming keyboard, you have to have RGB, and this model delivers with Razer’s Chroma lighting. Unfortunately, this feature significantly lowers battery life so you’ll want to turn it off if you want to stretch your time between charges. There also aren’t dedicated macro keys, which will be a negative for gamers who use them a lot.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro gives the same performance as its wired peers with minimal compromise. Between its extensive feature set and excellent build quality, there’s little left to be desired here.

BUY NOW: $230.55 Buy It

Keychron K2

Courtesy of Amazon

Keychron isn’t as well known as Logitech and Razer, but it produces excellent keyboards for a fraction of the price. The K2 strikes a great balance between functionality and size with its 84-key layout. It’s compact enough for those who play on a couch to use comfortably but still includes function keys and some other essential keys you don’t always get on a keyboard this size.

The K2 doesn’t include 2.4GHz connectivity, but its Bluetooth is incredibly reliable. It can also connect via USB-C if you need to charge it or need to use it with a computer without Bluetooth. Its biggest shortcoming is that it’s tough to remember all the shortcuts you can use to input keystrokes for the keys missing from this layout. The software used to remap keys make macros and change lighting settings also isn’t as mature as some of the bigger manufacturers, but it’s serviceable enough.

BUY NOW: $79.99 Buy It

Razer Turret

Courtesy of Amazon

Connecting a PC to a living room TV is becoming an increasingly popular option. However, using a keyboard and mouse on a couch can be frustrating. As anyone that’s tried it before can tell you, the biggest issue is keeping the mouse from tumbling off when you’re not holding it. Fortunately, the Razer Turret is a solution specifically for this issue. This keyboard and mouse combo connect via one 2.4GHz USB receiver. In addition, the keyboard features a retractable magnetic mat that keeps the mouse from slipping off while using it.

Unfortunately, there are issues inherent in using a solution like this that can’t be solved. Despite being more compact than similar solutions, it can still be awkward to hold comfortably while the mouse pad is extended. Additionally, the magnetized mouse keeps it from tumbling, but it also adds a subtle resistance which can be taxing for some people. However, the Razer Turret is the best attempt at this type of product to date and soundly beats its peers.

BUY NOW: $248.50 Buy It

Logitech G915 TKL

Courtesy of Amazon

Logitech’s G915 TKL slots in between the BlackWidow V3 and K2 in size. If you’re looking for something compact but not as cramped as the K2, this fits the bill. It arguably has the best build quality of any of the keyboards on this list. Its slim chassis might seem flimsy at first glance, but as soon as you pick it up, the heft and stiffness of the aluminum chassis let you know it’s built to last. Of course, for some, that might be a negative. It’s heavy compared to the K2 but doesn’t offer much more functionality over Keychron’s offering for the extra space it takes up.

Some sacrifices have been made compared to the G915. The Numpad is gone and it also loses dedicated macro keys. Unfortunately, that doesn’t translate to much savings as the G915 TKL is only $20 cheaper than its big brother. So, unless space is at a premium, you might want to splurge on the larger keyboard.

BUY NOW: $229.99 $209.98 Buy It

Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II

Courtesy of Amazon

The Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II might seem like a rogue product for this list. However, it has an increasingly rare feature, which is an integrated mouse. So, if you game from the couch and also want to use your computer as an HTPC, this keyboard can pull double duty, and you don’t have to pull out your mouse whenever you want to watch a movie or TV show.

The TrackPoint Keyboard II isn’t mechanical, but the membrane switch is far from mushy and gives a nice pop upon activation. The only caveat with this one is that they’re becoming increasingly rare, which means pricing fluctuates.