Celebrate National Wine Day With These Celebrity-Owned Wine Brands and Collabs

If you’re a celebrity, having your own alcohol brand is basically a rite of passage. A-listers such as George Clooney, with his ubiquitous Casamigos Tequila, to Diddy with his wildly popular Ciroc Vodka, have been using their star power to break into the luxury spirits industry for years now. And considering the money backing these ventures, it’s no surprise that most of them have seen impressive success. But in honor of National Wine Day, you may prefer something a little smoother than liquor.

The latest celebs to break into the vino business are everyone’s favorite reality star couple, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton from “Love is Blind.” The pair has partnered with Campo Viejo to help the unveil the brand’s new customizable wine labels.

“This National Wine Day we are celebrating with Campo Viejo – our favorite wine that complements our unique love story,” the couple wrote in a statement. “It’s no secret that we put a label on it in an unconventional

way, and now through the end of June, Campo Viejo invites you to write your own labels – in wine and relationships – complimentary with the purchase of a bottle. It’s our favorite way to toast the start of summer and the ones we love!”

Below, shop Campo Viejo’s wines (which come with a complementary wine label with every bottle), in addition to 12 more Hollywood-approved wines to sip this summer.

Campo Viejo

Courtesy of Campo Viejo

Celebrate your love with Campo Viejo’s limited-edition wine labels, unveiled today just in time for National Wine Day. The Spanish winery has perfected their wide range of vinos since its founding in 1959, boasting sustainability practices within their one-of-a-kind production facility in Rioja, Spain. Take your pick between their fruity Tempranillo or Garnacha blends, their oaky Reserva or their breezy Rosé — all perfect for summer.

BUY NOW: $5.99 - $69.99 Buy It

Sofia by Francis Ford Coppola

Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Francis Ford Coppola is known as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and the Bay Area-based director has also found success as the head of his Napa-based winery since founding it in 2006. The Sofia, named after his daughter and fellow director Sofia Coppola, is one of the winery’s most popular sub-brands, offering lighter wines such as rosés, whites, and Riesling blends. If you’re feeling indulgent, though, you should also check out the winery’s limited edition tasting set made special for the Hollywood award season. The director, alongside his granddaughter Gia Coppola, curated the set, which includes one of the winery’s most popular wines, the Black Label Claret.

BUY NOW: $17.49 Buy It

Dreaming Tree by Dave Matthews

Courtesy of Dreaming Tree Wine

Dave Matthews’ experience with wine dates back almost as far back as his love for music. The rock musician had his own winery in Virginia before settling down in California for Dreaming Tree Wines. This red blend from the Central Coast has a unique mix of berry flavors and caramel oak for a medium-bodied treat.

BUY NOW: $12.47 Buy It

Fresh Vine Wine by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough

Courtesy of Fresh Vine Wine

This tropical chardonnay from Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough has hints of pear, green apple and lychee, perfect for a warm day. But notes of hazelnut and oak intercut it with a smoky edge for a distinct taste. The pair founded Fresh Vine Wine, a collection of low-carb, low-calorie and gluten-free wines, as a way to create a guilt-free drink that worked well within their active lifestyles.

BUY NOW: $17.99 Buy It

Domaine Curry Wine by Ayesha and Sydel Curry

Courtesy of Domaine Curry Wine

This premium Cabernet from Ayesha and Sydel Curry the wife and sister, respectively, of NBA Warrior star Stephan Curry, is a full-bodied blend from Napa, Calif. with notes of blackberry, chocolate, and black cherry that give it a sweet and tart flavor.

BUY NOW: $104.99 Buy It

Sun Goddess Wines Tasting Set by Mary J. Blige

Courtesy of Sun Goddess

The R&B singer’s foray into the wine world is already a smashing success. The Pinot-Grigio hails from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Ramato, province of Italy and has notes of peach, melon and berries with a slight acidity that gives it an extra kick. The sauvignon blanc has more tropical notes with hints of passion fruit and melon. Yum.

BUY NOW: $38.99 Buy It

Armand de Brignac by Jay-Z

Courtesy of Armand de Brignac

The rapper’s lavish sparkling wine from Champagne, France is a lux option for any celebration, or a very generous gift for someone you really, really love. Its flashy gold-mirrored bottle promises that whatever is inside will be quality. In this case, a light brut with hints of peach, apricot, orange blossom and brioche.

BUY NOW: $299.99 Buy It

Mod Selection Reserve by Drake

Courtesy of Mod Sélection

Drake’s Mod Selection Reserve is another phenomenal surge if you’re looking for something to celebrate, like national wine day! His French champagne comes in a luxurious dark brown bottle that looks like it matches perfectly with the interior design of Drake’s Toronto mansion.

BUY NOW: $299.99 Buy It

LVE by John Legend

Courtesy of LVE

This rosé from the Grammy-touting musician is the perfect wine choice for a warm summer day. Not only does the refreshing wine include fruity notes of strawberry and white nectarine , but a light pink color and elegant bottle make for a picture-perfect prop in any ‘grams you plan to take while you’re out and about.

BUY NOW: $19.99 Buy It

Miraval by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Courtesy of Miraval Rose

You may have seen Miraval at the store without even realizing that it’s backed by the former Hollywood power couple. Brangelina didn’t tag their names on their joint wine venture, which is probably a good thing considering their ensuing divorce. But if you’re torn up about their ending, or are just looking for an airy and balanced rosé, then this one’s for you.

BUY NOW: $24.99 Buy It

Wade Cellars by Dwayne Wade

Courtesy of Wade Cellars

When he’s off the court, the former NBA star player is testing out vinos for his own brand D Wade Cellars. Influenced by his love for Napa Valley-sourced wines, it makes sense that some of his best selections come from the California valleys. This white blend from Yolo County is fruity and medium-bodied, making it a perfect choice for spring and summer.

BUY NOW: $19.99 Buy It

Avaline by Cameron Diaz

Courtesy of Avaline

Avaline makes wines that you just know are going to be good from first glance. But if you need more convincing, the summer tasting duo that Diaz just came out with, in collaboration with Who What Wear founder Katherine Power, has descriptions that speak for themselves. The Avaline white is a dry and crisp Spanish wine, coupled with a light French rosé that has hints of melon and zest. Plus, Diaz and Power are both passionate about ingredient transparency and promise bottles that are free of any harmful additives.

BUY NOW: $38.99 Buy It

Invivo Wines Rosé by Sarah Jessica Parker

Courtesy of Invivo

This summery rosé just makes sense for the Carrie Bradshaw actress. Its fruity aroma, invoking rose petals and summer berries, is a drink that you’ll want to drink al fresco, preferably with a dish of seafood or a fresh salad on the side.