These Walmart Deals Are Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money

There’s never been a better time to enhance your home entertainment experience or indulge in premium home goods, thanks to a whole new lineup of unbeatable deals rolled out by Walmart this week. Save big on Smart TVs and soundbars; air fryers and nutri-blenders; and even Apple devices like the 4th generation iPad Air and the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3.

Head over to Walmart’s deals page, which just went live with hundreds of new rollbacks and more, launching right now.

Below, check out some of the best products we found:

Samsung HW-A50M 2.1 Channel Soundbar (60% Off)

Enhance your home entertainment experience with this premium soundbar from Samsung, currently less than $100 with Walmart’s limited-time deal. The 2.1-channel soundbar is packed with a wireless subwoofer for deep bass right out of the box and Dolby Audio for immersive surround sound. A slim build means you can subtly place the bar underneath your TV with no obstruction, and multi-connection compatibility allows you to easily connect the bar to your TV through Bluetooth or HDMI.

BUY NOW: $199 $79 Buy It

Lenovo CB 3 14″ with Headset Bundle (54% Off)

Lenovo’s sleek tablet-laptop houses all of Chromebook’s best features in a slim, 180-degree hinged chassis — durable and large enough to get through concentrated work, and compact enough to bring with you almost anywhere. The best part of the 3-14″ is its lightning-fast Chrome OS processor: not only does it support intensive apps like Adobe or Final Cut Pro but it boots up in seconds and updates automatically. Plus, it can seamlessly run dozens of apps at the same time with little drain to the battery or speed.

BUY NOW: $279 $129 Buy It

2020 Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (19% Off)

Apple products rarely go on sale but when they do, Walmart almost always boasts some of the best deals on their coveted devices. Right now, the iPad Air is 19% off, bringing down the price of one of the best tablets on the market to only $379. The 2020 Air boasts a Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a vibrant screen that enhances any viewing experience. The biggest upgrade from earlier generations, however, is their new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4k video editing, music producing and gaming. And for those who care about how their devices look, worry not: the 4th generation tablet comes in space grey, silver, rose gold, green and sky blue.

BUY NOW: $379 $469 Buy It

HoMedics Percussion Pro Handheld Massager (33% Off)

It’s never been easier to relax sore muscles or open up cramped limbs than with HoMedics’ handheld massage tool, which rivals cult favorites like the Theragun and Hypervolt at a fraction of the cost. The budget percussive tool uses duel pivoting heads and an ergonomic rubber handle so you can massage hard-to-reach spots and features four variable speeds to customize your experience. This limited-time deal brings it down to an unbeatable $29.97.

BUY NOW: $49.99 $29.97 Buy It

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum (56% Off)

The Shark makes it possible to achieve a deep clean without the effort. The IQ robot uses a self-empty base and high-tech navigation tools to efficiently clean every corner of the house. Powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll removes dirt, long hair and fur from any type of surface, making it the perfect choice for pet-owners, and a bagless self-emptying base stores up to 45 days worth of debris. Plus, you can schedule cleanings and target specific rooms through the Shark’s handy voice-control app.

BUY NOW: $599 $265 Buy It

PowerXL Grill Air Fryer (21% Off)

An air fryer is one of those life-changing buys that once you have you can’t imagine going a single day without. Even better if it’s wrapped in with an indoor grill…and is only $55. This best-selling multi-cooker uses Rapid Air Technology to evenly deliver superheated air to all sides of any food, while a carbon and steel grill plate is perfect for cooking juicy meats with notes. Grill, air fry, bake and dehydrate, all in this 5.5-quart combo that’s compact enough to fit on any countertop.

BUY NOW: $69 $54.55 Buy It

Ninja Nutri-Blender (40% Off)

Your morning routine gets even better with the help of Ninja’s high-powered Nutri-blender, which uses 600-watt power to blend up anything from smoothies and shakes to purees and soups. Compared to hefty price tags from competitors like Nutribullet, you don’t want to miss out on this deal that brings down the Ninja to less than $30.

BUY NOW: $39.99 $29.97 Buy It

TCL 32″ Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV (34% Off)

You won’t be able to get your hands on Roku-supported Smart TV for less than $100 anywhere else. Receive all of your entertainment favorites, in one place and in 4kUHD with TCL’s Roku Smart TV, currently 34% off. A remote and dual-band wireless controls allows you to seamlessly shift through more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes on whichever streaming platforms you prefer, and a built-in TV tuner even gives you the ability to access free over-the-air HD content, particularly helpful for sports fans trying to catch live or local games.

BUY NOW: $149 $99 Buy It

RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector (29% Off)

This RCA home theater projector is only sale for $35 and even comes with an 100-inch fold-up projector screen. The budget projector is packed with two HDMI ports so you can easily connect with gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, streaming devices and more. Best of all, despite the affordable price, it boasts up to 1080p resolution so you can experience cinema-grade movies from the comfort of your home.

BUY NOW: $49 $35 Buy It

Apple Watch Series 3 (25% Off)

You save nearly $50 with this deal from Walmart, which brings down the price of the Series 3 to a mere $149. This model comes with an Apple sports band and aluminum case, and is probably the best choice for those who prioritize fitness and activity tracking in their smart watches. It allows you to measure your workouts, share your daily activity for motivation and monitor your everyday heart rate and stress levels. Plus, you can sync your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks to stay entertained wherever you are.