These Video Games Are As Low as $12 for Prime Day

Everything from “Elden Ring” to “NBA 2k22” has significant Prime Day deals right now.

“Elden Ring,” the long-awaited game imagined by “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin, is now 17% off. It created buzz upon its release for its hyper-immersive setting and intensely long gameplay. It became a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and now you can get it for as low as $49.

Another unbeatable deal is on “Far Cry 6,” now only $12 for a limited time.

‘Elden Ring’ (17% Off)

Players take on the role as exiles (the Tarnished) from the Lands Between, in the brand new action role-playing game created by George R.R Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaka. After the Elden Ring is destroyed, they embark on a mission to traverse the realm, ruled by the formidable Queen Marika the Eternal, in order to restore the titular ring and become the Elden Lord. Available on Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, PC and Xbox One.

‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ (67% Off)

In the remastered version of GTA, the critically-acclaimed blockbuster is back with visual enhancements, more stellar voice acting, darker storylines, and even a stunning soundtrack. Like previous iterations, players will be able to roam free around the San Andreas countryside as they commit heists under the pressure of a corrupt government agency. Available on Playstation 4 and Xbox Series X.

‘Far Cry 6’ (78% Off)

In the much anticipated “Far Cry 6,” released Oct. 7, players can transform themselves into Dani Rojas, a local Yaran fighting to liberate his nation from a ruthless regime. Fight against Anton’s troops across the jungles and beaches using makeshift weapons, vehicles and animal companions. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. Order below.

‘NBA 2K22’ (75% Off)

, Every NBA fan needs a copy of the latest “2K” game, and this year’s edition doesn’t disappoint. Play as your favorite NBA or WNBA teams or take control of some of the most iconic teams in basketball history. Like all “2K” games, the latest entry’s soundtrack features huge artists, like The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby and more. Available for PlayStation Xbox and on Nintendo Switch.

‘Mass Effect’ Legendary Edition (32% Off)

This one’s for fans of of the highly acclaimed “Mass Effect,” which just just came out with a remastered Legendary Edition, which includes single-player base content for all three games in the series, including promo weapons, armors and packs. The sci-fi trilogy features a galactic crew, including favorites Garrus Vakarian, Tali’zorah and Dr. Liara T’soni, who each use their respective powers to help the team survive in the derelict remains of the Prothean empire. Available on XBox One, PlayStation 4.

‘Resident Evil Village’ (52% Off)

Recently released, “Resident Evil Village” is the eighth entry in the “Resident Evil” series. The latest installment follows Ethan Winters and his wife Mia a few years after the biohazard that occurred in “Resident Evil 7,” before tragedy befalls them once again and Ethan is forced to enter Hell to retrieve his kidnapped daughter. Come for the dramatic storyline, but stay for the much talked about Lady Dimitrescu, the nine-foot tall villain of the Resident Evil village. Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows.

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ (67% Off)

“Assassins Creed Valhalla,” the latest game in the long-running action series, drops players into the Viking era of Europe in the 9th century to wage battles and uncover ancient mysteries. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows

‘The Quarry’ (6% Off)

“The Quarry” is essentially a “choose-your-own-adventure” slasher flick, which has players on the roles of Laura and Max on their way to a summer camp in upstate New York before things go horribly wrong. It’s one of the biggest new titles to blur the lines between gaming and cinemas and it’s gotten rave reviews.

‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’ (6% Off)

Super Mario makes a return with this new game for Nintendo Switch, allowing users to explore feline adventures with new power-ups such as the Super Bell, which grants cat-like abilities such as scratching and climbing. Plus, this version of the game also comes with the newly added Snapshot Mode to pause the action and decorate with stickers and apply filters. Available for Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

‘Pokemon Legends: Arceus’

Along with a new region to explore and never-before-seen species to capture — such as Hisuian natives Growlithe and Arcanine — the bestselling Pokémon game is the reinvention fans have been waiting for. In the new installment, players will take requests from the inhabitants of Jubilife Village, the first of which comes from Yota who will have you hunting down a peculiar Poynta. Available on Nintendo Switch.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Players become the Star-Lord in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy, released Oct. 26. Using Blasters and jet-powered dropkicks, your bold combat elements will have you calling the shots among your newly formed legendary misfits. From Rocket and Groot to Gamora and Drax, your intergalactic squad will have your back as you tear through the cosmos. Available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

Reunite with the intergalactic dimension hoppers Ratchet and Clank as they join forces to steal back the empire of another reality. The newest addition features crystal-clear visuals and an impressive arsenal of explosive weapons, such as the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb. Plus, in addition to the familiar double team supreme, players can introduce themselves to a brand-new Lombax resistance fighter who’s just as determined to defeat the evil robotic emperor. Available on Playstation 5.

‘Biomutant’

Described as a post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable, the world of “Biomutant” is set in the plague-ridden land of Tree of Life. As a player, you’ll take over as the mammalian warrior tasked with uniting the fragmented tribes, using a unique martial arts styled combat system to overtake your enemies. Available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

‘Outriders’

The cooperative action third-person video game takes place on a new planet Enoch after Earth becomes uninhabitable. Players can pick between four classes, each with their respective powers (Trickster, Pyromancer, Devastator and Technomancer) as they combine their resources under the Enoch Colonization Authority in a last-ditch effort to preserve humanity on this new planet. Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows.

‘Hitman 3’

“Hitman 3” is the third and final installment of the “World of Assassin” trilogy, a shooter and adventure series that follows the ruthless professional Agent 47 as he embarks on the most dramatic contracts of his career. Available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

"Animal Crossing" came at the perfect time in the early days of the pandemic as many gamers were looking for a new diversion while staying at home. Create your own unique island filled with colorful and adorable animal companions and share your creativity with fellow gamers in this instant classic Nintendo game. Available for Nintendo Switch.

‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

The sequel to PlayStation’s popular “Spider-Man” game from 2018, this new entry puts you in the spandex and web-shooters of young hero Miles Morales, popularized in the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” film. Available for PlayStation 5 (although it’s also available for the PlayStation 4, if you can’t get your hands on the new console). Full list of gifts for Marvel fans here.

