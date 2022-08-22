The Best Gaming TVs for the Xbox Series X

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting your hands on one of the new Xbox Series X consoles can feel like winning the lottery. Not only does the coveted device have a ton of great new games to play, but it also boasts features that previous consoles didn’t offer — like support for raytracing and other advanced graphics. But if you want to make the most of these features, you’re going to need a TV that allows you to take advantage of 4K gaming, higher refresh rates and more.

But where do you start? With so many TVs to choose from, how do you decide which one is worth your hard-earned money? Luckily, we’ve helped streamline the process by outlining the five best TVs to buy for the Xbox Series X and what features to look out for.

LG C1

Courtesy of Best Buy

The LG C1 may have released in 2021, but it’s still one of the best, if not the best, TVs for the Xbox Series X. That’s because this OLED TV comes with plenty of display sizes to choose from, making it easy to find one that fits within your gaming area. Additionally, because it’s an OLED TV, you can expect deeper darks and more standout colors than in other display types, like LED.

There’s also something very smooth about how the LG C1 handles 4K video. Not only is it smooth, but it sees a seamless transition when upscaling from full HD to 4K, which isn’t something many other TVs can promise. The image quality of the LG C1 is also leagues above many of the other options. But, that quality does come at a price, and depending on the size of the set you go with, that price can change drastically.

What makes this TV great, though, is support for up to 120FPS and features like variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, which make for clean and crisp gaming on the Xbox Series X.

BUY NOW: $1,199.99 Buy It

Sony X90J ($100 Off)

Courtesy of Best Buy

One of the benefits that the Xbox Series X brings to the table is support for HDMI 2.1. If you’re looking for a mid-priced TV set that fits that bill, then look no further than the Sony X90J. This TV comes in three sizes: 50 inches, 55 inches and 75 inches. The display is LCD, so you’re not getting top-tier image quality. But, considering it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports, it’s easy to overlook the type of panel being used here.

The picture quality is still excellent, especially when playing in higher resolutions, like 4K. If you want a medium-priced TV that stands close to the higher-end sets, then Sony’s X90J should be at the top of your list.

BUY NOW: $999.99 $899.99 Buy It

Samsung AU9000

Courtesy of Samsung

If you’re looking for a great TV that will game well with the Xbox Series X but won’t break the bank, then the Samsung AU9000 is one of the best budget options out there. With display sizes from 43 inches up to 75 inches, there are plenty of options to help you find a set that fits in your gaming space perfectly. Despite being a budget TV, the Samsung AU9000 is specced with great features like variable refresh rate, and auto low latency mode, both of which are usually found on high-end set-tops.

And, because it has a special game mode included, you can expect super-low input lag when playing your favorite games on the Xbox Series X. The image quality on display here is also exceptional for the price, though it does top out at 60FPS and a resolution of 4K.

BUY NOW: $969 Buy It

Samsung QN85A

Courtesy of Samsung

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see another Samsung set on this list because Samsung makes great TVs with great features. This particular set-top comes with multiple display options, including a massive 85-inch variant. The Mini-LED LCD panel also means you can expect fantastic visual quality, high brightness and great contrast across the board.

This TV is particularly helpful for people who plan to play their Xbox Series X in bright rooms, like a family room or shared game room. It also offers up to 4K image resolution, and HDMI 2.1 support, which means you can make use of all the Xbox Series X’s advanced features as soon as you plug it in.

BUY NOW: $1099.99 Buy It

LG G2 ($400 Off)

Courtesy of Best Buy

If you want a premium option to enjoy your Xbox Series X games on, then there’s no need to look beyond the LG G2. This OLED display comes with multiple display sizes, including a 97-inch variant, and complete HDMI 2.1 support.

This TV was made for gaming on the Xbox Series X, or really any next-generation console. That’s because it is rife with great features like Dolby Vsion in 4K with up to 120hz refresh rate. At that resolution and frame rate you can expect a highly detailed image, as well as silky smooth gameplay from the most intensive games running on your Series X. And, because it’s equipped with LG’s Game Optimizer, you can find even more ways to tweak the game settings and get things looking smooth and beautiful without much trouble.

Of course, all that beauty does come at a price, but the LG G2 is worth it if you’re looking for one of the absolute best TVs to pair with your Xbox Series X.