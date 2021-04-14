The Best Pop Culture Quiz Games To Replace Your Trivia Night

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re a self-professed cinephile, sitcom junkie, and lifetime music buff, if you’re looking to add a dash of pop culture flavor to your next game night at home, there are plenty of fun trivia games for fans of all genres and trades. From learning to cook festive meals inspired by iconic films, to testing out new video games while self-isolating, we’re all looking for new and creative ways to keep ourselves entertained (and frankly, sane) while we’re at home, and hosting a game night—whether virtually held via Zoom or in real life from the comfort of your cozy couch—is a great way to not only pass the time, but it’s also a great alternative to your regularly-scheduled nightly Netflix routine.

Can you recite nearly every quote from “Friends,” or do you consider yourself a walking encyclopedia of the conspiracy theory canon? Perhaps you take pride in your unrivaled knowledge of all things ’90s pop culture or you can pinpoint the lyrics of every legendary song in the rock and roll hall of fame. If any of these sound familiar, these themed, question-and-answer style trivia games will quickly become your new favorite stay-at-home activity. Scroll through below to check out our favorite movie, TV, music, and cultural trivia games to add to your collection.

Movie “Quotes” Drinking Game

Perfect for bonafide movie buffs, this trivia deck gives your game night a major upgrade with drinking-themed Q&A challenges.

Examilton: A “Hamilton” Quiz Book

Rise up and engage in a heated duel with fellow fans of the hit musical with the help of this comprehensive quiz book, filled to the brim with over 400 questions and answers.

Trivial Pursuit: Horror Movie Ultimate Edition

The ultimate flex in horror knowledge is the “Trivial Pursuit Horror: Ultimate Edition.” With over 1,800 questions, there’s enough trivia to keep you going until the witching hour. There are six categories in this mega box including gore & disturbing, psychological, killer, monster, paranormal, and comedy. The special horror board contain six spooky pieces to play. For more horror-inspired wares check our our full gift guide for horror fans here.

“Friends” Trivial Pursuit Game

An absolute must-own for any fan of the classic ’90s sitcom.

Spontuneous

If you’re prone to burst into song, “Spontuneous” is the game for you. Think of it as Scattergories for music. The music guessing game is at its best when players are prompted to name a song with a particular word in the title or lyrics. Name a song with “moon” in it, for example like “Moon River,” “Talking to the Moon” and “Moon is Up” all play, but who will think of it first?

“The Office” Trivia Game

Whether you’re an O.G. fan of the show or a recent convert, this expansive trivia game will test your totality (and viewing comprehension) of all the ins and outs of “The Office.” Here’s a sample question, which actor in the series also wrote the most episodes?

Hella ’90s: The ’90s Trivia Game That’s All That & a Bag of Chips

Whether you’re a child of the decade of grunge or simply obsessed with the decade’s distinctive cultural history, this card game includes over 200 cards with a total of over 400 hundred questions, spanning the era’s fashion trends, beloved sitcoms, and of course, top music hits.

Know Your Schitt: A “Schitt’s Creek” Quiz Book

See how well you actually know your Schitt against fellow fans of the beloved comedy with this comprehensive quiz book. From Moira’s wig collection to Alexis and David’s frequent celebrity name drops, this compilation is chock-full of deep-cut references and trivia questions that only true “Schitt’s Creek” buffs will be able to guess.

Trivial Pursuit: Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Back to The 80s Edition

Whether you’re a true “Stranger Things” enthusiast or just want to take a trip back to your favorite decade, this ’80s themed trivia board game is the perfect way to spruce up your next game night.

Wit’s End

For the true trivia fan, this is the perfect game. “Wit’s End” has four different question categories. The “teaser” is a riddle, the “off-1-out” is a process of elimination question, “sequence” requires you to organize the answers in a specific order and “wild card” is exactly that. Think of it as the best bar trivia night in a box.

Conspiracy Theory Trivia Board Game

Alternatively dubbed “the game that reveals the truth,” this conspiracy theory-themed trivia board game is the ultimate companion for those intrigued by the widespread cultural phenomena.

Death by Trivia: A Morbid Party Game

Are you a true crime or horror flick fan? This murder-themed trivia game may be dark, but it’s actually infused with a healthy dose of humor, making it fun for all players—whether you’re a horror buff or not.

