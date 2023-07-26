The Best Travel Plugs and Adapters to Buy in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If Instagram is to be trusted, it seems that over the last month everyone has cashed in their two weeks PTO for a European vacation. Feeds are populated with al fresco dining on the Rues of Paris, happy hour tapas in Barcelona and “Eat, Pray, Love”-ing on the canals of Venice.

It’s true! Travel season is upon us, and if you are one of the many who plans to jet away in the coming weeks, you may be in the market for a new travel adapter that allows you to stay plugged in no matter where you are. Make sure you’re stocked with the best luggage and tracking devices to prevent the loss of said luggage, too.

If you’re a veteran traveler, you’re likely already equipped with an international plug, but if you’ve found that it’s been lost to the ether now that you’re packing for your trip (even though you’ve seen it in that drawer every day for the past year, you swear!) then a refresher on the best international plugs and adaptors to buy this year may be handy — and they be more affordable, portable and long-lasting than the one you bought for study abroad 10 years ago.

Below, check out the best international plugs to buy in 2023:

Tessan European Power Plug

Designed for US to Europe use, Tessen’s best-selling travel adapter is compatible in most European countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Note that it does not work in the UK, Ireland or Scotland.

The adapter features a 3-in-1 design, allowing you to convert one Europe Type C socket into an American outlet and two USB ports. This enables you to charge up to three devices simultaneously without obstruction, making it an ideal solution for those traveling for work or school who may be posted in hotels or dorms

One of its key advantages is its compact size, weighing only 3.1oz, making it highly portable and easy to carry. Plus, it’s fully cruise ship approved, as it has no surge protection or cords.

European Travel Plug Adapter, TESSAN International Power Plug with 2 USB, Type C Outlet Adaptor Charger $15.99 $11.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter (20% Off)

If your travels plan to take you beyond Continental Europe, you’ll want a more comprehensive travel adapter. This one from Epicka is the best on the market, and is currently on sale for less than $20. The international plug is compatible with over 150 countries, featuring 4 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, and 1 AC socket, allowing you to charge up to six devices simultaneously. It prioritizes safety with a built-in 8A fuse, safety shutters and certifications from RoHS, CE, and FCC. Note that it does not convert voltage and has a maximum power rating of 880W at 110V and 1920W at 240V.

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter One International Wall Charger $22.99 $18.39 Buy Now On Amazon

Zendure Universal Travel Adapter

At a higher price, you can impress your travel companions with the Zendure Passport Ⅲ, which packs conversions for more than 200 countries (including US/EU/AU/UK plugs) in a well-designed box that comes in several vibrant colorways. It boasts exceptional charging performance through a powerful 65 watts PD GaN charger and six ports. With five USB ports and one AC outlet, it supports up to five devices simultaneously with high speed, ensuring worry-free charging for various devices like smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Plus, built-in safety features, including a patented 10A auto-resetting fuse, offer peace of mind while using high-power devices.

Zendure Universal Travel Adapter 65W PD Fast Charger $79.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

Apple loyalists may favor the brand’s World Travel Adapter Kit, an essential for global travelers, that features seven AC plugs compatible with over 200 countries. Tailored to be compatible with iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Mac notebooks, the versatile kit works harmoniously with a range of Apple USB-C Power Adapters, including MagSafe and MagSafe 2 Power Adapters, 10W, 12W, 30W, and 35W USB Power Adapters, as well as Portable Power Adapters.

Apple World Travel Adapter Kit $29.00 Buy Now On Amazon