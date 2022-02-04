5 Super Bowl TV Deals to Shop Before the Big Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Super Bowl Sunday is only a week out which means it’s a great time to upgrade your home theater experience — not just because you’ll want a high-speed image to catch all the action, but because some of the best TV deals of the year drop ahead of the big game.

From Samsung’s buzzy Neo QLED (currently 28% off) to Hisense’s U8G (one of the only TVs on the market that supports Imax Enhanced technology), here are the best Super Bowl TV deals to shop this weekend.

Samsung 55-Inch Neo QLED (28% Off)

You save more than $500 through this mega-deal, that brings down the price of Samsung’s Neo to $1,200. The 2021 model is known for maintaining on-screen details in the dark through its Mini LEDs and Quantum Matrix Technology. Plus, it’s Neo Quantum Processor upscales all content to 4K through machine-based AI deep learning. Mesmerizing visuals are coupled by theater-grade audio, even without a sound bar: Discover TV Audio follows the action on screen with Object Tracking Sound+.

Hisense U8G 65-Inch ($250 Off)

The Hisense delivers optimal value and performance for its price, especially when compared to high-end competitors from Sony and TCL, the only other two manufacturers to currently support Imax Enhanced technology. The new screen, which follows the company’s H96, welcomes improvements such as two HDMI 2.1 ports and, most importantly, peak brightness, a local dimming feature, a wide color gamut and peerless reflection handling that promises a cinema experience from home. This is the best choice for those who know they’ll be streaming Imax blockbusters from home in addition to sports.

Sony Bravia A8H Series 65-Inch (26% Off)

There’s likely no other time you’ll be able to get your hands on Sony’s revolutionary TV processing technology for less than $1000. The Bravia XR boasts a cognitive processor that brings intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors — currently $200 off. Through Google TV, you can browse more than 700,000 TV shows and movies on any platform you choose. Plus, the set is equipped with exclusive features for the PS5 console for the gamers in the house.

Samsung The Frame 55-Inch (26% Off)

One of the buzziest TVs on the market right now, Samsung’s The Frame doubles as artwork when it’s not in use, so no wall real estate is wasted. But aside from an innovative and sleek design, it boasts impressive image quality, thanks to Quantum Dot technology, that does justice to anything you’re watching. Plus, a built-in Alexa makes it easier than ever to switch between channels and apps.

LG C1 Oled 65-Inch ($100 Off)

The LG Oled has everything you need to stream all the action on game day but it’s probably the best choice for gamers, fitted with a Game Optimizer that gives you easier access to all your game settings, in addition to HDR Gaming, Low-Latency mode and HGiG for a detailed gaming picture. On the streaming front, it comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels — all available in breathtaking picture and audio through Dolby technology (and even a Filmmaker Mode for a true cinematic experience).