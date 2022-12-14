If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There are plenty of reasons people turn to movies and one of the top ones is escapism. No one provides that better than Studio Ghibli. The Japanese animated-film studio is true movie magic, creating films that capture the imaginations of people of all ages. True works of wonder, the animation is unparalleled in its creativity and beauty. Each film transports you to a new world with characters that capture your heart and an aesthetic that is incredibly unique and iconic.

The Studio Ghibli collection was added to HBO Max in 2020, making the films much more accessible for people Stateside to watch. Thanks to an influx of memorabilia and merchandise, people can bring a piece of that into their homes and beyond. There’s now an official Studio Ghibli store on Amazon, so you don’t have to live in Japan to have easy access. To help you narrow down the offerings, we’ve selected the best Studio Ghibli merchandise to gift this year.

Stay safe in style with this “My Neighbor Totoro” mask. There are eight different designs to choose from, so you can collect them all! Made from 100% soft and breathable polyester, it has two replaceable 5-layer activated carbon filters. The adjustable nose clip and adjustable elastic ear loops make it super comfortable.

Stuffed animals aren’t just for kids! “My Neighbor Totoro” fans of all ages will want to give this duo of Totoro and a tree trunk plush a serious snuggle. At four inches tall, the pair has plenty of accurate little details from the animation.

This charming “My Neighbor Totoro” bathmat will make bath time even more fun! The deliciously soft flannel rug features memory foam, making it a dream for your feet. It’s absorbent and has a non-slip bottom, keeping everyone safe. It won’t fade and it’s shrink-resistant, giving it major staying power. It’s also great for the kitchen, bedroom, playroom—you name it.

Need new wall art? This striking “Spirited Away” print will do the trick. The quality print uses the finest inks on 100# coated paper and has a matte finish. The 8″ x 10″ print comes unframed, so pick one that compliments your décor and you’ll have a great piece to hang in any room.

You’ll get a warm welcome every time you walk through your front door with this “My Neighbor Totoro” mounted coat hook there to greet you. Both fun and functional, it’s a piece of décor all on its own. Made from high manganese alloy steel, it’s sturdy and can hold up to 35 pounds when mounted into solid wood or a wall. It’ll keep everything from coats to hat, pet leashes and keys organized.

Bring “Princess Mononoke” into your garden with this set of four tree elves. Each one is unique and stands between 3 to 3.6 centimeters tall. They’re petite enough to work in planters, too. The magical little creatures will bring a unique touch to any green space, indoors or outside.

This striking “My Neighbor Totoro” lamp will light up a room in more ways than one. The unique piece makes a great gift, even if you’re gifting it to yourself! Use it as a nightlight for kids or as a desk lamp in the office.

Paper Theater, aka toy theater, is a tradition that goes back to early 19th century Europe. The paper craft kits allow you to build a mini theater to re-create famous scenes. This paper theater of an iconic scene from “Kiki’s Delivery Service” will enthrall all ages.

Based on the novel by British author Diana Wynne Jones, “Howl’s Moving Castle” is one of the most beloved Studio Ghibli films — and that’s saying a lot. A fantasy set in 19th century Europe, the Hayao Miyazaki movie follows a wizard named Howl and a young woman who must break an impossible curse. The animation is incredibly beautiful, from the titled moving castle to the landscapes. This book explores the art of the film, including concept sketches, character and background drawings, paintings and cell images. There are also interviews and commentary from the production staff and the director. It’s a must-have for the library of any Miyazaki fan, making it one of the best Studio Ghibli merch buys.

Puzzles are all the rage these days and Studio Ghibli fans can’t beat one of Moro and San from “Princess Mononoke.” Inspired by the Japanese movie poster for the film, it’s designed to look like an artboard canvas print, meaning it’s perfect to put on display once it’s complete. The jigsaw puzzle has 366 pieces and measures 307 x 237 x 21 mm when finished.

Talk about happy feet! This quad of socks each depict a scene from a classic Studio Ghibli film: “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” Made in Korea, the high-quality socks are made from 75% combed cotton, 15% nylon, 5% spandex and 5% other material. Super comfy, one size fits most.

Strikingly unique, this music box with No Face from “Spirited Away” is one of the best Studio Ghibli merch options out there for its originality. Elegantly crafted, the music box plays “Itsumo Nando Demo,” which translates to “Always With Me” in English, and is the song that plays at the end of the film. The sound is delicate and the animatronics are enchanting. No batteries are needed, since it runs by cranking it.

