If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There are officially two and a half more hours of “Stranger Things” before the epic ride comes to a close this season. The final Volume II chapter premieres July 2, following the first chapter’s release this month, and the long run times make sense considering the amount of unanswered questions that still need to be tied up.

In honor of the show’s fourth season, brands have churned out more collaborations with the hit Netflix series than ever before. Quicksilver released four capsule collections, pulling from their design archives to create ’80s-inspired looks featured in the show. Jansport launched a Hawkins collection which even features a limited-edition pack that Eleven carries in the show. And the West Coast brand Fifth Sun has you set with dozens of retro graphic tees made for the California sun.

Below, check out all the best “Stranger Things” clothes and merch to buy ahead of the season finale.

‘Stranger Things: The Official Coloring Book’

This high-quality coloring book for all ages came out this week and is already a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. The 80-page activity book features 76 original illustrations, including memorable scenes from the beloved series such as Creel House, Scoops Ahoy and of course the terrifying Demagorgon.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Funko Pops

The “Stranger Things” kids have grown up a lot since the show first premiered in 2016, and their Funko Pops needed a fresh update. This new collection of “Stranger Things” Funkos feature all the characters in their Season 4 fits and hair-dos (including Eleven’s grown-out bob and Dustin’s Thinking Cap).

Quicksilver Surfer Boy Pizza Tee (25% Off)

Quicksilver worked closely with the Netflix in order to create the ’80s-style costumes featured in the show. They delved into their Quicksilver design archives, created custom member pieces and and collaborated on multiple apparel collections. This graphic tee is marked by Surfer Boy Pizza, the local joint that plays a pivotal role in the Byers’ lives throughout Season 4. The back reads: “Delivered…hot to your door.”

Fifth Sun Summer of ’85 T-Shirt

Fifth Sun, known for their retro graphic tees and ’80s style illustrations, were also a perfect fit for a “Stranger Things” collab. This off-white tee features a red and blue print of the young crew above the words “Summer of ’85.”

Jansport Right Pack Hellfire

This Right Pack Expressions pack pays tribute to “Stranger Things” with a Hellfire Club patch emblazoned on the bottom right corner. Among its features are a bottle pocket, padded laptop sleeve and suede lining.

Quicksilver Lenora Windbreaker Jacket

Nothing screams ’80s more than windbreaker color-blocked in lavender, light blue and aqua green. The retro fit looks like it could be pulled right off of Eleven on the “Stranger Things” set but Quicksilver proves that the design never goes out of style.

‘Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds’ by Gwenda Bond

This New York Times bestseller takes readers back to the year 1969 when Eleven’s mother, Terry Ives, is a college student in the heartland of Indiana. The prequel novel follows Ives as she takes part in an important government experiment in Hawkins where she signs on as a test subject for the project named MKULTRA.

Stranger Things: The Experience

Netflix and the event production company Fever have teamed up for the “Stranger Things Experience,” where visitors can take part in an escape room-style game inspired by the hit sci-fi series. Participants will enter a “parallel universe where they will have to run the gauntlet of the terrors lurking in the dark and unlock their secret powers to help save the town,” according to a press release. Once free from the Upside Down, visitors can explore the show’s other locations, such as the Palace Arcade and the famous Scoops Ahoy.

’80s Stranger Things Wall Collage Kit

This bestselling collage kit on Etsy boasts more than 95 rave reviews. The kit contains 50 ready-to-print high-quality images from the hit show, all edited through a retro filter on Lightroom and Photoshop. th E

