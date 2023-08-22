The Best Standing Desks to Upgrade Your Home Office

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Even the best ergonomic office chair can’t save you from the back pain and posture problems caused by working all day at a desk. If you work at home and are responsible for your own office set-up, then a standing desk is the best way to be less sedentary throughout the day, and can even offer an energy boost for increased productivity.

But if you’re cashing out more than $300 on a desk, you’ll want to make sure you’re making a wise investment. The best standing desks are ones that are height-adjustable, meaning you can easily move it back to a normal desk height when you need a rest. Even better if it’s electric and can be changed with the touch of a button.

From the premium Uplift V2 to the budget-friendly SHW Standing Desk, check out the best standing desks to buy in 2023:

Uplift V2

Uplift V2’s is sleekl, stable and easy to install. The product’s innovative design includes a patented accessory mounting system with 48 threaded bolt holes, offering modular functionality for secure accessory attachment. Built for stability, it features heavy-duty steel construction and two German-made motors for quiet adjustments, supporting up to 355 lbs. With 3-stage legs, one-touch adjustment, and an advanced anti-collision system, the the Uplift V2 ensures a seamless and safe working experience while being ANSI/BIFMA certified for durability and safety.

Uplift V2 $569 Buy Now

SHW Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk (16% Off)

SHW offers one of the most affordable standing desks on the market, and is currently 16% off for an unbeatable $149. The electric height-adjustable desk defies its budget price tag by offering impressive stability and functionality, setting it apart as an excellent affordable standing desk option. Assembling easily, it features a user-friendly digital keypad with four memory presets for seamless height adjustments between 28” to 46”.

SHW Memory Preset Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk $177.87 $148.87 Buy Now On Amazon

Inbox Zero Euri Desk (16% Off)

Inbox Zero’s Euri Desk is a standout choice because of it’s built-in storage, boasting four spacious drawers for prime organization. The intelligent keypad remembers your preferred heights, streamlining your experience and eliminating frequent height adjustment, while an innovative eco-2-stage inverted frame ensures unmatched stability without a lower crossbar. Assembly is a breeze with the one-piece design, offering a robust, environmentally friendly tabletop, complemented by rounded rectangle angles for added safety. Plus, enhanced built-in sensor safeguards pets and children by detecting objects during height adjustments, preventing bumps and scratches.

Inbox Zero Euri Desk $319.99 $269.99 Buy Now

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk

Elevate your work experience with the versatile Jarvis Standing Desk. This thoughtfully crafted desk desk promotes dynamic movement throughout your day, supporting various sitting and standing positions. Effortlessly adjust the bamboo tabletop using either the up-down touch pad or the programmable OLED handset. The desk offers the convenience of a powered grommet for device charging, while the bamboo surface, chosen for its elegance and sustainability, reflects Jarvis’s commitment to responsible design.

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk $918 Buy Now