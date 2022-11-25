These Premium Soundbars Have Never Been Cheaper Thanks to These Black Friday Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a good chance that you’ve been spending more time than ever in front of your T.V. the last few months as straight-to-streamer movie releases become the norm (we’re prepping for “Barbarian” which hits HBO Max on Oct. 25). And thanks to Amazon’s second Prime Day, which runs from Oct.11 -12, there are dozens of home entertainment devices to choose from right now.

If you’re looking to enhance your home theater, you’ll want to check out the slew of deals going live this week. In addition to discounted TVs, there are also dozens of sound bar deals for those looking to upgrade their audio.

To help you narrow it down, we’ve rounded up the best sound bars deals to shop this week.

40% Off Polka Audio Signa S2

Courtesy of Amazon

At an ultra-affordable price, this straightforward soundbar does the job when it comes to providing immersive sound to whatever you’re watching. The slim bar comes with a wireless subwoofer with five full-power range drivers that deliver rich sound and a deep bass. Plus, at just over two inches tall, its slim build fits easily on any wall or mount space without getting in the way of remote sensors.

Polka Audio Signa S2 $249.00 $149.00 Buy It

38% Off Roku Smart Soundbar

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re looking for a twofer, this is the soundbar for you. In addition to being a premium soundbar, it also has a built-in Roku player for 4K streaming. You can watch movies, TV, live news, sports and more in HD, 4K or HDR. The soundbar has an impressive frequency range and immaculate bass. It has a voice remote with TV controls and setup is seamless.

Roku Streambar $129.99 $79.99 Buy It

29% Off Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar

Courtesy of Best Buy

Tech experts have noted that Samsung’s 2.1 model is one of the company’s best soundbars, praised for solid design, good sound quality and great connectivity options. And now, it’s a whopping $160 off. A dedicated subwoofer gives an extra punch to the bass, while other customization options such as a graphic EQ and lots of preset help you match the audio to whatever you’re watching.

BUY NOW: $277.99 $177.00 Buy It

50% Off JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One Soundbar

Every detail will sound crystal clear with this soundbar that doesn’t require any extra wires or speakers. It boasts 80W of power and an HDMI connection for easy use. It will turn your living room into a home movie theater, or use it to stream music via Bluetooth from your phone or tablet.

BUY NOW: $199.95 $99.95 Buy It

29% Off Sony HT-S350 Soundbar

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, this soundbar takes the prize. The Sony 2.1 channel soundbar system comes with a wireless subwoofer to give you a movie theater-esque experience. It has seven sound modes — auto sound, cinema, music, game, news, sports and standard audio mode — to optimize whatever you’re listening to. There’s also voice enhancement to isolate and amplify voices over background noise so the dialogue is always crisp, as well as Bluetooth streaming.

Sony HT-S350 Soundbar $279.99 $198.00 Buy It

20% Off Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

Courtesy of Amazon

For a standalone bar, the Sennheiser offers immaculate immersive sound for movies — without the need for a wireless subwoofer or satellite speakers. Reviewers have noted that it basically functions as a surround-sound system, thanks to a virtual 5.1.4 system consisting of two left channels, two right channels, a center channel, four channels behind the viewer and one subwoofer. The feature that really makes the Sennheiser stand out from competitors like the Sony HT0-ST5000 or Bose Soundbar 700, is its incorporation of MPEG-H, which in its simplest terms, is 3D Audio.

BUY NOW: $2,499.95 $1,999.95 Buy It

17% Off TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Courtesy of Amazon

TCL offers Dolby Atmos compatibility on a budget with this sub-$150 soundbar. Theirnew 2020 lineup includes the Alto 8i, which packs in dual subwoofers and customization features like three EQ presets and bass/treble. Reviewers have noted that its best for dialogue-centric shows and movies, enhanced by a TV mode that can be used to make vocals more precise. With extra warmth in the bass and a recessed treble, it’s able to get considerably loud for its size and price, making it a great affordable option for those looking to play music on their TVs. You certainly won’t get the same surround sound quality that you will with more premium options, but this gets the job done if you aren’t looking to shell out $1,000.