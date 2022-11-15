21 ‘Shark Tank’ Products That You Can Gift for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

All reality TV can promise hours of entertainment but few can promise to make your life easier. Since its premiere in 2009, “Shark Tank” has introduced the world to hundreds of innovative devices, tools and accessories that have enhanced people’s lives since their reality TV debuts.

Whether it’s the beloved Comfy sherpa, that made it possible to wear a blanket, or the unique PhoneSoap device, whose sanitizing technology spiked in popularity throughout the pandemic, there’s a “Shark Tank” product for every type of person.

Just in time for the holidays, we rounded up 21 of the most genius “Shark Tank” products to gift this year.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag

Stasher, which made its “Shark Tank” debut in Season 9, has close to 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has been deemed the best reusable silicone bag by basically every expert online. The food storage come in different sizes and shapes for meal prep, sandwiches and snacks. Best of all, they’re microwave, freezer, dishwasher and oven-safe and can be used for sous vide.

DrainWig Shower Drain (27% Off)

Also featured in Season 9 was the genius DrainWig, which prevents clogs by catching hair in the shower drain. All you have to do is remove the stopper, insert the chain and replace after every two to four months.

The Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula

The best “Shark Tank” products are the ones that solve the problems in your life that you didn’t even realize you had….like getting all the peanut butter out of the jar. The Last Drop Spatula, which made its first “Shark Tank” appearance in Season 4, helps you get the very last drop of cosmetic, grocery and personal care items thanks to a slim and long handle that can squeeze itself into virtually any bottle or container.

SneakErasers Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaner

Sneakerheads won’t know they ever lived without SneakErasers once they get their hands on the popular “Shark Tank” product, which appeared in Season 12 of the show. The pack comes with pre-moistened sponges designed to remove tough marks, scuffs and dirt from any sole.

The Bouqs Co. Dried Bouquet

Not responsible enough to be a plant parent? Bouqs comes to the rescue with their gorgeous lineup of dried flowers, which require zero upkeep and add an instant elegance to any room in the house.

Sandcloud Boho Towels

The charitable lifestyle company, best known for their Turkish beach towels, was first introduced to the world on Season 8 of “Shark Tanks.” Since their T.V debut, their success has led them to expand to drinkware, bags and clothing. But you don’t go to Sandcloud and come back without one of their best-selling towels (all of which is currently 30% off right now!). This gorgeous turquoise beach towel is extra large but thin enough to fold up and fit in your bag for beach and surf runs. Plus, like all of Sandcloud’s pieces, it dries three times faster than an average towel.

Sandcloud Terra Hand Towels

If you aren’t in need of a beach towel, though, you can you always for these minimalist hand towels that work well in any bathroom or guest room, spiced up with added fringe on the edges. The taupe towels in this six-pack bundle are made out of single-ply Turkish cotton and are piece-dyed. Plus, a flat weave face and looped terry back helps absorb moisture quicker.

Blueland The Clean Essentials Kit (30% Off)

Whether you’re an avid home cleaner, or know someone who is, you can’t go wrong with the best-selling Clean Essentials Kit. Blueland has been heralded as one of the best eco-friendly cleaning brands since making a name for itself on “Shark Tank” in 2019. The Essentials Kit, which includes four reusable bottles and plastic-free refills, is still their most popular packages and a great jumping off point for those looking to make sustainable alternatives in their daily routines.

The Comfy Blanket

The Comfy Blanket might be one of the most well-known “Shark Tank” creations, becoming a household favorite after hitting the market during Season 9. It’s since hit $150 million sales, beloved for making it possible to wear your blanket while lounging at home. The fluffy sherpa has a huge hood and pockets, and has a thick lining to keep you toasty year-round.

Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter

Make gif wrapping easier this holiday season with the help of a Little Elf, which makes it easier than ever to efficiently cut in clean and straight lines. The innovative device, which was introduced on”Shark Tank” in Season 11, fit around rolls of wrapping paper and is embedded with a steel blade.

Bala Bangles (25% Off)

If you know someone who’s been quietly swole, these Bala Bangles might have something to do with it. This at-home workout must will help you majorly step up your exercise routine. Designed to be worn on the wrists or ankles, the set includes two one-pound weights that fit everyone. They’re an easy way to add resistance to yoga, running, aerobics, Pilates, walking, core training or even when you’re just out and about, making them a smart alternative to dumbbells, since they’ll never limit your range of motion. They come in a range of colors.

PhoneSoap Sanitizer (30% Off)

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that it’s good to be a germaphobe. We hate to break it to you, but your phone is a serious source of the icky stuff. In fact, it’s 18 times dirtier and has more bacteria than a public toilet, which is why you’ll want to give it a serious disinfecting. Since you can’t give it a bath, the PhoneSoap Pro is the technological version. It kills 99.99% of bacteria in just five minutes with powerful UV-C light.

Ring Video Doorbell (40% Off)

You’ll never have to wonder who is ringing your doorbell again with the Ring Video Doorbell. The 1080p HD video doorbell gives you a sneak peek, allowing you to see, hear and speak to whoever is at your door from a phone, tablet or computer. You can receive notifications to your phone whenever someone rings your doorbell or sets off the built-in motion sensors. Upgraded from the original, this version has enhanced motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and sharper night vision. You can either power it through its built-in rechargeable battery or connect it to your doorbell wires. Thanks to the Ring app and included tools, setup is a cinch.

Guzzle Buddy 2GO Wine Glasses

On those days when you just want an entire bottle of wine to yourself — hey, we’ve been there — you’ll need the Guzzle Buddy 2GO Wine Glass. It instantly turns any bottle into your personal wine glass, not to mention it’s a pretty funny party trick. Made from unbreakable copolyester with a 100% silicone sleeve, it fits into most bottles. Plus, it’s easy to clean, freezer-safe, PBA-free and won’t crack or yellow over time.

Garden Genie Gloves

Gardeners need these ingenious gloves in their arsenal of tools, which will actually save you from needing extra gardening gear. The super sturdy, waterproof and puncture-resistant gardening gloves have four claws made from strong ABS plastic that let you dig and plant without hand tools, saving a step while safeguarding your skin. They’ll keep your mitts safe even during the most heavy duty work, yet the fabric is breathable for comfort.

Frywall Medium Splatter Guard

No one likes to clean up a mess in the kitchen, especially when it’s splatter from cooking, which is notoriously tough to tackle. Luckily, this clever contraption prevents messes in the first place. It holds the title of being the very first splatter guard that protects your space while giving you complete access for cooking, since the top of the pan is uncovered. It’ll still block all the fine oil that screens let escape while allowing steam to get out, meaning everything still cooks perfectly without any mess. Another perk: it prevents spillover. It comes in a range of sizes; this one fits 10-inch pans. Made of BPA-free, FDA-compliant silicone, it’s totally safe and can withstand temperatures of up to 450°F, plus it is dishwasher safe.

LuminAID PackLite 2-in-1 Phone Charger Lanterns

The last thing anyone needs is their phone battery running out during an emergency. The LuminAID PackLite 2-in-1 Phone Charger Lanterns can come to the rescue! This twofer is a super bright LED solar lantern and phone charger that’s lightweight, waterproof, shatter-proof, inflatable and portable. Boasting a 2000mAH built-in battery, it can recharge your smartphone or tablet with a 2.1-amp output port. Its impressively long battery life supplies about 50 hours of light when it’s fully charged on low mode. It can be recharged in either 12 to 14 hours of direct outdoor sunlight or one to two hours via the included USB cord. It has five different brightness settings. You’ll also want to take it camping!

Squatty Potty the Original Bathroom Toilet Stool

The Squatty Potty is still going strong as one of “Shark Tank’s” best-sellers and a famous success story. In case you still don’t have the scoop, the doctor-recommended contraption helps you mimic a natural squat position when you’re on the toilet to properly align your colon, making it easier to do number two. It has a lot of health benefits, especially when it comes to preventative care. The height is adjustable, even for kids, and it’s made in the USA.

BetterBack

Say bye-bye to bad posture and slouching with the BetterBack, which was an instant hit on Season 3. It instantly and comfortably corrects your posture in just five seconds flat. Simply wear it for 15 minutes a day and it’ll give your posture a makeover. The BetterBack delivers support to help you feel relief and lets you sit ergonomically in any chair. Super portable, it’s small enough to fold up inside a purse or bag, so you can tote it to the office. You’ll be standing taller in no time.

Glovestix Odor Eliminator

Say goodbye to stinky sneakers! This deodorizer gets rid of funky smells sans any harsh chemicals — it’s all natural and non-toxic. It spotlights Silver Seal technology to stop 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria over 24 hours and also absorbs moisture. The light scent of plant-based essential oils is a welcome alternative. It has replaceable deodorizing and moisture-absorbing bags that should be changed every three months. It’s especially great for sports equipment, like boxing gloves, cleats, boots and other gear.

Palmini Low Carb Linguine

Love the taste of linguine but not the carbs and calories that come with it? Then you’ll want to fill your bowl with Palmini instead. The pasta alternative is made from hearts of palm, a plant that is just like pasta when it’s cooked just right. The hearts of palm used in Palmini are harvested in a way that’s sustainable and eco-friendly. Palmini is also gluten-free, already cooked and comes in other pasta varieties as well, such as rice and angel hair.

Scrub Daddy FlexTexture Sponge

Another “Shark Tank” best-seller, these clever sponges are temperature-controlled to get the job done. They’re firm in cold water to make for an extra strong scrub and soft in warm water for a lighter load. Essentially, they’re two cleaning tools in one. The color-coded system makes it easy to give each hue a different job, such as blue for the bathroom and orange for dish duty. They’re scratch-free, making them safe to use on plenty of surfaces, including glass, stainless steel, cast iron, non-stick coatings, copper, chrome and leather. They’re also odor-resistant for up to eight weeks with proper maintenance and their quick drying time wards off mold.

