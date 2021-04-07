The Best Gifts for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Though “Schitt’s Creek” officially ended its sixth and final in 2020, the show will live on forever in our hearts — and Netflix. After sweeping the Emmys, it’s even more timely to celebrate your fandom with all of the fantastic “Schitt’s Creek” merchandise out there. While we won’t be able to spend a night every week watching the Rose family, we can take a walk down memory lane with a coloring book or sport David’s signature shades. And though we can only wish Rose Apothecary existed in real life, the next best thing is a collaboration with Beekman 1802. Keep the Roses alive with the best “Schitt’s Creek” merch.

Rose Apothecary Products

Snatch up Beekman 1802’s “Schitt’s Creek” collaboration before the Rose Apothecary Body Milk sells out, yet again. The collaboration includes a brand new collection of candles (scented with rose, jasmine, and neroli blossom), tinted lip balm and goat milk soap “It’s milk… for your body!”

Still confused about the whole milk soap thing, don’t worry it’s literally soap that promises to keep skin hydrated while delivering their Heirloom Rose scent. beekman.com

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Adult Coloring Book

By now you’ve probably heard that coloring books aren’t just for kids. This “Schitt’s Creek”-themed one by Sarah Baumann, published by Signet Sealed, has 10 pages that will almost make you feel like you’re on the set. It’s filled with the best quotes and places from the show, like Rose Apothecary. You know Alexis won’t mind if you don’t stay inside the lines. $11, amazon.com

SunglassUP Original Classic Dark Oval Sunglasses

Among many other gifts, the Rose family has fantastic fashion sense. If you want to emulate David’s style — and who doesn’t? — then these sunglasses are a great place to start. They’re just like the white pair he sports on the show, which were inspired by Kurt Cobain’s iconic white sunnies that first took over in the ’90s. And if you want even more Rose-friendly fashion, there are plenty of other ways to dress like your favorite TV family. $9.99, amazon.com

Alexis’ Monogram Necklace

A statement necklace now made iconic by the actress and series. Give a personal monogrammed gift for the fan you know will get it. $38.00, anthropologie

‘Best Wishes’ ‘Warmest Regards’ Doormat

Let your friends know they’re “welcome” in your home anytime with the “best wishes, warmest regards” doormat. Simple, elegant, snarky and perfect for those who think they’re above it all. $35.00, etsy.com

Rose Apothecary Sweatshirt

A classic Rose Apothecary sweatshirt, because David is nothing if not elegance and grace. This heather grey crew neck is also available in black, white and as a hoodie! The 100% cotten shirt is also machine washable. 29.95, amazon.com

Schitt’s Creek Infant Bodysuits- Set of Three

Three classic looks for a little David or Alexis in the making. Spot the absolute classic iteration of Moira Rose’s version of “baby,” a take on David’s now iconic sweater and represent Rose Apothecary so everyone knows this baby values locally produced, artisanal goods. $38, etsy.com

The Moira Rose Vocabulary Calendar

Learn the beguiling way Catherine O’Hara transformed mere words into poetry thanks to the Moira Rose vocabulary. Now you too can learn “Moira-isms” every month with the “Moira Rose Vocabulary Calendar” available for $35.17, etsy.com

Fold In The Cheese Apron

It’s simple, you just fold in the cheese. Do you fold it in half like a piece of paper and drop it in the pot? The answer is simple, you just fold it in. Life’s greatest mystery and “Schitt’s Creek’s” most iconic moment. 19.99, amazon.com

Funko Pop! Schitt’s Creek Set of Four

You can literally collect all four in one windfall! The cute set includes the entire Rose family. You can display them on your desk, on a shelf or any spot that needs pick-me-up. Or you could sprinkle them in different places to spread the joy. $117.99, amazon.com

Modern Vector Vinyl Decals Ew David Quotes and Designs Stickers

You’ll want to slap these “Schitt’s Creek” stickers anywhere and everywhere, and luckily they’re designed to do just that. They’ll adhere to everything from laptops to tumblers, cellphones, journals, notebooks, planners and much more. The hard part will be deciding which to use first: David’s sweater? Or maybe “Ew, David” or “A little bit Alexis”? $5.95, amazon.com

Rose Motel Coasters

Relive the classic “Schitt’s Creek” moment when Johnny Rose went rogue and set up his social media platform on coasters he had specially made for the motel, “Follow us on tweeters!” The set of four are available for $11.20 at etsy.com

‘Love That Journey For Me’ Mug

Celebrate yourself with this delightful mug and quote from Alexis Rose. The poet who once said, “I walk through life, in really nice shoes” and the iconic “Ew, David.” Celebrate “Schitt’s Creek” by adding a little bit of Alexis to your morning ritual. Available for $17.00 at etsy.com

Chronically Funny ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Birthday Card

There’s no one better to wish a happy birthday to a “Schitt’s Creek” fan than the Rose family. Made in the U.S., this 5-inch-by-7-inch card is blank inside so you can write your own birthday message. Best of all, sales support a good cause, providing funding for chemotherapy and lupus medical expenses. $6.99, amazon.com