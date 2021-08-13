These Top-Rated Vinyl Record Players Are on Sale Right Now (And Are All Less Than $100)

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Record players are some of the most worthwhile purchases for any self-proclaimed music lover. They allow you to hear your music in a new light, give you a reason to collect your favorite albums on vinyl and, best of all, work as vintage and stylish decor for any room of the house.

If you indulge in a vinyl record player though, you want to make sure you make the right choice. There are a lot of options out there, but the best ones offer high-quality audio without sacrificing a sleek aesthetic. Luckily, some of the top-selling players on Amazon are on sale right now, meaning you’ll be able to find premium devices without breaking the bank. Once you settle on one, make sure to stock up on your favorite records through Amazon’s Vinyl of the Month Club, which sends subscribers a curated group of vinyl every month.

Here are four high-quality record-players on sale right now (all less than $100):

Vintage Suitcase Turntable (31% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

With a faux leather exterior and wooden decorative panels, this suitcase record player makes a trendy edition to any room. The versatile system supports RCA audio and headphones, in addition to seamless bluetooth compatibility with any smart phone or tablet. An all-in-one turntable plays vinyl at three selectable speeds, and even connects to an AM/FM radio for any live-listening needs.

Vintage Suitcase Turntable $47.99 Buy It

Musitrend Vinyl Record Player (21% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon reviewers are impressed with the high quality they receive from this affordable player, made even less expensive by the retailer’s limited-time deal that brings it down to $55. Aside from a sleek wooden frame, the player features premium sound through its built-in woofer and dual speakers that offer warm and powered treble and bass. Just like the Zbrqoti, its turntable is bluetooth compatible and features a 3.5mm aux-in jack for easy connection, making it a smart choice for the cost.

Musitrend Vinyl Record Player $54.99 Buy It

Retrolife Vintage Record Player (19% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

A combination of both vintage and modern elements is what makes the Retrolife record player so alluring, featuring a classic black leather shell paired with retro bronze screws and nets. A handle makes for easy portability, while its three-speed turntable allows for easy bluetooth connection in addition to corded connection to external speakers. Plus, a belt-driven system and anti-resonance design work together provide premium sound quality.

Retrolife Vintage Record Player $72.99 Buy It

Victrola Vintage Suitcase Record Player (15% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Victrola is one of the most loved vintage record players for good reason, prioritizing the marriage of an authentically retro aesthetic with reliable functionality. This three-speed player is one of the site’s best-sellers and is currently 15% off, making it a great time to splurge. This version includes an upgraded premium sound system that promises even higher quality than their other models, in addition to a sleek black exterior and silver detailing. Built-in bluetooth speakers and RCA outputs offer a wide range of options for playing music from different devices.

Victrola Vintage Suitcase Record Player $51.22 Buy It