The Best Real Housewives Gifts For Bravo Fans: From a Rinna Beauty Lip Kit to Mugshot Coasters

Real Housewives devotees are a lucky fandom because the Bravo franchise promises a limitless stream of meme-worthy moments with every new season. And if Andy Cohen has anything to say about it (which, of course, he does), then the unhinged chaos isn’t letting up any time soon.

Every year, there’s one city that takes the cake in entertainment value and this year the clear winner is inarguably Salt Lake City. In the past year alone, Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for fraud and money laundering; Heather Gay is still trying to figure out how she got that mysterious black eye; Lisa Barlow is recovering from that hot mic reunion moment; and Meredith Marks hasn’t gotten over the fact that none of the cast members attended her cocktail party in the most recent season.

Whichever your “Real Housewives’ city of choice, however, there are countless gifts and merch items that are must-haves for any Bravo reality show obsessive. From these darkly hilarious mugshot coasters to Lisa Rinna’s Icon Lip Kit (one of the more successful Housewives ventures), here are the absolute best gifts to get the Housewives fan in your life.

Real Housewives Literie Candles

Courtesy of Literie

The most iconic moments from the Real Housewives franchise are commemorated in this new candle collection from Literie, which features a diverse lineup of four scented candles: Flipping Tables (cedar and suede), September, Spring, Summer (grass and juniper), Go to Sleep! (fresh lavender) and Nine Lemons in a Bowl (citrus and ivy). Check out more of the best candles to buy and gift this year here.

Real Housewives Literie Candle $45 Buy Now

Lisa Barlow Rant Mug

Courtesy of Etsy

Last March, the world was gifted with one of the best, most unhinged reality show rants in history when Lisa Barlow was caught on a hot mic during the reunion episode of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” And just like so many meme-able moments that have come before it, fans are now printing it on everything they can think of to make a buck. Just one search of “Lisa Barlow rant” on Etsy brings up more than 1,200 results of the verbal attack transcribed onto everything from shirts and mugs to kitchen towels and hats.

Lisa Barlow Rant Mug $18.99 Buy Now

Real Housewives Mugshot Coasters

Courtesy of Etsy

Honor your favorite Real Housewives mugshot moments (there are more than a few from every season). This set features four of the most iconic precinct snaps: Countess Luann, Teresa Giuduci, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer. The top-rated Etsy seller, Garbage Mom, even offers to add customized quotes and messages on each of the coasters for no extra charge.

Real Housewives Mugshot Coasters $30.59 Buy Now

Patron Saints of Salt Lake Prayer Candle Set

Courtesy of Etsy

Patron Saints of Salt Lake Prayer Candle Set $95 Buy Now

Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit

Courtesy of Amazon

Lisa Rinna of “RHOBH,” who announced her surprise departure from the franchise last month, is a contentious character. But if there’s one thing that viewers can all agree on is that her lips are gorgeous, and Rinna Beauty might be one of the most successful Housewives ventures. This lip kit comes with a lipstick, lip liner and lip gloss for the full Rinna look. Check out more of the best Real Housewives products here.

Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit $45 Buy Now

Bluestone Manor Bourbon

Courtesy of Mash & Grape

Dorinda Medley launched her own bourbon last year, inspired by one of her properties — Bluestone Manor in Massachusetts, which is said to have been a speakeasy during the Prohibition era. “Transport yourself to the roaring ’20s, where the Manor acts as a safe haven for self-expression and freedom,” the Bluestone Manor Bourbon website reads. “Rich with history and vibrant with life, Bluestone Manor was a speakeasy, where patrons would share a glass of Bourbon and dream of happier times. If only these walls could talk, what would they say? Come closer and we’ll tell you. Here’s the key, welcome to Bluestone Manor.”

Bluestone Manor Bourbon $45 Buy Now

Goodbye Kyle Bath Mat

Courtesy of Redbubble

One of the most viral moments in “RHOBH” history is from 2019, when Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump got into a nasty fight on air, ending with Lisa and her husband Tom kicking Kyle out of their house. Vanderpump even went on to name a SUR cocktail ‘Goodbye Kkkkkyyyyyyyhhhhhuuuuuuullll’ after the incident. Honor the meme yourself with this adorable bath mat that only real Housewives fans will get.

Goodbye Kyle Bath Mat $34.92 Buy Now

Real Housewives Collage Framed Art Print

Courtesy of Society6

Your most used Housewives memes come together in this vibrant Bravo collage, which features everything from a screaming-crying Taylor Armstrong and Nene’s iconic peace sign.

Real Housewives Collage Framed Art Print $55 $38.50 Buy Now

‘The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives’

Courtesy of Amazon

“Vulture” writer Brian Moylan brings his Housewives obsession to the page with this unparalleled deep dive into the Bravo franchise. In the New York Times bestseller, Moylan traces the biggest storylines to come out of the Housewives franchise since “RHOC” first premiered in 2006, answering the burning questions that even Andy Cohen might be wary to answer.

The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives $14.69 Buy Now

The Last Supper of the Real Housewives Apron

Courtesy of Redbubble

For the Housewives-loving chef, gift this Last Supper-themed apron featuring some of the best Housewives such as Teresa Giudice and Lisa Rinna.

The Last Supper of the Real Housewives Apron $22.56 Buy Now

The Real Housewife of Your Town Here Custom Wine Glass

Courtesy of Amazon

This personalized wine glass makes for the perfect companion for any Bravo binging sessions.

The Real Housewife of Your Town Here Custom Wine Glass $29.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Real Housewives Drinking Wine Chiller

Courtesy of Society6

Keep a bottle cool with this adorable Housewives-themed chiller, printed with some of the most alcohol-loving Housewives. As Ramona says: “I need Pinot Grigio at all times.”