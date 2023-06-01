Pretty in Pride: 21 Pride Collections That Are Actually Good (And Doing Good)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s officially Pride month, and high-fashion brands have only gotten smarter about the ways they choose to incorporate LGBTQ activism into their clothing during the month of June. Gone are the days of hastily rainbow-slapped apparel and tacky corporate merch. This year’s Pride collections have stripes of color and are chic enough to wear year-round.
Most importantly, these brands are showcasing their allyship by giving back a portion of their proceeds to LGBTQ groups such as the The Trevor Project, Hetrick-Martin Institute, GLAAD and It Gets Better Project — non-profits that need our support more than ever amid a wave of repressive, anti-LGBTQ legislation.
Check out some of the best Pride collections this year.
Cashin Carry 22 With Fire Island Graphics
The highlight of Coach’s Pride lineup this year are their Fire Island tote bags, which make a revamped return this year. Their Cashin Carry 22 bags are updated in four colorful variations, each featuring their own playful nods to the Long Island beach town that has become famous for their wildly popular LGBTQ destinations: Cherry Grove and the Fire Island Pines.
Calvin Klein This Is Love Color Block Bikini
Australian pop star Troye Sivan, as well as models Nathan McGuire and Manahou Mackay are the faces of Calvin Klein’s 2023 “This Is Love” Pride campaign. This classic underwear set features bold colorblocking and tonal variations. In addition to the campaign, the brand has shared that they have raised $400,000 to LGBTQ organizations and will continue their partnership with the PFLAG National and Transgender Law Center.
Converse Run Star Legacy CX Pride
Converse’s Pride collections never disappoint. Their new lineup of customizable shoes include dozens of different takes on their classic Chuck Taylors. Speckles of color run down the side of these funky high-tops, featuring rainbow-hued laces and an upper twill decorated with the Progress Pride flag. Other sneakers in the collection are done up with other made-to-order graphic patchworks. The brand supports the LGBTQ community through annual grants to a wide range of organizations such as the Ali Forney Center and Out MetroWest.
J. Crew Pride Tee
Colorful flags are printed on this basic cotton tee from J. Crew, who will donate proceeds from their Pride collection to PFLAG, the nation’s largest organization supporting and educating for the LGBTQ+ community.
Cos 2023 Pride T-Shirt Horse Meat Disco
Cos collaborated with four of the most celebrated queer nightclubs for a limited-edition t-shirt capsule. This cotton-jersey tee is designed in collaboration with London’s legendary Horse Meat Disco, featuring the club’s logo printed in black font on the chest and a rainbow-hued “DISCO” cascading down the back.
Puma Downtown Pride We Are Everywhere Skirt
Puma brings high fashion to its athleisure-wear with this unique Downtown Pride skirt, featuring a unique overalpping A-line design and hemp rainbow belt secured at the waistband.
Levi’s Pride Liberation Trucker Jacket (42% Off)
In their 2022 Pride collection, Levi’s draws from the powerful messaging used on signs and posters throughout the Queer liberation movement in the ‘60s through ‘80s. One of the many denim offerings is this faded and distressed Type III Trucker jacket. An embroidered graphic on the back reads “Let Us Love” with a woven Pride Two Horse label woven on the inside. In support of the collection, Levi’s will make an $100,000 donation to OutRight Action International.
‘You and Me Now ‘Painting by David Dyett
Saatchi Art’s Beyond the Rainbow: Pride in Portraits collection features dozens of paintings created by queer artists across the globe. This “You and Me Now” acrylic painting, made by Canadian artist David Dyett, shows two men caressing atop a vibrant blue background: “a portrait of love,” as Dyett writes on the site.
Happy Socks 3-Pack Pride Socks Gift Set
Happy Socks is no stranger to color but the Swedish sock brand, known for their playful designs, amps up the vibrancy with their Pride gift sets, all of which come with two to three pairs of socks done up in different variations of rainbow stripes and patterns. 10% of the net sales of all their Pride-related products will go towards InterPride, the international association of all Pride event organizers worldwide.
Fossil Pride Stainless Steel Band Ring
While Fossil launched their largest Pride collection to date last year, including watches, straps, jewelry and wallets, their lineup this year is limited to jewelry. The headlining piece is this classic stainless steel band ring, featuring enamel colors of the Pride flag on the inside. During Pride month, 100% of the collection’s sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, at a minimum of $100,000.
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot Loveis Wise Pride Platforms
Doc Martens ensures that you’re the most dapper in the room, especially with these limited-edition Jadon boots featuring Loveis Wise’s joyfully inclusive designs. Built from durable black Smooth Leather and adorned with Loveis’ dreamlike illustrations that celebrate trans and gender nonconforming people, the high-top boots feature a disco ball lace charm and star eyelets. In tandem with the collection, Dr. Martens will continue their $200,000 sponsorship towards The Trevor Project.
REI Pride Co-Op Pride Nalgene
Illustrator and designer Brian Rau brings his unique shapes, textures and minimal color palette to to this playful Nalgene water bottle, designed in a rainbow-hued forest that wraps around. Other pieces in REI Outside’s Pride collection include a graphic bandana, waist pack, t-shirts, Chacos and a Fjallraven backpack — all designed in Pride-inspired hues.
Savage x Fenty I Dare Hue Mesh Bustier
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty never holds back for Pride. This year’s Pride collection includes bejeweled thongs, colorfully designed garter belts, basic crop tops, flirty flaysuits and mesh one-pieces. One of our favorite pieces is this purple and pink mesh bustier, featuring adjustable crisscross straps and garter grips.
Casetify Don’t Hide That Pride by L JMA Phone Case
Accessorize your phone with the most stylish iPhone case company on the market. Their new collection cases, water bottles and accessories such as AirTags and AirPod cases — all splashed with queer-centric illustrations and graphics. Some include playful quips such as “Heteronormativity is a cult” and more serious sentiments such as “Protect trans youth.” For every purchase, Casetify will donate $5 to the Christopher Street West Association.
JVN x GLSEN Pride Hair Set
This limited-edition JVN haircare set includes a Complete Conditioning Mist and Complete Nourishing Shien Drops. For Pride month, Jonathan Van Ness’s eponymous brand partnered with GLSEN, an organization that provides students a safe, support and LGBTQ-inclusive K-12 education. In honor of Pride Month, 10% of gross profits will benefit GLSEN.
Kate Spade Old Fashioned Glass Set
Wear this versatile dotted silk scarf as a hair wrap, bandana or skin-bearing crop top. In celebration of Pride, Kate Spade has donated $150,000 to The Trevor Project as part of their year-long partnership with the suicide prevention organization. In addition, they will donate 10% of thier Pride Collection proceeds (a minimum of $50,000) through July 2.
Sperry Pride Cloud CVO Sneaker
Sperry teamed up with PFLAG once again for a retro collection, which offer colorful updates to their classic boat shoes and sneakers. At checkout, customers will have the option to donate to PFLAG National.
Awe Rainbow Ear Cuff
Decorate your ear with this gorgeous ear cuff, featuring an overlapping double band set with genuine gemstones in a rainbow graduation.
Eyebuydirect Empower Aviator Rainbow Eyeglasses
Get your aviator on with these rainbow-hued frames, gleaming with a subtle iridescent finish. Eyebuydirect’s Pride-inspired collection includes dozens of other styles such as the Joyful, Optimist, Positivity and Bright. 100% of sales, with a minimum of $25,000, will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
This classic Le Creuset dutch oven oven boasts the same exceptional heat retention and distribution for which it’s famous, but now it’s done up in adorable rainbow-colored hearts to celebrate Pride. Featuring easy-to-clean porcelain enamel and a tight-fitting lid, the roomy dish is perfect for slow-cooking and braising to baking and frying. The luxe cookware piece is part of Williams Sonoma’s Pride collection, which includes everything from plates and place settings to napkins and napkin rings. 50% of every product sold will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Ugg Slide Fluff Yeah Slippers With Pride Stripes (30% Off)
Walk on a cloud every morning thanks to Ugg’s newest best-selling style, which gets an upgrade this month with new rainbow-striped colorways. Made out of their plush sheepskin, the Fluff Yeahs are a cozy statement shoe that work just as well as indoor slippers as they do slip-ons for quick errands. Alonside their Pride collection, Ugg will donate $125,000 to The Trevor Project.
Harry’s x Flamingo Face & Body Pride Shave Set
Flamingo understands that even the tools and accessories you use in private deserve to have just as much flare as anything else in your closet. Their new Pride set includes one Harry’s razor blade designed for your face and one Flamingo cartridge designed for your body — each attached to their ergonomic handle with a no slip-grip in a limited-edition colorway. The most exciting part of the pack might be the gorgeous Pride-inspired packaging designed by Ohnie Lisle. 100% of profits will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Small Town Weirdo Final Girl Shirt Pride Edition (25% Off)
Los Angeles-based artist and The Trevor Project supporter Adam Bucci has released new Pride-inspired t-shirts with his local shop Small Town Weirdo – and they even made into the hands of Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of “Halloween End.” The “Final Girl” and “Final Boy” shirts feature colorful lettering atop black cotton.