From Jungkook to Ed Sheeran, Celebrities Are Loving Karaoke (and Their Karaoke Mics)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

BTS star Jungkook went viral last week when his attempts to turn on his karaoke microphone didn’t exactly go as planned. In a clip shared by a fan page on Twitter, the “Seven” singer is seen hilariously being caught off guard as the mic lights up with a recorded woman’s voice delivering pairing instructions. The video has been viewed more than 600,000 times since being uploaded online.

Jungkook isn’t the only celebrity obsessed with karaoke. Earlier this summer, Ed Sheeran surprised guests at a bar in Nashville by taking the stage to belt out a couple of Backstreet Boys and One Direction hits. And of course, everyone from James Corden to Jimmy Fallon have had karaoke-themed segments on their popular late night shows.

Want to start your own karaoke party? There are a number of good portable karaoke microphones online that you can use to kick start your own singing session. All of them pair easily to your phone or TV so you can play music through the mic while you’re singing. And while they don’t come with a screen for you to read off the lyrics, these wireless mics are great for taking your tunes on the go, so you can karaoke at home, at the bar or in the car. Here are some of the best ones we’ve tried.

1. StageSound Portable Karaoke Microphone

We like this karaoke mic from StageSound, which features four different lighting effects, easy Bluetooth pairing and up to 10 hours of singing time on a single charge. Use the “voice-cancelling function” to remove vocals from songs so that your voice is front and center. “Speech mode,” meantime, isolates your voice so it comes through loud and clear if you want to use the portable mic for a presentation.

Amazon

5-in-1 Portable Handheld Karaoke $89.99 $69.99 Buy Now On Amazon

The built-in speaker is surprisingly powerful and in our opinion, the StageSound karaoke microphone delivers the best sound quality in its class, with crisp, loud, room-filling audio to really get the party started.

2. BONAOK Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

Another great portable karaoke mic on Amazon is this one from BONAOK, which is one of the most popular karaoke microphones online. The BONAOK 3-in-1 mic has a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from more than 79,000 verified shoppers on Amazon.

Amazon

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $49.99 $29.99 Buy Now On Amazon

We’ve personally tested the BONAOK karaoke mic and we like how easy it is to use and how comfortable it feels in your hands, even after hours of playtime. The company says the mic uses a special noise-reduction filter that filters our air flow and wind noise, “allowing you to always sing with perfect clarity.”

3. BONAOK Mini Karaoke Machine

BONAOK also just came out with this portable karaoke mic and speaker set which lets you take the party on the road with you. The set includes two wireless microphones and a six-watt speaker with LED screen and handy carrying handle.

Amazon

BONAOK Mini Karaoke Machine $55.99 Buy Now On Amazon

In addition to karaoke, this mini sound system is great for presentations, speeches, weddings, MC-ing events and other parties where you need a mic and speaker setup.

4. Official Carpool Karaoke Microphone

And then there’s the official Carpool Karaoke Microphone, inspired by James Corden’s hit TV show segment of the same name. This handheld karaoke mic features built-in interactive lights that sync to your music and easy volume and echo buttons that let you dial up the effects.

Amazon

Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0 $59.99 $38.62 Buy Now On Amazon

The Carpool Karaoke Mic is an officially licensed product from Singing Machine, which is one of the most-popular karaoke brands out there. Pick up the portable microphone on Amazon and get five free downloads of karaoke tracks from the Singing Machine app. See full details here.