The Best Polaroid Collaborations to Gift This Year: From ‘The Mandalorian’ to ‘Stranger Things’

Polaroid, the iconic Dutch-founded instant-film camera company, has no lack of instant-shoot cameras for amateur and pro photographers alike, made even fresher by funky limited-edition collaborations they’ve rolled out over the past year — all of which make thoughtful gifts for the pro and amateur photographers in your life. They’ve teamed up with shows such as “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” and “Stranger Things” to design cameras that feature the show’s most iconic characters and imagery on both the camera’s hardware, and the film itself.

From their most popular Polaroid Now camera to their more intensive Polaroid OneStep Close-Up 600 camera, here are the best Polaroid collaborations to get your hands on this summer to capture your most memorable moments.

Polaroid Now – Keith Haring Edition

Courtesy of Polaroid

Polaroid’s new Polaroid Now analog camera makes photography effortless for everyone. The series is an evolution from the original Polaroid OneStep cameras from the 1970s which pioneered the movement of point-and-shoot photography. With instant auto-focus, the Polaroid Now keeps that same simplicity while adding more creative control with built-in double exposure and a self-timer. This special Keith Haring edition has a bright red exterior, nodding to the iconic artist’s love for bold primary colors, while the back features Haring’s iconic black-and-white doodles. Purchase it with the Keith Haring film pack, which comes with eight frames from 12 unique frame designs.

Polaroid Now iType Camera - Keith Haring Edition $139.99 Buy It

Polaroid OneStep 2 – ‘Stranger Things’ Edition

Courtesy Image

Travel to the Upside Down with Polaroid’s “Stranger Things” special edition camera, inspired by the company’s original OneStep camera from 1977. The newer model features a powerful flash, a high quality 2-ft to Infinity lens and can be used with Polaroid’s battery-free i-Type film. Pair it with “Stranger Things” film, designed with the show’s signature vintage lettering and designs.

BUY NOW: $249 Buy It

Polaroid Now – ‘Mandalorian’ Edition (17% Off)

Courtesy of Polaroid

Inspired by the powerful beskar steel from the “Star Wars” galaxy, the “Mandalorian”-inspired instant camera has the same interface as the traditional Polaroid Now, including an autofocus 2-lens system, built-in double exposure and a self-timer. Pair it with the Yoda-designed i-Type film to get the full, intergalactic effect.