The Best Peloton Dupes in 2022

We’re long out of quarantine but at-home workouts are here to stay. While Peloton is one fitness company that catapulted into cult fandom in the early days of the pandemic as people flocked to exercise equipment that would keep them in shape during lockdown, some may have avoided the hype because of the hefty price tag, not to mention dozens of reported incidents that caused the unicorn company to recall their Peloton Tread+ in May of 2021.

Luckily, there is no lack of competing companies that can offer identical features. Really, Peloton’s cultish following comes down to three basic premises: an attached LCD tablet that allows you to stream your favorite workout classes (including the ones provided on their connected app), high-resistance wheels for a sweaty workout and customizable options that prioritize comfort. The good news is that you don’t have to spend upwards of $4,000 to get those same benefits from other machines, and you can always stream Peloton’s beloved online classes from non-Peloton equipment.

So whether you’ve recently returned your Tread+ or are delving into the world of at-home treadmills and spin bikes for the first time, here are the best Peloton dupes we found online — all under $4,000.

Bowflex C6 Bike ($200 Off)

The Bowflex is one of the only indoor bike platforms on the market that doesn’t force you into paying for an additional monthly subscription to a connected exercise app. The affordable Peloton dupe, instead, boasts Bluetooth connection that allows you to connect any app or course of your choosing (from the Peloton app to a free Youtube video) for you to project and ride along to on its LCD screen. The control panel features six key metrics: time, calories, speed, distance, resistance level and pulse. Plus, the bike comes with a pair of three-pound weights and two water bottle holders.

Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX3

The Echelon is probably the most affordable Peloton dupe that comes at a fraction of the cost of competitors without losing the main markers of a good at-home workout bike. For only $750, the EX3 offers hardware that’s up to par with Peloton, thanks to a 22-inch LCD screen, 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance and a 30-day free trial to their Echelon Premiere Membership with access to more than 30,000 on-demand classes.

NordicTrack S1Fi Bike

The NordicTrack is more expensive than the Echelon and Bowflex but you get what you pay for with the S1Fi, which boasts even more features than even the most comprehensive Peloton bikes. Headlining features include a mechanical shaft that’s used to simulate the actual inclines and declines of hills, while virtual ride instructors from the connected app can remotely adjust your speed, incline and resistance levels so you don’t have to worry about the control panel while riding.

NordicTrack Commercial Series X32i

NordicTrack’s X32i model is the closest dupe for a Peloton Tread+ in that it also features a 32-inch HD screen for live-streaming classes. Of course, instead of Peloton’s connected app, the machine comes with a 12-month membership to its own online fitness program, called iFit, which offers live, studio and class workouts. But unlike Peloton, iFit also offers life-like virtual scenery for you to run through, like the Swiss Alps and the Great Wall of China. Plus, your iFit trainer auto-adjusts your Digital QuickSpeed and Digital Quick Incline controls as you work out so you can reach your goals with little mental effort.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 2950

NordicTrack’s more affordable 2950 model comes with a slightly smaller 22-inch screen, but comes with much of the same benefits as its sibling machine. In addition to fun virtual workouts through iFit, though, it also features a 40% incline (compared to Peloton’s 15% incline), in addition to a 6% decline for cross-training.

ProForm Pro 9000

The ProForm is $2,000 less than Peloton Tread+ and has essentially the same features. It has a smaller screen (10 inches wide), but it comes strapped with HD video workouts, 38 workout apps and a strap to attach your own iPad or tablet to livestream any other classes you have saved. With a wireless chest strap and dual-grip EKG heart rate monitor, the affordable ProForm will give you an efficient at-home cardio workout for half the price.

Horizon 7.8 AT

The Horizon was engineered specifically for streaming fitness classes from apps like Peloton and Zwift. Its lack of an attached tablet of its own comes with a much more affordable price tag, which is a total bargain if you have your own iPad or tablet to place on the large display. A high-responsive QuickDial helps you adjust speech and incline so you can keep pace with your virtual classes, which you can connect with directly through a Bluetooth chest strap. Despite not having a tablet screen, you can view your workout data on a nine-inch backlit display. If you don’t need easy app access, you can also opt for Horizon’s simpler T101 model.

29% Off Bowflex BXT216

Just like Peloton, the Bowflex prioritizes interactive training, with Bluetooth connectivity that allows users to sync with the Bowflex JRNY app for individualized workouts, fitness assessments and virtual coaching. Despite being a foldable at-home treadmill, it features all the high-end features of a commercial model, like a 4.0 CHP motor, a Comfort Tech cushioning system and a durable 3-ply belt. Like the Horizon, it works best if you’re able to bring your own tech to the table; its back-lit LCD display is only nine inches wide so you’ll have a more immersive, Peloton-like experience if you have a larger tablet to set up on the display.

