Construct Your Own Backyard Movie Theater With These 20 Essentials

When movie theaters temporarily shut down and others shuttered their doors permanently amidst the pandemic, people all over the world had to make do from home, forcing even the least tech-savvy movie lovers to outfit their homes into ad-hoc movie theaters. Three years later, and it seems that at-home movie theaters have continued to be a way of life for many people, especially as straight-to-streamer films have become more of a trend within the industry.

With spring in full force, outdoor movie theaters, in particular, will likely resurge in popularity. And while it seems like an easy set up, the beauty is in the details. It’s important to have the right setting and ambience for every film. From a portable popcorn maker and snack box to projectors and surround-sound speakers, here’s everything you need to construct the perfect outdoor movie theater.

20% Off Portable Mini Projector With 100″ Screen

Courtesy of Amazon

Topvision’s portable projector is considered one of the best for constructing an at-home cinema. LED lighting provides 85% more brightness than other projectors and even has built-in HI-FI stereo speakers that offer powerful sound. Otherwise, you can hook it up with external speakers for an immersive audio experience, made even better by a newly-equipped dual-fan system that drowns out external noise for the perfect viewing experience. Plus, this one comes with a portable 100-inch screen so you can set up a movie night right in your backyard, camping or inside the house. Check out more of the best projectors to buy on Amazon here.

Portable Projector $199.99

EPSON Home Cinema Projector

Courtesy of Amazon

Save $100 on the best-selling Epson projector, which offers crisp image quality and brightness so you can give justice to any high-quality movie you’re watching from home. It offers versatile connectivity, including an HDMI port, so you can easily set it up with any streaming device you have. Plus, it uses impressive 3-chip technology so that “rainbowing” and “color brightness” problems that occur with other projectors aren’t an issue.

Home Cinema Projector $724.98

Projector Screen

Courtesy of Amazon

This affordable and best-selling projector is the best deal for an at-home movie set up, either indoors or outside. Made out of natural polyester, the screen comes in one compact piece in a light-weight folding design made for easy portability. It supports double-sided projection for a 16:9 screen, and can be fastened conveniently with hooks, rope, bracket, nails or double-sided tape on nearly any type of wall surface.

Mdbebbron 120-inch Projector Screen $35.99 $25.16

42% Off Inflatable Mega Movie Screen

Courtesy of Amazon

Get an unbeatable on this inflatable screen that stands 14 feet tall. A quiet fan pump blows it up it in just a few minutes, with 210D Oxford cloth that will stay upright for the entire movie without any distraction and is weather-resistant for both outdoor and indoor viewing.

Inflatable Mega Movie Screen $129.99

Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Series

Courtesy of Amazon

This is the best option for a standing screen if you have no way to mount it on a wall. The folding frame screen comes with variable height settings to accommodate different sized crowds while a durable lightweight aluminum frame ensures a quick setup in just a few minutes. The price is well worth it for movie lovers who don’t want to sacrifice quality while streaming a show or movie from home; the design is made out of certified CineWhite UHD-B 1.3 gain front projection material that ensures a clear picture in any setting.

BUY NOW: $305

Definitive Technology Outdoor Speaker (17% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

These outdoor speakers offer the same high-quality components as indoor speakers, with fuller sound and deeper bass than most competitors despite its affordable price tag. It comes with Balanced Double Surround Sound so you can get the true cinematic experience right from your backyard, especially if you’re tuning into movie with a a Scorsese or Wes Anderson-level soundtrack.

Definitive Technology Speakers $299.00 $249.00

Outdoor String Lights (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Add some ambience with adorable twinkle lights, which you can easily hang alongside your walls and drape along outdoor furniture for additional light. For something more long-lasting, you’ll want to go for Edison-style lights, like these 48-feet Hampton Bay string lights. But if you’re looking for a softer glow try the paper lantern shaded lights, just don’t leave them out too long.

String Lights,Waterproof LED String Lights $9.99 $6.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle

Courtesy of Amazon

Add to the ambiance with a couple candles that also have the additional benefit of keeping bugs at bay. Thankfully the Murphy’s Naturals brand aren’t as pungent as many outdoor repellent candles (but still work just as fiercely) because they’re made with five key plant-based repellent oils: rosemary, peppermint, citronella, lemongrass and cedar wood oils. Each natural candle provides even and clean burning that promises 30 hours of bite-free outdoor bliss.

Murphy's Natural Mosquito Repellent Candles $23.99

Hand Woven Throw Blanket

Courtesy of Amazon

Get cozy with a hand-woven throw blanket, like this classic one from Open Roads. It spreads out to be 73 x 48 inches, large enough to comfortably cover a group. Plus, this one is made in Tlaxcala Mexico with breathable, lightweight, and 100% recycled materials.

Open Roads Mexican Blanket $26.99

Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

Courtesy of LL Bean

If you live in a colder area, or are with a larger crowd, an outdoor picnic blanket might be the best move for staying comfortable. This waterproof one from L.L Bean is made out of supersoft polyester fleece with a nylon coating that will keep your backside dry as you sit on the grass.

BUY NOW: $79

Tirrinia Outdoor Wine Picnic Table (27% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

If your patio or backyard doesn’t have room for a full-sized table, then this portable stand is the best alternative. It has two handy cut-outs for wine glass stems and a full bottle, in addition to ample space for nuts, crackers, dips and other snacks. For something a little larger and more durable, you can go for a similar design here for a bit more money.

BUY NOW: $39.98

Dip and Serve Set

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

This three-part dip and serve set isn’t only functional but serves as a stylish decor piece for any outdoor or indoor space. If you prefer cheese and crackers over chips and guac, you can go for this compact swivel cheese board.

Sicilian Three-Section Condiment Bowl $49.95 Buy Now

Vintage Coleman Steel-Belted Cooler

Courtesy of Amazon

Keep your drinks iced, and stylish, in this retro cooler. This high-capacity, heavy-duty cooler can accommodate up to 85 cans, with four day ice retention in temperatures up 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Its compact build, with comfort-grip steel handles, make for easy portability. For more cooler options, check out our comprehensive round-up.

Coleman Cooler $199.99

Callum Bar Cart

Courtesy of Wayfair

If you plan on leveling-up from a cooler and create your own cocktail concoctions, you’ll need a chic little area for set up. This simple, portable bar cart is crafted from iron and two tempered glass shelves give ample space to store cups, glasses and bottles (plus easy cleaning). It measures just 35 inches wide, meaning you can easily tuck it into any corner your backyard patio.

BUY NOW: $179.99

Sunbrella Outdoor Beanbags

Courtesy of West Elm

Sink into these ultra-comfortable and stunning bean bags, that work for both outdoor and indoor settings. These ones are out of Sunbrella’s signature durable fabric that’s water-repellent and resistant to fading, mildew and chlorine. Once you’re down, you’ll never want to get up so you’ll want to pick a good set of movies to binge-marathon for the night.

Sunbrella Outdoor Bean Bags $699 Buy Now

Helinox Incline Chair

Courtesy of SSENSE

If you’re looking for a less permanent seating arrangement, this Helinox festival chair promises comfort and portability. It features sliding nylon legs for easy adjustment and comes with a ripstop bag with an adjustable shoulder strap and press-stud and press-release fastening for convenient transport.

Helinox Incline Chair $99.95 Buy Now

Coleman Portable Cushion

Courtesy of Amazon

The Coleman is a more affordable, portable option and perfect to have laying around if you have additional guests (as they take up hardly any storage space). The adjustable padded seat converts into a two-person bench pad when you don’t need a backrest, and it rolls up with a strap for easy transport. This is also a great option if you’re also looking for a portable chair for the beach, festivals, camping and they’re even allowed in several stadiums (just check first).

Coleman Portable Cushion $18.60

Dash Hot Air Popcorn Machine

Courtesy of Amazon

No movie night is complete without popcorn, and this electric popcorn machine makes it easier than ever to pop some kernels in time for your favorite film. A large heating chamber allows you to make enough for a large group and its removable top cover makes for an easy clean up. Plus, there’s no need to add oil or butter for the popcorn to come out delicious, making it a healthier option for guilt-free binging. If you want something more simple, you can’t go wrong with a classic silicone popper.

DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker $24.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Nostalgia Concession Vintage Popcorn Maker (29% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

You might be taking the at-home movie theater experience extremely literally, and we completely support that decision. If so, you’ll need this adorable retro popcorn cart, whose kettle can pop up to 32 cups of popcorn for a large crowd. It’s designed with a built-in kernel stirring system and dual-hinged lid to easily empty popcorn, while a handy storage compartment lets you conveniently store popcorn kernels, oils, seasonings and other popcorn serving accessories in the base of the unit.

Nostalgia Concession Vintage Popcorn Maker $279.99 $199.99

Snackbox Movie Night Care Package

Courtesy of Amazon

Snacks are an essential part of the movie viewing experience, and half the price when you aren’t paying for them at the theater. This adorable care package from Snackbox features the most classic theater candies, with enough for everyone in your group to take their pick from Skittles and Starburst to Hot Tamales and Sour Patch Kids.

Redbox Movie Night Care Package $24.99