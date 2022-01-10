The Best Flower Delivery Services to Use This Valentine’s Day

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and whether you’re desperate for a last-minute gift or want to surprise your loved one with a spontaneous delivery, you can’t go wrong with a thoughtful flower arrangement.

Bouquets make for great Valentine’s Day gifts because you can personalize them to anyone’s liking and, best of all, they can be bought and delivered in as fast as one day. Gift sustainably with farm-direct sites like Urban Stems and The Bouqs. Co, or personalize your batch to a tee with expertly curated arrangements on Florocracy.

Here are the best online flower delivery services to use this Valentine’s Day.

Floom

Support small businesses with Floom, which allows you to shop from local floral storefronts through their site after inputting your zip code. The shops they partner with offer something for every occasion, with hundreds of bouquet options for Valentine’s Day — from unique bundles of hydrangeas and tulips, to classic red roses. Not only do they offer same-day delivery in big cities such as Los Angeles and New York, but you get your first delivery free for orders over $75 if you’re new to Floom.

FTD

FTD has everything for last-minute Valentine’s Day shoppers; in addition to gorgeous bouquets personalized to every type of person you might be gifting this year, the site also offers romantic treats like chocolate-covered strawberries and spa gift baskets. Plus, they have dozens of options for same-day delivery depending on your location.

Urban Stems

Urban Stems prides themselves on sourcing on-trend flowers for unique arrangements that fit the season and occasion. Working directly with Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms, they guarantee a hands-on approach to bring fresh flowers that are sustainably grown. They offer next-day delivery in cities across the country, in addition to speedy same-day delivery in New York and DC.

Floracracy

Personalization is key with Floracracy, who understand that flowers can be the most thoughtful gifts when chosen with purpose. Start out by taking a style quiz that helps narrow down their marketplace for exactly what you’re looking for before their online concierges help you pick out and arrange their diverse range of luxury flowers. Plus, they offer free overnight shipping and you can pair the bouquets with customized messages.

Terrain

Achieve the Anthropologie effect with Terrain’s stylish floral pieces, recognized for their rustic elegance that look good in any home. In addition to expertly curated arrangements — such as their show-stopping Fresh Eucalyptus Batch and Bird of Paradise Bouquet — you can also order thoughtful gift baskets packed with everything from food and drink, spa essentials, crafts and gardening tools.

The Bouqs Co.

Choose between bouquets of lush white roses, rose-pink Valentine’s Day arrangements and eclectic picnic flower assortments on Bouqs Co., known for their farm-direct transparent sourcing. Whichever flowers you choose from the site, you can be sure that the farmers used sustainable growing practices by minimizing waste and recycling water. In addition to classic bouquets, the site also offers a wide range of beautiful dried flowers like Terracotta and Folklore for a unique decor gift that lasts even longer.

1-800 Flowers

1-800 Flowers is the one-stop shop for all your last-minute gifting needs. For Valentine’s Day, their options include hundreds of unique flower arrangements (take your pick between roses, sunflowers, lilies, orchids and beyond), gift baskets packed with treats from places like Godiva and Ghiradelli and pampering kits. Plus, they offer same-day delivery around the world, making this the best option for those looking to surprise someone across the globe.

