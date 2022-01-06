The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks Worth a Shot This Dry January

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For some, Dry January is a chance to reset health priorities after over-indulging during the holidays. For others, abstaining from alcohol is everyday life.

For either group, the selection of zero-proof wines, beers, spirits, liqueurs and elixirs has exploded recently, and they’re easier to find than ever at stand-alone stores such as Los Angeles’ Soft Spirits and New York’s Boisson and Spirited Away, as well as from websites like BeClink and The Zero Proof.

Celebrity entrepreneurs have also been fast to create their own non-alcoholic offerings. Today Katy Perry launches De Soi, a line of sparkling ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens, following Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz mixers which launched in November.

“As a creative professional and a busy mom, I was searching for a delicious and bubbly ready-to-sip beverage that didn’t get in the way of early mornings and long nights,” Perry said in a statement. “Life is filled with so many moments I don’t want to forget. By partnering with AMASS, I was able to create De Soi, apéritifs that allow me to be my brightest and most dynamic self without giving up the complex taste and stress-soothing effect I look for in a celebratory drink or nightcap.”

Crafted from unusual herbs, fruit extracts and flower essences, the new breed of zero-proof drinks are packaged in stunning bottles that deserve a place on everyone’s bar cart. Here are a handful to try.

De Soi Non-Alcoholic Apértif

Katy Perry partnered with Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan to create culinary and adaptogenic tonics that help relax and revitalize the mind. Take your pick between the citrusy Golden Hour, the floral Champignon Dreams and the tart Purple Lune, all of which are vegan, gluten-free and and contain no artificial flavoring.

Lyre’s Coffee Originale

Mix up an espresso martini or a White Russian with this liqueur from an Australian company whose takes on Aperol, Campari, tequila and triple sec are also musts for zero-proof cocktail recipes.

Three Spirit Elixir

Available in three functional blends — Social Elixir, Livener and Nightcap — Three Spirit’s herbal elixirs incorporate exotic herbs and flavorings, some with properties that help relax or energize.

Spirity Non-Alcoholic Cocktail

Spirity’s mocktails come in flavors including Mindful Mule, Mindful Margarita and Mindful Negroni, providing a sophisticated, low-sugar way to enjoy familiar cocktail flavors.

Athletic Brewing Co. Non-Alcoholic Brew

The San Diego craft brewery won silver in the 2021 Great American Beer Festival’s non-alcohol category with its Closer by the Mile IPA, and also offers golden and amber ales, lagers and hefeweizens.

Ritual Zero Proof Rum Alternative

Ritual’s rum alternative, with ginger and apricot notes, makes a terrific Dark and Stormy, and was recently named one of the best spirit alternatives by the L.A. Times. Also available in gin, tequila and whiskey alternatives.

Sovi Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé

Since Sovi was created by former Napa Valley winemakers, it’s not surprising that the alcohol-removed sparkling rosé tastes much better than other wine alternatives. Also available in a red blend.

Brooklyn Brewery Non-Alcoholic Beers

One of the first and most prominent craft breweries started making non-alcoholic Special Effects beers in 2019, which have become one of the top choices for drinkers ready to move beyond the earlier wave of boring brews.

Ghia Apértif

Ghia aperitif’s complex flavor comes from a heady mix of notes including fig, gentian root, rosemary and yuzu. Also available in a soda-like spritz, in case you want to keep the retro-chic bottle intact on your bar.

Betty Buzz Mixers

Made from all-natural ingredients and low in sugar, Blake Lively’s line of mixers includes Tonic Water, Sparkling Lemon-Lime, Meyer Lemon Club Soda and Sparkling Lemon-Lime, and work equally well on their own or mixed with alcoholic or zero proof spirits.

Casamara Club Alta

The adult-oriented “leisure soda” comes in flavors like Sera (grapefruit), Alta (aperitivo) and Onda (wild lemon), with high-style, colorful bottles and cans.

