Ninja’s Bestselling Blender Is Nearly Half Off on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Ninja’s bestselling BL770 Kitchen System blender is nearly half off on Amazon right now, bringing the price down to $119 — even lower than it was on Prime Day earlier this month.

The coveted kitchen appliance, which boasts close to 40,000 reviews on the behemoth retailer, combines a new modern design with unparalleled functionality, and offers more features and versatility compared to Ninja’s original Professional Kitchen System.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System $199.99 $119.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Ninja’s Total Crushing Blades and 1400 peak watts of professional power deliver outstanding performance, effortlessly crushing ice to perfection for smoothies, frozen drinks and nutrient extractions. Whether you’re blending a refreshing beverage for yourself or preparing a batch for the whole family, the 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher has you covered with its generous 64 oz. capacity. Plus, you can enjoy the convenience of taking your bev on the go with two 20 oz. single-serve cups equipped with spout lids.

Compared to other blenders on the market, the Kitchen System is particularly helpful for home cooks. Its 8-cup Precision Processor Bowl is a game-changer for meal prep, providing precise processing for tasks such as even chopping, creating velvety smooth purees, and even kneading up to two pounds of dough. Depending on the recipe, you can choose from five preset Auto-iQ programs — quick smoothie, frozen drink, nutrient extraction, chopped mixtures, or dough preparation — delivering flawless results with just the touch of a button.

Finally, the Kitchen System stands out because of its versatility in blades. The package includes four blade assemblies: the Stacked Blade Assembly, Pro Extractor Blades Assembly, Chopping Blade Assembly and Dough Blade Assembly.

