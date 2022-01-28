Have a Romantic Date Night This Valentine’s Day With These 6 Meal Delivery Services

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

You don’t actually have to leave your house to enjoy a Michelin star-worthy dining experience this Valentine’s Day.

Thanks to meal delivery services such as Cozymeal (whose offerings include a French Laundry-inspired meal) and Blue Apron (whose Valentine’s Day special is a seared scallops and risotto dish), a delicious date night is only one click away.

Below, check out the best meal delivery services to order from this Valentine’s Day –whether you want to cook together or leave the work to the professionals.

Cozymeal Michelin Star Menu

In this upscale private chef experience, chef Pierre will prepare a nine-course meal inspired by the French Laundry. Pierre’s Michelin star expertise gleans in every dish, such as oyster Rockefellers, bacon-wrapped prawns with goat cheese, foi gras, lamb chops and Chilean sea bass. Finish off the celebratory meal with a decadent chocolate soufflé. Cozymeal’s entire site is packed with dozens of culinary experiences hosted by world-class chefs. Other at-home dining experiences on their site include a Date Night at the Italian Opera, Spicing it Up in the Kitchen (featuring aphrodisiac foods), Surf and Turf Surprise Proposal and a Romantic Cocktail Rendezvous.

Harry and David Charcuterie Board

Kick off the romantic night with an intensive charcuterie board, courtesy of Harry and David, whose cheese and cracker creations are just as much a work of art as they are delicious. This deluxe set feels particularly celebratory, packed with a California Cuvée in a sleek wine chiller alongside Bussetto Milano Italian dry salami, Sartori BellaVitano gold cheese, three-seed crackers and roasted almonds.

Williams Sonoma Three Days of Comfort Entrees

Enjoy hearty homemade entrees, prepped with all-natural and organic ingredients, thanks to Portland-based Elephant’s Delicatessen. This collection includes three comfort foods: Fusilli con Buco Macaroni n’ Cheese, a beef pot pie and swedish meatballs with Spaetzle, all perfect for keeping you warm and nourished for the special, winter night.

Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s Valentine’ Day special is a seared scallops and mushroom risotto, topped with chocolate pistachio truffles. Unlike other delivery services, Blue Apron’s holiday meals are bundled into their regular subscription, which includes two to four recipes per week. It’s a great time to sign up, not only ahead of the special day, but because of their limited-time promo that brings down the price of your first five boxes to only $160.

Goldbelly

You can order pre-made meals and food kits from restaurants nationwide on Goldbelly, which features gourmet Valentine’s Day specials such a Surf and Turf for 2 from Luke’s Lobster ($125), Dora’s Heart-Shaped Ravioli from I Trulli ($99), and a wholeplate short rib dinner from New York City’s acclaimed Momofuku. While they have countless delivery options from places across the country, Angel Food Bakery’s Donut Heart Cake ($99), Cookie Do’s Taster Minis ($49) and We Take the Cake’s Armour Layer Cake are three stand-out desserts that have an extra pizazz for the special day.

Sur la Table Cooking Class

Sur la Table’s online cooking classes, which start at just $29 per household, allow you to join expert chefs from the comfort of your own kitchen for hands-on classes that cover everything from mixology to mise en place to plating. Special date night experiences include their Italian Steakhouse, Cooking with Wine and Italian Eatery classes.

