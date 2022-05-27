MasterClass’s One-Day Deal for College Students Brings Down Price to $1 for Three Months

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

MasterClass, the popular e-learning platform that taps celebrities and newsmakers to teach online classes, has unveiled a new deal in an effort to shore up subscriptions throughout the summer.

The latest MasterClass deal gets college students three months of courses for only $1. The “Summer of Learning” promotion launched today and will only be available for 24 hours. Any student can sign up with their university email address ending in “.edu” here.

An annual subscription to MasterClass costs $180 and gets you unlimited access to 90+ courses on the site, with topics ranging from screenwriting to acting to directing. Celebrity instructors on MasterClass include Martin Scorsese teaching filmmaking, Spike Lee teaching directing, and David Lynch leading a series on “creativity in film.” Other actors on the site include Jodie Foster, Steve Martin and Judd Apatow. The site also has a range of courses spanning music (such as a new class with Ringo Starr), cooking and current events, taught by notables like Malala Yousafzai, Dr. Cornel West, Bill Nye and even singing lessons with Mariah Carey.

MasterClass courses are offered in easy-to-digest video format, with members able to watch the videos on their own timing and at their own pace. Stream the videos on a computer, or via your mobile device using the MasterClass app (iOS and Android). Many of the classes come with downloadable course materials too, if you want to take your reading off-line.

It’s been a busy year for MasterClass, who saw subscriptions increase at the onset of the pandemic. Last May, the online education platform raised $100 million in new funding, bringing the current valuation of the company to more than $800 million. Since then, they’ve unveiled dozens of new courses, including a “White House” series with former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President George W. Bush.

The goal for the company now is to expand its subscriber base, which is something the current MasterClass deal should be able to do. The deal, which is live now, gets college students instant access to the company’s entire course catalog, with no limit into what courses you take and how often you take them.

