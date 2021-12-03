The Best Pop Culture Jigsaw Puzzles to Gift This Year: Kacey Musgraves, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and More

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Despite the limitless entertainment and content available to us at every second through the screen, there’s still nothing like an old-fashioned jigsaw to pass the time and indulge in a fun challenge with friends and family — even better if it builds up to reveal a gorgeous illustration that can double as decor.

And as the holidays approach, you might want to think about gifting a puzzle for someone you still need to check off the list. Not only are there options for every age and skill level, but you’re sure to find one that caters exactly to anyone in your life’s interests: whether Kacey Musgraves was their top Spotify artist this year or they still watch “Schitt’s Creek” on repeat.

Below are the best pop culture jigsaws to gift this year, all of which have 500-1,000 pieces to keep them busy all season long.

Jiggy x Kacey Musgraves Head in the Clouds Puzzle

Kacey Musgraves fans are in for a treat with the singer’s brand new collaboration with Jiggy Puzzles, which immortalizes the country pop star in jigsaw form. The release features two designs inspired by Musgraves’ “Star Crossed”: one builds up to an image of the red and gold album artwork, while the other features an angelic image from one of the album’s photoshoots. Each 500-piece set also comes with a reusable drawstring bag and puzzle glue to preserve your masterpiece.

Blame It On the Juice Lizzo 1,000 Piece Puzzle

Complete with fierce sunnies, champagne, flowers and one very provocative peach, this vibrant puzzle couldn’t be more Lizzo, who appears in three different outfits and poses along the 27-inch board. The colorful jigsaw is illustrated by Australian artist and accessories designer Georgia Perry.

Where’s Prince? 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Part jigsaw, part Where’s Waldo, this interactive puzzle has you searching for the music legend — whether he’s partying through the ’90s with TLC, performing on stage with Santana or hailing a cab with Rob Thomas. The detailed image, illustrated by British artist Kev Gahan, finds the “Purple Rain” singer in different places and dozens of eccentric outfits, sometimes by himself and sometimes alongside fellow music legends such as Britney Spears and Cher.

The Shining Floor Plan

Map out the floor plan from “The Shining’s” Overlook Hotel in this jigsaw-blueprint of the home to Stephen King’s most grisly murders. Among the eerie hallways and sinister rooms are mementos and characters from some of the film’s most memorable moments, such as the Jack Torrance’s symbolic typewriter, the iconic hedge maze and the Grady twins. And for more horror-inspo for your freaky friends and family members check out our gift guide.

The Iconic David Bowie 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

David Bowie embodied countless personas, styles and electrifying auras throughout his more than 50 years on stage — and dozens of them are featured in this vibrant puzzle, which tracks the iconic artist from his early days as an unknown David Jones to his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. For more interaction, you can go with this “Where’s Bowie” puzzle which features the singer in his many different chameleonic guises hiding in multiple places across the detailed image.

RuPaul’s Drag Race 500-Piece Puzzle

RuPaul hasn’t been crowned the queen of drag race for nothing. The eleven-time Emmy winner has made a habit of slaying on his reality show’s runway countless times. Celebrate RuPaul’s most ornate, flashy and absolutely fabulous fits from the hit show in this 500-piece puzzle, which is made up of 17 photographs of the drag queen’s most memorable looks.

Schitt’s Creek Cast 500-Piece Puzzle

If you miss the endearing Rose family, perhaps the most beloved group in television history, then you’ll want to get your hands on this “Schitt’s Creek” jigsaw which, once completed, showcases the iconic foursome strolling in their much-too-ostentatious outfits in front of the humble Rosebud Motel. If David Rose is your favorite, then you can go with with this solo version that sees the hilarious character staring off into space and doing what he does best: judging. Here, check out more “Schitt’s Creek” merch.

Sex and the City 500-Piece Puzzle

With “And Just Like That’s” imminent premiere on HBO next week, there’s no better time to celebrate the sassy and fabulous New Yorkers from “Sex and the City.” In addition to the central four characters — Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte — the 500-piece jigsaw also includes other show favorites, such as Stanford, Mario and Steve, and (whether you like it or not) Mr. Big.

The Office 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Dive into the Dunder Mifflin chaos in this “Office”-themed jigsaw, which reveals all the best characters from the beloved sitcom as you build, including Pam and Jim, Dwight, Oscar and Michael. Any “Office” super-fan will have fun reminiscing on the show’s funniest scenes with every piece, like when Dwight hides a warrior sword in his desk in “The Negotiation” or when Phyllis is gifted an oversized teddy bear from Bob Vance for Valentine’s Day.

The Golden Girls 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Hang out with the iconic Miami foursome with this “Golden Girls” puzzle which builds up to a colorful portrait of the show’s leading ladies: Dorothy, Rose, Sophia and Blanche. Don’t be fooled, this is actually a super difficult puzzle, we did it last year during the great puzzle times.

Pulp Fiction

Once completed, this puzzle doubles as a gorgeous minimalist film poster of “Pulp Fiction,” featuring the classic diner dance scene between Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega. Laid on the bottom is one of Uma Thurman’s most memorable lines from the Tarantino film: “Why do you feel it’s necessary to yak about bullshit in order to be comfortable?”

Wes Anderson The Life Aquatic

Wes Anderson’s highly detailed and charming frames basically ask to be recreated and displayed. Originally illustrated by an Etsy seller, “The Life Aquatic” puzzle celebrates the nautical imagery in the Bill Murray-helmed film, with the jaguar shark (thought to represent Steve’s search for happiness) front and center. Find more gift ideas in this Wes Anderson gift guide.