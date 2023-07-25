Cut Your Cable? These Indoor TV Antennas Get You Access to Broadcast Networks for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

At this point, it’s old news that cable has become all but obsolete in the age of streaming. With the dominance of streamers such as Hulu, Disney+ and Max, many people have dumped their expensive cable and satellite TV subscriptions.

But for live TV events (like the Oscars or Grammys) and especially live sports (like the Women’s World Cup), there is still the occasional need for broadcast TV. While there are live TV streamers such as DirecTV and Sling, which allow you to livestream cable networks online, the most affordable way to access broadcast TV is through an indoor TV antenna.

The best indoor TV antennas allow you to pull dozens of TV channels in for free, making it the best way for cable-cutters to access network TV. Among the hundreds of options available online, you’ll want to look out for antennas that boast easy installation and an unobtrusive, flat design — our top choice is Gesobyte’s Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna (currently 26% off).

Below, check out more of the best indoor TV antennas to buy this year:

2023 Gesobyte (26% Off)

With a powerful Smart Switch control Amplifier Signal Booster and Crystal Clear Filter Technology, Gesobyte’s updated 2023 antenna picks up signals within an impressive 250-mile range, providing crystal-clear picture and sound quality. You can easily position the indoor antenna for optimal reception with the included 18-foot long coaxial cable, and the smart IC USB power adapter ensures easy connectivity to power, even without a USB output on your TV.

2023 Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna $39.00 $28.90 Buy Now On Amazon

1byone (43% Off)

Ibyone boasts a lightweight and simple design, making it easy to install by hiding it behind the TV or sticking it on the window wall. It offers long-range reception, capable of receiving TV signals up to an impressive 200 miles, and includes signal amplifiers to ensure the best reception in any location within your home. The 16.5 ft high-quality coaxial cable guarantees uninterrupted signal transmission, protecting against electromagnetic and radio frequency interference, even in adverse weather conditions.

The installation process is also hassle-free; just face the antenna towards your local tower and scan for channels. It provides multiple mounting options, including 3m adhesive stickers, power-grip suction cups, or mounting screws, ensuring versatility in positioning.

1byone Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna $29.99 $16.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Antennas Direct ClearStream Flex (17% Off)

With its patented loop element in a paper-thin design, Antennas Direct’s ClearStream Flex can receive free television channels from broadcast towers located over 50 miles away. The antenna’s 20 dB in-line amplifier ensures powerful range and reception, making it ideal for both urban and suburban areas.

Measuring just 12″ H x 16″ W x .04″ D, this ultra-thin antenna effortlessly blends into any living space. Its compatibility with NEXTGEN TV, 4K, 8K UHD, and Full HD 1080p ensures crystal-clear picture quality, and it doesn’t require an internet connection for operation. The package includes everything you need for easy setup, along with a lifetime manufacturer warranty and 90-day accessory warranty for added peace of mind.

Antennas Direct ClearStream FLEX Amplified Indoor TV Antenna $79.99 $66.33 Buy Now On Amazon

Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro (22% Off)

Enjoy full 1080 HD TV signals from broadcast towers up to 65 miles away, without the need for cable or satellite subscriptions. Designed for optimal performance, this antenna features UHF/Hi-VHF multi-directional elements that are reversible, ensuring signals can be received from either side. Its sleek design blends seamlessly with your home décor, and you can easily hang it on the wall or in a window for the best reception.

Installation is a breeze with the included 12 ft. detachable coaxial cable, hooks & loop tabs, and push pins. Perfect for city dwellers, suburban and rural homes, this antenna’s FirstStage amplifier is strategically located next to the antenna element, resulting in improved signal strength and more TV channels with fewer interruptions.

Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro Amplified Indoor TV Antenna $89.99 $69.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Antan HDTV Antenna (27% Off)

Antan’s HDTV antenna features a sleek, paper-thin design, making it easy to mount anywhere for a clean and unobtrusive setup. It comes with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable that effortlessly plugs into your HDTV, requiring no additional power source. With simple plug-and-play installation, you can enjoy full 4K 1080p HD quality on any digital-ready TV.

The antenna offers reception within a range of up to 40 miles, though actual reception performance depends on your location and the type of signals being transmitted in your area (VHF/UHF). For optimal results, it’s recommended to hang the indoor TV antenna on a window or wall as high as possible or install it in a position that provides better reception for your specific location and surroundings.

Plus, the package includes a 16.5 ft coaxial cable with durable construction and stronger copper wiring, ensuring superior HD reception and reliable signal transmission without interference.