These Imax Enhanced-Supporting TVs Bring the Cinema Experience to Your Home

As straight-to-streamer releases become the norm in Hollywood. Disney Plus has responded with a new feature that allows at-home viewers to enjoy a cinematic experience at home. Last November, the platform released Imax Enhanced, a new viewing mode that caters towards larger aspect ratios, even without a gargantuan screen.

With Imax Enhanced, your TV set is basically able to reclaim more screen real estate, enabling viewers to see every part of the shot first captured by the camera. “Doctor Strange,” “Guardians of the Galaxy, and most famously the “Avengers” films were shot for Imax specifically, meaning you can actually miss plot points without this additional space. But the ultra-wide format improves the viewing experience for any action-packed film, so it might be a good idea to take advantage of the new feature if you’re thinking of catching upcoming films from home rather than the theater.

So, which TV sets support Imax Enhanced? Currently, select models from Sony, Hisense and TCL support Disney’s new feature. Below, shop the best sets for your next movie night.

Sony Bravia X90J ($400 Off)

Courtesy of Best Buy

Sony’s X90J is the more affordable option out of the brand’s Bravia lineup (right below the high-end X95J) but includes much of the same features that make it a preferred screen for streaming movies and HDR content. It packs in a great high contrast ratio, full-array local dimming and high brightness for a crystal clear image, doubled by low input lag and fast response time that gamers and sports viewers will appreciate.

BUY NOW: $2,099.99 $1,699.99 Buy It

Sony Bravia A80J ($100)

Courtesy of Best Buy

With a near-infinite contrast ratio, Sony’s A80J is the best choice for watching movies in the dark; the premium OLED screen, part of the company’s Bravia lineup, produces deep blacks with an impressive clarity around bright images, with a wide color range to boot. HDMI 2.1 inputs make it ideal for gaming while instantaneous response times caters well to sports and other fast-moving media. Plus, it comes with the new Google TV for you to house any streaming platform in addition to their own entertainment apps.

BUY NOW: 1,799.99 $1,699.99 Buy It

Hisense U8G

Courtesy of Best Buy

The Hisense delivers optimal value and performance for its price, especially when compared to high-end competitors from Sony and TCL, the only other two manufacturers to currently support Imax Enhanced technology. The new screen, which follows the company’s H96, welcomes improvements such as two HDMI 2.1 ports and, most importantly, peak brightness, a local dimming feature, a wide color gamut and peerless reflection handling that promises a cinema experience from home.

BUY NOW: $2,099.99 $1,249.99 Buy It

Sony Bravia X95J

Courtesy of Best Buy

The X95J is Sony’s flagship 4k LED model, with reviewers heralding it as one of the best TVs on the market. Like the A80J, it boasts excellent contrast ratio and local dimming features that make it ideal for dark room streaming. Plus, it upscales lower resolution content and has an additional filter layer for improved viewing angles. Despite a higher price tag than its peers in the Bravia lineup, you get what you pay for with this premium 4K TV, with a complete LED backlight and full-array local dimming.

BUY NOW: $1,999.99 Buy It