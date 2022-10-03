The Best Halloween Costumes for Men in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially Halloween season — and if you weren’t already in a spooky mood, the highly anticipated release of “Hocus Pocus 2” over the weekend should do the trick.

As the 31st nears, it’s time to begin brainstorming costume ideas. Thankfully, the past year has seen an almost never-ending influx of new TV shows, movies and personalities from which to pull inspiration this year. From Emmy-winning Ted Lasso to Grammy darling Bad Bunny, check out some of the best Halloween costume ideas for men in 2022.

For even more ideas, check out our roundups of the best pop-culture halloween costumes and best couples costumes for 2022.

Bad Bunny

Fresh off his popular Corona commercial, Bad Bunny’s outfits continue to be a Halloween favorite. To easily recreate this fun, airy and inspired look, it’s time to check your stash for a faux mustache, a thin hair band and, if you can, a shell-style phone. We have you covered with the beachy outfit below, along with some great gold necklace dupes and a playful pair of heart sunglasses.

Turqoise Shirt

Courtesy of Amazon

Columbia Men's Bonehead Short Sleeve Shirt $40.00 $17.29 Buy It

Turqoise Hot Tub Surf Shorts

Courtesy of Amazon

Neff Men's Standard Hot Tub Surf Shorts $17.84 Buy It

Gold Plated Necklace

Courtesy of Amazon

Barzel 18k Gold Plated Flat Mariner Chain Necklace $14.99 Buy It

Heart Sunnies

Courtesy of Amazon

Polarized Heart Sunglasses $19.99 $12.88 Buy It

The Incredible Hulk

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

While She-Hulk costumes will take the streets this year, let’s not forget the OG Incredible Hulk who also appears in the new Disney+ series. Transform into this modernized version of The Hulk with this amazing and authentic costume that comes with a full-length padded jumpsuit and mask for the full hulk effect. And you must grab some green face paint so you can remove the mask and keep with the theme of the costume.

Adult Hulk Halloween Costume

Courtesy of Spirit Halloween

Adult Hulk Halloween Costume $69.99 Buy It

Green Paint

Courtesy of Amazon

Mehron Makeup Paradise Makeup $13.95 Buy It

Daniel Larusso in ‘The Karate Kid’

Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Karate Kid is still going strong more than 30 years after the original movie was released, especially with its new spin-off TV show “Cobra Kai.” We have suggested in other Halloween costume posts that the skeleton crew makes for a great group costume. Here, however, we have focused on this authentic Daniel-San karate costume that includes a tunic top with embroidered logo on the back, belt and printed headband.

Karate Kid Daniel San Costume

Courtesy of Halloween Costumes

Authentic Karate Kid Daniel San Costume $79.99 Buy It

Ted Lasso

Adult Ted Lasso Tracksuit Costume

Courtesy of Spirit Halloween

Adult Ted Lasso Tracksuit Costume $59.99 Buy It

Ken

Warner Bros.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” doesn’t come out until next year, but we’ve seen enough photo leaks to keep us wanting more — and maybe even cementing a Ken doll as one of the best Halloween costume options this year. While there are plenty of DIY options, we have chosen this unique, box-style accessory that is worn over any outfit with the word “Ken” on the outside. When it comes to the outfit underneath, feel free to mix and match your favorite retro-style clothes or check out our Rasta Ken pick for a one and done choice.

Denim Vest

Courtesy of Amazon

Ginsion Men's Denim Vest $25.49 Buy It

Ken Costume

Courtesy of Amazon

Rasta Imposta Barbie Animal Lovin Ken Costume $69.99 Buy It

Rip Wheeler in ‘Yellowstone’

©Paramount Network/courtesy Everett Collection

With season 5 premiering next month, a Halloween costume depicting one of the characters from “Yellowstone” is a no-brainer. We have chosen the brooding Rip Wheeler as our costume choice as his outfit will be easy to recreate and comfortable to wear the whole night. This set comes with his signature denim jacket with the Yellowstone logo and sunglasses, and you can add your own jeans and boots. However, for the most convincing effect, we found a few other essentials including a classic cowboy hat, leather gloves and western buckle belt.

Rip Wheeler Costume Kit

Courtesy of Spirit Halloween

Rip Wheeler Costume Kit $54.99 Buy It

Cowboy Hat

Courtesy of Amazon

Gemvie Hat for Men $24.69 $19.99 Buy It

Leather Gloves

Courtesy of Amazon

Winter Pu Leather Gloves $13.99 $11.80 Buy It

Western Belt

Courtesy of Amazon

Men's Western Belt $15.99 Buy It

Homelander from ‘The Boys’

©Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection

Amazon’s latest hit show “The Boys” is a unique take on the superhero genre where instead of using their powers for good, most of the show’s popular superhero characters are abusing their powers. One of the main characters is Homelander who is the leader of The Seven and makes for a great Halloween costume. Our pick below is an authentic-looking set that comes with a very detailed jumpsuit and cape that very closely replicates those worn by the character.

Homelander Jumpsuits Superhero Costume

Courtesy of Amazon

Homelander Jumpsuits Superhero Costume $85 Buy It