The 15 Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2020

Plenty of people pride themselves on finding the most clever, timely and on-point Halloween costume every year. During 2020, the options weren’t quite as plentiful as usual, since we’ve spent the bulk of the year hunkered down. But don’t let that stop you from planning a costume that will make everyone else jealous that they didn’t think of it first. Of course, you could dress up as coronavirus, but this year has given us more fodder than you might realize when it comes to funny, creative costumes. On All Hallows’ Eve, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a great costume, even if the usual celebrations are off the table. These are the pop culture moments that will make the best Halloween costumes.

1. ‘Emily in Paris’

The new Netflix series helmed by “Sex and the City” team creator Darren Star and costume designer Patricia Field has everyone running to give their closet a Parisian upgrade to get the “Emily in Paris” look. But copying Emily’s style, played by Lily Collins, is a lot easier than it seems. Start with a red beret, just like the one she wears in the show. This red wool one will do the trick. Pair it with a black and white checkered blazer and matching shorts and voila! You’ll look straight out of the scene on the bridge when they’re filming the fragrance ad.

Kangaroo Wool Red French Beret $11.95 Buy It

2. Finn from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

In a sea of Stormtroopers, stand out as Finn. Yes, “Star Wars” costumes are a classic, but you can go off the beaten path with a less predictable character choice. This officially licensed costume makes it a cinch to join the Resistance, since it comes with everything needed to step into Finn’s shoes: his signature printed jacket with a shirt attached and pants with boot covers.

Rubie's Star Wars:The Force Awakens Deluxe Adult Finn Costume $35.51 Buy It

3. Moira Rose from ‘Schitt’s Creek’

If you’re wondering how to dress like your favorite Schitt’s Creek character for Halloween this year, you’re not alone. Honestly, dressing like anyone from the show is a win, since they all make for some of the best pop culture Halloween costumes out there. But we’d put our money on Moira, since her black and white palette is easy to copy. Make like the soap star with these black and white stripped leggings, which look like they’re straight out of her closet. Add a black blouse, towering heels, a sparkling statement necklace and a bold red lip and you’re good to go.

Buttery-Soft Yoga Waist Printed Leggings for Women 100+ Prints and Solids in Regular and Plus Size $14.95 Buy It

4. Nite Owl from ‘Watchmen’

You simply can’t go wrong dressing up as a superhero for Halloween, but going as Nite Owl from “Watchmen” gives it a decidedly of-the-moment touch. The best thing about this officially licensed costume is it comes with everything you need to transform into Nite Owl: a muscle chest jumpsuit with attached boot tops (you’ll need your own shoes), a headpiece, cape and belt.

DC Comics Watchmen Night Owl Costume $29.99 Buy It

5. Catherine the Great

Though Catherine the Great reigned a long time ago, she suddenly felt very 2020 again with Elle Fanning’s tongue-in-cheek portrayal of her on “The Great.” Add a wig, something with fur and a desire to rule and you’ll be the talk of any Halloween fete.

Skycos Women's Queen Catherine Dress Costume Halloween $52.99 Buy It

6. David Rose from ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Remember what we said about dressing like your favorite Schitt’s Creek character makes for the best pop culture Halloween costume this year? We had to include an option for men, so David Rose wins on that one. This black kilt is a doppelganger for many he wears on the series. Add a graphic sweater, Converse sneakers and a dash of sarcasm and your costume will be complete.

Scottish Black Fashion Utility Kilt With Silver Chains $54.99 Buy It

7. Carole Baskin from ‘Tiger King’

Hey all you cool cats and kittens. Do you know anyone who didn’t binge watch “Tiger King” when it hit Netflix back in March? Of course, “Tiger King” is prime for inspiring the best pop culture costumes of 2020, particularly Carole Baskin. Nabbing her very specific signature style is easy. Pair this leopard print top with a flower crown, carry a tiger stuffed animal and talk about your love of big cats.

AWULIFFAN Women's Fall Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $19.54 Buy It

8. Dr. Fauci

You knew a coronavirus-themed costume was coming! Everyone’s favorite doctor is sure to be the best Halloween costume of the year. The beauty of it is how easy it is to dress up as him. All you need is a regular doctor’s costume and then you can add glasses and a Dr. Fauci nametag. This kit comes with a hat, coat, shirt, pants and a face mask. $14.99, amazon.com

9. Black Widow

You simply can’t go wrong with a character from the Marvel universe on Halloween, and that’s especially true when the character is played by Scarlett Johansson. This officially licensed costume has everything you need to nail the look: a zip-front jumpsuit with 3D boot tops, pull-on knee pads, a black belt with silver buckles that ties in the back and black arm gauntlets with bullet details. $39.46, amazon.com

10. Alexander Hamilton

Thanks to “Hamilton” coming to Disney Plus this summer, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical has once again taken center stage — pun intended. Dress up as everyone’s favorite founding father and you’ll be sure to be a smash hit as well. The colonial officer costume includes a jacket, vest front, jabot, knickers and boot-top shoe covers. Tony award sold separately! $40.27, amazon.com

11. Eleven from ‘Stranger Things’

“Stranger Things” is just rife with material for Halloween costumes, starting with Eleven. This officially licensed “Stranger Things” costume is the long- sleeve pink dress that Eleven wore in season one. Complete the look with a dab of fake blood under your nose, tube socks, classic white kicks, a wig and a withering stare. $30.35, amazon.com

12. Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things’

Like we said, there are just way too many options from “Stranger Things” to include just one costume. And if you’re the type who loves a good scary look on Halloween, a Demogorgon is for you. The costume has you covered with a jumpsuit, foam chest piece attached at the shoulders and side seams and fabric hood with foam petals. $69.99, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Harley Quinn

You know it takes quite a character to upstage the Joker, but Harley Quinn does just that, so imagine what’ll that do for you at your Halloween party. You can dress up as her as part of a squad, go with your own Joker or be solo for the night. The costume includes a jacket with attached top, shorts, fishnet tights and the belt. Throw on a wig and copy her makeup and you’ll be all set. The bat is sold separately and it’s the perfect final touch. $29.55, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

14. The Mandalorian

It’s simply not Halloween unless someone wears a “Star Wars” costume, so that might as well be you. Make it the Mandalorian, the newest character from a galaxy far, far away to capture everyone’s imaginations. You’ll feel like the intergalactic hero dressed up in his top, pants, cloak, amour and gloves. Carry around a Baby Yoda doll for bonus points. $49.99, amazon.com

15. Wonder Woman

The more the release date for “Wonder Woman 1984” gets pushed back, the more we can’t wait to see Gal Gadot reprise her iconic role on the silver screen. It’s just one more reason — not that you needed one — to step into the superhero’s cape this Halloween. This officially licensed kit has the dress, belt, gauntlets and tiara. Superpowers are not for sale. $33.10, amazon.com