The 35 Best Valentine’s Gifts: From a Silk Pillowcase to a Cashmere Blanket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, so don’t get caught without the perfect gift for your pop culture-loving significant other. In hopes of providing everyone with a happy (and timely) day of love, we’ve rounded up a batch of red-hued goodies and valentines.

Our top picks? This luxe silk pillowcase, this sleek (and extremely cozy) Matisse throw, this innovative Lip Locket Necklace and this refined Hollwood-loved Longines watch.

Get shopping below:

Venus et Fleur Eternity Roses

Courtesy of Venus et Fleur

Make a grand gesture with Venus et Fleur’s timeless and elegant rose bouquet, which features 13-15 exquisite Eternity Roses set in a Parisian hat box-inspired vase.

Venus et Fleur Eternity Roses $299 Buy Now

Pure Silk Pillowcase

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Show the woman in your life that they deserve to sleep like a queen. Nothing feels more luxurious (and promises a restful night) better than a silk pillow set. Not only are they cool to the touch when the blankets get too warm at night, but they can even help with fine lines and wrinkles thanks to the silk’s amino acids known to improve skin.

BUY NOW: $89

Stemless Wine Chilling Glass

Courtesy of Amazon

Stop putting crap in your wine glasses. It has always been oddly cumbersome to chill the contents of your wine glass, but not anymore. Toss the metal contraptions that would crack your glasses and buy a VoChill. This contraption cools your glass by gently cradling it in a cold vessel. This not only chills your wine but it keeps your beverage cold while you’re drinking. And it’s an absolute delight to hold. Available in classic or stemless. Check out more Amazon life hack products here.

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller | Keep the Chill In Your Glass | New Wine Accessory | Separable & Refreezable Chill Cradle | Actively Chills Stemless Glassware | Quartz, Single Stemless $44.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Byredo Velvet Haze Perfume

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Byredo’s opulent Velvet Haze invites its wearer on an exciting journey of olfactory senses, from the sweetness of coconut water to the feverish musk of patchouli leaves. Check out more of the best perfumes to gift this this year here.

Byredo Velvet Haze Buy Now

Marshall Emberton Speaker

Courtesy of Marshall

Marshall’s gorgeous portable speaker is just as functional as it is sleek. Gift any music-loving partner the joy of loud and vibrant audio, available through the Emberton’s True Stereophonic technology, a unique form of multi-directional, 360-degree sound with more than 20 hours of playtime.

BUY NOW: $169

Ginori Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate

Courtes of Neiman Marcus

The gorgeous plates featured in “The Menu” would also fit right in on the luxe “White Lotus” resort. The plates are a part of Ginori’s Oriente Italiano collection, boasting a rich forest green adorned with Florentine-inspired carnations. The classic pieces take on a delicately undulating Antico Doccia shape and are handcrafted in Italian porcelain.

Ginori Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate $110 Buy Now

Braun Series 7 Trimmer

Courtesy of Braun

“A gorgeous T edger is always great for people to have on the go,” “Queer Eye” star and hair care entrepreneur Jonathan Van Ness told us for our Ask an Insider column. “It helps you keep the beard looking good, and your beard lines around your mouth looking nice and clean. But also for affordable grooming, I always love a good razor and a nice, non-irritating shaving cream.”

Braun Series 7 Trimmer $169.99 Buy Now

Nécessaire Body Oil

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Achieve glowing skin through Nécessaire’s buzzy body oil, which is formulated with critical antioxidants, vitamins and Omegas 6, 7 and 9 which help restore and nourish the skin

Nécessaire Body Oil $40 Buy Now

Omaha Steaks Valentine’s Dinner

Courtesy of Omaha Steaks

Nothing’s more romantic than a good meal. With Omaha Steaks you can enjoy fine dining from home thanks to their gourmet Valentine’s Day surf-and-turf. The limited-time package comes with fork-tender Filet Mignons, buttery Argentine Shrimp, creamy smashed potatos and a decadent chocolate-ganache-filled molten lava cakes for dessert. Check out more meal delivery services here.

Omaha Steaks $330 $159.99 Buy Now

Dyson Airwrap

You’ve probably heard of the Dyson Airwrap and we’re here to tell you that yes…the rumors are true. The magical hair appliance can give you blowout-worthy curls from home without damaging your hair. The coveted product is another gift recommended by hair care expert Jonathan Van Ness. “The Airwrap really is that good because when you’re getting a heat styling tool, typically there are some products that aren’t worth it,” he told Variety. “But the Dyson really is because it gets the hair really beautiful and all the way dry. That’s really the key to a good hair set is making sure that the hair is all the way dry. The way that Dyson collects the hair and directs the air and doesn’t overheat it (and controls the heat), it doesn’t fry your hair, but gets you a nice set.”

Dyson Airwrap $599 Buy Now

Longines Dolce Vita Bracelet Watch

Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Hollywood-loved brand Longines — worn by everyone from Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Winslet to Regé Jean Page — makes for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day present. The Dolce Vita style is particularly timeless, featuring a slim rectangular case, a silver flinqué dial and painted Roman numerals for a refined, feminine aesthetic.

Longines Dolce Vita Bracelet Watch $1,350 Buy Now

Kiehl’s Midnight Must Haves Set (30% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Who needs an Equinox membership when you can use the gym’s prized skincare products from your own home? This set comes with the brand’s two nighttime essentials for brighter and more moisturized skin: the Midnight Recovery Face Concentrate and the Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream.

Kiehl’s Midnight Must Haves Set $60 $45.50 Buy Now

Jillian Dempsey Lip Locket Necklace

Courtesy of Jillian Dempsey

This Hollywood-loved lip locket (created by jewelry designer Jillian Dempsey, wife of Patrick Dempsey) is part-beauty product, part-jewelry, fitting different hues of a sheer Lip Tint inside the argyle-patterned locket.

Jillian Dempsey Lip Locket $785 Buy Now

Jane Austen: The Complete Works

Courtesy of Amazon

Help create a whimsical bookcase moment with this gorgeous Jane Austen set, which comes with seven of the author’s best books bound in a delectable high-quality tactile cloth with foil stamped into the design. The set includes: “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “Mansfield Park,” “Emma Northanger,” “Love” and “Persuasion,” the last of which was adapted into a film last year. Check out more books being turned into films and TV shows here.

Jane Austen: The Complete Works 7-Book Boxed Set: Sense and Sensibility; Pride and Prejudice; Mansfield Park; Emma; Northanger Abbey; Persuasion; Love … boxed set) (Penguin Clothbound Classics) $170.00 $84.55 Buy Now On Amazon

Matisse Throw by Ezcaray

Courtesy of Goodee

This family-owned textile house Ezcaray produces heirloom-quality pieces like this Matisse throw, which will brighten any room in the house with its vibrant color-blocked design. The cozy blanket is saturated with red, gold, orange and blue — each hand-woven, dyed and woven using the highest quaity fibers available.

Matisse Throw by Ezcaray $325 Buy Now

Aroma Sense Vitamin C Shower Head

Courtesy of Aroma Sense

Bring the spa to your lover’s home with Aroma Sense’s luxurious shower head. How it works: a treatment center mixes coagulants with water to separate polluted substances and the filtered water then reacts with Vitamin C and chlorine to create a safer compound for the skin and hair. Plus, you can achieve all the benefits of aromatherapy through dozens of scented cartridges such as as jasmine, lavender and eucalyptus.

$99.99 Buy Now On Amazon

PhoneSoap 3

Courtesy of Amazon

PhoneSoap was first introduced to the world on “Shark Tank” but had a boom in popularity during the pandemic given its impressive sanitizing abilities. It uses UV-C bulbs to sanitize your entire phone and kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria. Plus, PhoneSoap comes with a USB dock, too, so you can hit two birds with one stone by charging it at the same time. The newest versions come in these adorable pink and red hues to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit. Check out more “Shark Tank”gifts here.

PhoneSoap 3 $59.95

KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask

Courtesy of Revolve

Gift your partner with some self-care with these celebrity-loved face masks from KNC Beauty. The best-selling masks feature a power-packed serum with retinol and gold to brighten and smooth the under eye area. “KNC Beauty’s face masks soothe, hydrate and plump the skin and are a regular routine for my clients the night before a big event,” says celebrity makeup artist Sean Harris, whose clients include Lizzo and Normani. Here, check out more beauty products recommended by celebrity makeup artists.

BUY NOW: $25

Crosley Record Player (28% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

A date night in is made instantly more romantic with a vinyl soundtrack playing in the background. Whether you’re playing oldies like Bob Dylan or the Beatles, or getting into the mood with Adele’s chart-topping “30,” a retro turntable from Crosley is a necessary addition. The Cruiser Plus packs marries the charming design of the Classic Cruiser with improved functionality for listening on the go. The portable suitcase shells comes in a wide range of colors, with three speeds and impressive pitch control, but now features bluetooth connectivity and a headphone jack for private listening. Here, shop through the best albums to play on vinyl this year.

Crosley Record Player $89.95 $64.33

RicherPoorer Sweatpant

Courtesy of RicherPoorer

We’ve all gotten used to spending more time in the house over the last couple of years, which means that there’s basically no such thing as too much loungewear. These cozy joggers from RicherPoorer are a sophisticated take on classic sweatpants, featuring a sleek tapered hem at the ankles and cinches in at the waist for a flattering silhouette. Plus, these are made entirely out of recycled materials (40 plastic bottle from landfills to be precise).

BUY NOW: $76

Bombay Glasses, Set of 4

Courtesy of Anthropologie

A charming edition to any tablescape, these colorful Bombay glasses are the perfect mix between elegant and playful.

BUY NOW: $48

Gentlemen’s Hardware Flight Ready Travel Kit

Courtesy of Gentleman’s Hardware

The jet-setting gent in your life won’t be ready for his next trip without this comprehensive travel kit from Gentlemen’s Hardware, packed with four mini versions of some of their best products: 3-in-1 wash, shaving cream, face wash and hand/face lotion.

BUY NOW: $21.99

The Comfy Original

Courtesy of Amazon

There’s nothing more thoughtful than a gift that lends itself to rest and relaxation. The Comfy Blanket might be one of the most well-known “Shark Tank” creations, becoming a household favorite after hitting the market during Season 9. It’s since hit $150 million sales, beloved for making it possible to wear your blanket while lounging at home. The fluffy sherpa has a huge hood and pockets, and has a thick lining to keep you toasty year-round. Check out more best-selling “Shark Tank” products to gift here.

The Comfy Blanket $54.99 $39.99

‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Courtesy of Amazon

If your partner still can’t stop talking about Peter Jackson’s sprawling Beatles documentary “Get Back”, feed the obsession with the partner book, packed with transcriptions and conversations during the making of the album and film. The in-depth transcriptions are best catered towards the biggest Beatles fans but the in-studio banter and humor that the Fab Four are known for make it a wildly fun coffee table book to add to the collection. Here, check out Beatles merch and books to gift this year, in addition to these pop-culture coffee table books.

The Beatles: Get Back $60.00 $31.35

Theragun Prime

Courtesy of Therabody

Whether your partner is kickstarting their fitness journey in 2022 or have been on top of their workout regimen for years, a Theragun makes the perfect you-wouldn’t-buy-it-yourself-but-would-love-to-be-gifted-it present. This massaging tool from Therabody rubs away aches and pains from muscles, packed with powerful technology in a sleek frame. Vibrating massage tools are a favorite among Hollywood, too, with everyone from James McAvoy to Daniel Craig (an investor in Therabody), known for hyping its benefits.

BUY NOW: $299

Winc Wine Subscription

Courtesy Winc

There are a number of food and beverage delivery options these days, but the California-based winery Winc offers a more personalized experience when it comes to wine. While other subscription services pre-select wines and ship them to you monthly, Winc lets you choose your own wines, based on your palate, price point and occasion(s). Many of their wines are featured at some of the best restaurants across the country, and they’re all carefully chosen by the site’s in-house sommeliers (see their current roster of wines here). Never pay for a bottle you don’t like, and you can skip a delivery any time you want. Bottles start at just $13. If you prefer not to sign up for a subscription, individual gift boxes are available to ship as well. Here, check out last-minute gifts that your partner will love and more alcohol delivery services to use this year.

BUY NOW: $39

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle

Courtesy of Nordstrom

You can’t go wrong with gifting a candle (especially one from the popular Los Angeles-based candle company) but if Kacey Musgraves was on your partner’s Spotify Wrapped this year, the special-edition Slow Burn candle adds a personal touch. Created with Musgraves and named after the opening track on “Star-Crossed,” the candle has a warm and spicy fragrance with notes of black pepper, incest and ginger zest.

BUY NOW: $39

Where Should We Begin: A Game of Stories

Courtesy of Esther Perel

You already know Esther Perel as the world beloved relationship guru but now she has even more to offer than her ultra-popular podcast and best-selling books. Her new venture is a Game of Stories, a card game made with heartwarming and witty prompts inspired by the award-winning psychotherapist’s own conversations and experiences.

BUY NOW: $40

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite

If you’re shopping for a gamer this year, then you probably already have the Nintendo Switch on the top of your list. The coveted new device is known for its lightning-speed processing and stunning graphics. Each joy-con comes with a gyroscope and accelerometer and advanced HD Rumble for an immersive experience. If they’re already fitted with a console, check out the best video games to buy this year.

BUY NOW: $265.70

The Sill Duo

Courtesy of The Sill

The Sill is the go-to spot for plant parents, offering a wide range of flowers and greenery to make any room into its very own greenhouse. Shop their Valentines’ Edit for romantic collections like their Bromeliad Vriesea and bouquet kits, all of which you can add with personal notes and messages.

BUY NOW: $30-$70

‘Simply The Best’ Rose Apothecary Bundle

Courtesy of Beekmans

Bathe your beloved’s hands in body milk. “It’s milk, for your body!” from the limited edition official Rose Apothecary store. Television sensation “Schitt’s Creek” has collaborated with Beekman 1802 to bring David Rose’s (and Patrick’s) apothecary to life! The “simply the best” bundle includes two 9 oz. bar soaps, one Body Cream, and one Tinted Lip Balm. View our full “Schitt’s Creek” gift guide here.

Rose Apothecary Gift Set $75

‘Star Wars’ Pop Up Valentine

Everything is better with Baby Yoda. The pop-up centric site Lovepop is absolutely brimming with delightful valentines from Disney, Marvel and “Star Wars” to let the Mandalorian in your life know you love them.

Baby Yoda Valentine $15

Great Jones Bakeware

Courtesy of Great Jones

For the massive “British Bakeoff” fan in your life, upgrade their cookware with a little holiday flair. These vintage-styled baking dishes from Great Jones are slowly giving the Always Pan a run for its money online. They’re both festively decorated in reds and pinks, but which one is more likely to inspire brownies and other baked delights?

Great Jones Bakeware $75

Heart-Shaped Deep Dish Pizza From Lou Malnati’s Pizza

Courtesy of Goldbelly

After it was viciously maligned in the Golden Globe-nominated series “Emily in Paris,” Lou Malnati’s was forced to answer for this deep “diss.” Thankfully, the iconic windy city restaurant survives and thrives. So much so that Lou Malnati’s is offering a charity Valentine’s Day pack that includes a heart-shaped deep dish pizza, heart-shaped chocolate cookie holiday special and two pewter hearts from “Spreading Hearts” charity which represents the restaurant’s donation to a local Chicago-based food pantry. The pizza and the cookie are both about 9 inches and should serve two people total.

Spreading Hearts Charity Pizza Pack $73.99

Urban Stems

Flowers may seem traditional, but a little bloom will brighten up any quarantine gloom. Urban Stems offers reasonable prices for all sizes of bouquets: Classic ($50), Seasonal ($75) or Luxe ($100). Reminder, don’t wait to long to purchase petals as the mad rush for stems begins now! Check out more flower delivery services here.

BUY NOW: $50+