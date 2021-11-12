The Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List: From a James Bond Collectors Set to a Harry Potter-Themed Le Creuset

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! As December fast approaches, and the holiday craze begins to set in, you still have a few weeks to square away gifts for everyone on your list this year — no stress necessary.

Plus, companies are making it easier than ever (and dare I say, fun!) to make your way through your shopping list this year, thanks to bountiful Black Friday deals (which are already going live online), and fun new gadgets across a huge scope of categories that will excite everyone on your list.

From Le Creuset’s brand new Harry Potter-themed Dutch Oven, to an Infinity Gauntlet Lego set to the coveted Nintendo Switch, here are the best gifts for everyone on your list this year.

Complete ‘James Bond’ Blu-Ray Collection

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re craving more James Bond action following “No Time to Die,” you can revisit the franchise’s earliest films with this comprehensive box set that starts with 1962’s “Dr. No” starring Sean Connery all the way to 2015’s “Spectre.” Plus, the 24-film set is currently 30% off, slashing the price down to $79 for a limited-time deal you won’t want to miss. Other cinephiles in your life might appreciate something from the Criterion Collections’ newest Blu-ray offerings.

James Bond Blu-Ray Collection $114.99 $79.96 Buy It

‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’

Courtesy of Amazon

This stunning photo book has remained a #1 bestseller on Amazon since coming out earlier this year — and for good reason. The 368-page coffee book is a celebration of the stunning imagery Wes Anderson is known for, packed with the most idiosyncratic and whimsical destinations across the globe that evoke the auteur’s masterful cinematography. Anderson himself helped Koval curate the destinations featured on every page, each accompanied by their enchanting histories. If you’re shopping for a real Wes Anderson buff, you’ll want to look through this definitive Wes Anderson Gift Guide, too.

Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval $35.00 $17.59 Buy It

George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ Box Set

Jason Ware Imagery

The iconic Beatle George Harrison arguably created one of the best solo albums following the band’s split with “All Things Must Pass,” which features classics such as “My Sweet Lord,” “What is Life” and “Beware of Darkness.” The sprawling triple-set was just released in a brand new boxed set earlier this year in celebration of the album’s 50th anniversary. The sprawling Deluxe Edition, currently 19% off, include Harrison’s demos for the album and several songs that never made the original track list, such as “Cosmic Empire,” “Going Down to Golders Green,” “Dehra Dun,” “Sour Milk Sea” and “Mother Divine.” And if you want more, check out our Beatles merch guide.

'All Things Must Pass' Super Deluxe Box Set $149.98 $121.98 Buy It

Harry Potter Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Le Creuset

Beyond all possibility, the Le Creuset has become even more magical. Their brand new Harry Potter collection makes for a top-notch gift this season for any at-home chefs and Potterheads. You can’t go wrong with their signature round dutch oven, whose special-edition version is fixed with a dimensional, solid-brass Golden Snitch knob atop a lid embossed with three Quidditch goal rings. Check out more gifts for chefs here.

BUY NOW: $300 Buy It

Celebrity Memoirs

Courtesy of Amazon

There’s never been a better time to get to know your favorite celebrities on an intimate level. Whether your friend is a Seth Rogen super-fan or has listened to Japanese Breakfast music since day one, there’s likely a memoir written by someone they adore. Check out the dozens of best-selling celebrity memoirs to come out this year, from Seth Rogen’s “Yearbook to Michelle Zauner’s “Crying in H Mart” to Jessica Simpson’s “Open Book.”

Jacques Cousteau-Inspired Red Beanie

Courtesy of Patagonia

The beloved naval explorer Jacques Cousteau was more than an inventor, conservationist and filmmaker. He was also somewhat of a style icon whose distinct red beanie is so associated with Cousteau that its inclusion in Bill Murray’s wardrobe in Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” is all it took to convince viewers that the titular character is based off the French explorer. Celebrate Cousteau with this ribbed Patagonia beanie, made with eco-friendly yarn and sustainable practices that would definitely be Cousteau-approved. Plus, there’s no better time to nod to the explorer ahead of the recent documentary “Becoming Cousteau.”

BUY NOW: $35 Buy It

‘Sweet Tooth’ Compendium

Courtesy of Amazon

If you enjoyed Netflix’s popular “Sweet Tooth” series, you’re sure to appreciate Jeff Lemire’s original comic book off of which it was based. Despite following the adventures of the all-too lovable Gus in the same post-apocalyptic world as the series, the original comic is more interested in the hybrids and the scientific mistakes that led to them, for those who are allured by such dystopian stories. For more comics, check out this roundup of the best comic books that are not about superheroes.

Sweet Tooth Compendium $59.99 $35.99 Buy It

‘Great British Bake Off’ Apron

Courtesy of Etsy

Let the baker in your life know that they’re a star, even if they don’t get the chance to have Mary Berry taste their creations inside the famous tent. This best-selling “Great British Bake Off”-inspired apron, which features useful front pockets and durable straps, has more than 2,000 rave reviews on Etsy. Looking for more gifts for the kitchen? Check out these “‘Top Chef’-Inspired Kitchen Essentials for Home Chefs.”

BUY NOW: $24 Buy It

Hedley &. Bennett X Grateful Dead Apron

Courtesy of Hedley & Bennett

It was just last month that “Top Chef”-loved cookware company Hedley & Bennett teamed up with the Grateful Dead for a two-piece psychedelic apron collection. The louder option of the two, pictured above, features blue and purple tie dye, in addition to dancing bears holding culinary tools such as cutting knives and whisks. Both aprons are made out of 90% Cotton, 8% Polyester, 2% Spandex. And are machine washable (just make sure to use the cold cycle and hang dry or tumble on low). Each piece also comes with the option to add custom embroidered letters on the right chest for an additional $15. Check out more Grateful Dead gifts for the Deadhead in your life.

BUY NOW: $105 Buy It

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook and Entertaining Guide’

Courtesy of Amazon

Nothing can get you more into the Christmas spirit than “Nightmare Before Christmas,” and now you can supplement your annual viewing experience with a whimsical cookbook inspired by Tim Burton’s iconic film. Written by Kim Laidlow, Jody Revenson and Caroline Hall, it includes more than 50 appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks — ranging from Sally Sweet n’ Salty Popcorn to Oogie Boogie Lemon Meringue Cupcakes. If you’re looking for even more dinner party inspiration, check out more cookbooks inspired by TV shows and movies.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook and Entertaining Guide' $29.99 $19.98 Buy It

Polaroid Hi-Print Pocket Printer

Courtesy of Amazon

Perfect for the photographer in your life that loves capturing the moment. Polariod makes it easier than ever to snap, print and save photos from your mobile device in physical form. Using innovative dye-sub technology, the portable printer spurts out high quality vibrant photos in 2×3 business card size in under 50 seconds. Plus, by connecting it to the mobile app, you can customize and edit each image to your liking before printing. For more options, check out these stylish retro Polaroid cameras.

Polaroid Hi-Print Photo Printer $99.99 Buy It

Mini Projector

Courtesy of Amazon

Projectors are one of those tech gadgets that can be hard to splurge on for yourself but make for the perfect gift for any movie lover, and take in-bed binging to the next level. The only real setback can be steep prices which is why this highly affordable mini projector, currently an extra 24% off, is such a deal. And you aren’t missing out on much with the lower price: it still promises 1080p resolution, a crystal-clear aspect ratio of 4:3 and seamless connection to any smartphone, laptop or other streaming device. Pair it with these unbeatable soundbars for the perfect cinematic experience.

Mini Projector $69.99 $52.99 Buy It

Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (29% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

You won’t find a better deal for the best-selling headphones from Sony, which are currently 29% off, making it an affordable gift for the any techies and audiophiles you know. The new gadget’s headlining feature is its ANC (active noise cancellation), which uses microphones and speakers to reduce background and surrounding noises. While drowning out distracting noises like keyboard typing or office chatter, they also deliver crystal clear audio. They boast a powerful low-frequency response and an impressive lack of distortion at high volumes. Check out more holidays deals.

Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones $348.00 Buy It

Nintendo Switch

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re shopping for a gamer this year, then you probably already have the Nintendo Switch on the top of your list this year. But you’ll want to shop fast as the coveted console is likely to sell out fast this holiday season. The new device is known for its lightning-speed processing and stunning graphics. Each joy-con comes with a gyroscope and accelerometer and advanced HD Rumble for an immersive experience. If they’re already fitted with a console, check out the best video games to buy this year.

Kindle Paperwhite

Courtesy of Amazon

The reader in your life will absolutely love the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, heralded as the best e-reader on the market. After several generations of the kindle, the latest iteration has outdone itself with a waterproof surface, and a slimmer and lighter design. Each Kindle is also equipped with either 8 GB or 32 GB of storage depending on price.

Kindle Paperwhite $139.99 Buy It

Headspace Subscription

Courtesy of Headspace

If the new Netflix series inspired you prioritize mindfulness, then there’s no better place to start than with the best. There are few people who wouldn’t do well for some meditation and stress relief after this past year. Headspace is one of the best ways for beginners to get into mediation, with hundreds of mediation guides and courses, sleep hacks, wake up routines and more. If you know someone who could clear their mind, a Headspace subscription is the perfect gift, especially with their special holiday promo that knocks down the annual price by $30.

BUY NOW: $79.99 $49.99 Buy It

Celebrity Cameo

Courtesy of Cameo

You can’t get more personalized than a customized message delivered from your friend’s favorite celebrity. From “Succession’s” Brian Cox to NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to “Real Housewives of New York” icon Sonja Morgan, there are video options from a huge group of stars. Check out our comprehensive roundup of the best Cameos to gift this year.

BUY NOW: $79.99 $1-$15,000 Buy It

Truff Best-Seller Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

There’s a reason Truff’s best-selling hot sauce has been on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for two years in a row now. Any sauce lover will go crazy over these premium blends, which pair well with everything from sandwiches and burgers to scrambled eggs and potatoes. If you haven’t tried the sauces yourself then you can’t go wrong with the bestseller pack, which comes with the brand’s three most popular flavors: Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, White Truffle Hot Sauce and Black Truffle Oil.

Read More: Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2021: You Can’t Go Wrong Gifting One of These This Year

Truff Bestseller Pack $77.99 Buy It

Nespresso Vertuo Plus (8% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Brew the perfect cup of coffee with Nespresso’s smartest machine to date, which uses barcode-reading Centrifusion technology to deliver bartista-grade coffee right from home. The slim machine is packed with an extra-large 60 ounce water tank and 17-count capsule container. Best of all, it comes with an aeroccino milk frother to add the perfect texture to cappuccinos, lattes and other milk-based drinks. If the espresso lover in your life already has a machine, though, you can always gift them more Nespresso pods, which make for an easy and affordable stocking stuffer.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus $239.00 $225.96 Buy It

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Courtesy of Amazon

If a Nespresso is too much of a splurge, this temperature-controlled smart mug is also a fun gadget for any coffee lovers in your life. The latest product in the Ember line comes with an extended battery life to keep drinks warm for up to 1.5 hours or all day on the newly redesigned charging coaster. Pair it with the app to set temperatures, control presets and receive notifications. Pair it with a coffee delivery subscription for a more personalized touch.

Ember Temperature Control Mug $99.95 Buy It

Schitt’s Creek Board Game

Courtesy of The OP Games

What better time to get the family around the table for an old-fashioned board game than the holidays? Even better when the Levy’s are invited. Monopoly gets a fun “Schitt’s Creek” twist with this new board, where hotels and motels are swapped with fun locations from the Emmy-winning show, such as the Rosebud Motel, Bob’s Garage and Herb Ertlinger Winery. For the biggest fans of the show, check out this definitive “Schitt’s Creek” gift guide and more TV-inspired board games here.

BUY NOW: $39.99 Buy It

‘Dune’ by Frank Herbert

Courtesy of Amazon

There’s no better time than the holidays to dive deep into an epic sci-fi series. And following Ridley Scott’s star-studded adaptation this month, “Dune” is a timely choice. The six-book series sees the protagonist Paul Atredies, played by Timothee Chalamet in the film, lead nomadic tribes on a distant planet in the future as he takes over his family’s business empire. Check out more books turning into movies and TV shows this year for more literary inspiration.

Dune 6-Book Boxed Set $108.00 $64.80 Buy It

Infinity Gauntlet Lego Set

Courtesy of Amazon

The all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet sold out almost immediately when it was first released last year, but it’s fully restocked on Amazon for any of the Marvel-loving Lego-builders you know. The 590-piece set is simple enough for even the youngest of Groots to play with this holiday season, and is even complete with Infinity Gems for a gorgeous decor piece for any play room or kid’s bedroom once complete. For more, check out this roundup of fun, pop-culture Lego sets, featuring set designs from “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” to a mega 9,000-piece Titanic ship.

BUY NOW: $69.99 Buy It

NuFace Petite Facial Toning Device

Courtesy of Amazon

Any skincare maven is sure to have this high-tech toning gadget on the top of their list. This award-winning device garnered a buzz online as soon as it was released, quickly becoming Korea’s best-selling brand for its advanced microcurrent facial toning which improves contour, tone, wrinkles and fine lines in just five-minutes-a-day of use.

NuFACE Trinity Toning Device $209.00 Buy It

The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater

Courtesy of Everlane

Nothing makes for a more versatile piece than cozy zip-up sweater, a can’t-go-wrong gift for for moms and siblings alike. This one from Everlane is relaxed and refined for any type of style but comes in a wide range of fun colors for those with a brighter wardrobe.

BUY NOW: $145 Buy It

Parachute Waffle Robe

Courtesy of Parachute

Perfect for the shower or day-long lounging, this waffle robe brings the spa experience to the home. The classic silhouette is made out of the lightweight and ultra-soft textures that Parachute is known for, featuring two hip pockets and a simple waist tie.

BUY NOW: $119 Buy It

UGG Slippers

Courtesy of Ugg

Something about the holidays screams slipper season, and no one does it better than Ugg. Seriously, the luxury footwear company has long been known for their luxury sheepskin boots and slippers that can last for more than ten years with little wear or tear. This classic silhouette is lined with dyed sheep fur on the interior and collar for a cozy slipper to slide right into after getting out of bed.

Ugg Slippers $119.95 Buy It

MasterClass Subscription

Courtesy of Masterclass

MasterClass’s expert-taught courses run a swath through every industry, meaning you’ll be able to find something for everyone on your list this year, from chefs and musicians to filmmakers and novelists. Film buffs can take a class taught by James Cameron or Spike Lee, while compos3ers can learn from the likes of Yo-Yo Ma and Alicia Keys. For more class options, check out Variety’s roundup of MasterClass courses.