The Best Gaming TVs for the Playstation 5

If you’re able to get your hands on Sony’s Playstation 5, you’ll want a TV that’s equipped specifically for the coveted console. This generation of consoles adds a ton of new features that are dependent on HDMI 2.1. So, you may fire up your PS5 just to find it’s time to upgrade your TV.

More and more TVs are starting to release with HDMI 2.1, so there’s plenty to choose from. However, not all of them are created equal, and you’ll want to put in some time to research which one’s best for you.

Finding which TV is suitable for your PS5 can be tricky. However, here are a few things you should keep in mind when looking for one:

Is it really HDMI 2.1? – When HDMI 2.1 launched on TVs, it was assumed that it was a clean break with HDMI 2.0. This is because multiple things set the two specifications apart. Unfortunately, a genuine HDMI 2.1 TV is required for some of the features introduced with the PS5. However, the HDMI Forum decided that HDMI 2.0 doesn’t exist anymore and rolled it into HDMI 2.1. So, now you have to make sure to check the features on each TV you research instead of being able to rely on something simple like its HDMI version number.

Display Type – There are multiple types of displays used in TVs, each of which has its strengths and weaknesses. Some are brighter than others, and some have better viewing angles. Research each type and pick the one that fits the environment where you plan to set up the TV.

Frame Rate – The PS5 has the ability to display up to 120 frames per second (FPS) in select games. If you want to take advantage of this feature, you’ll need to ensure the TV you choose has a panel that can keep up.

Last year, LG introduced its new Evo panels in the G1. This year, the C2 gets the tech as well, which allows LG’s mid-range OLEDs to get brighter than they could the year before. This really helps with gaming in bright rooms and goes a long way towards bringing it up to par with traditional LED screens.

Like other LG OLED models over the last few years, the C2 doesn’t cheap out when it comes to connectivity options. All of its four HDMI ports are 2.1 compatible, and it supports G-Sync, Freesync Premium, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It also features a Game Optimizer menu that makes it easier to fine-tune the image when using your PS5 and see important stats like frame-rate and Variable Frame Rate mode.

Of course, like with all OLED TVs, there’s a risk of burn-in with the LG C2. However, newer screens are much less susceptible to it, even if you use one primarily for gaming.

The LG CX series of OLED TVs still compares favorably to the latest C2 series. While they don’t get quite as bright, they’re still HDMI 2.1 compatible and support features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Unfortunately, since they’re two years old, LG CX TVs are a bit hard to find at this point. However, if you spot one, you should be able to get it at a much lower price than the equivalent C2 model.

However, there are some drawbacks to the CX compared to the latest OLED TVs. It lacks the Game Optimizer feature, and it’s slowly approaching its end of life. LG supports its TVs for a decent amount of time, but you can bet the C2 will get two more years of updates than the CX.

If you want to be on the cutting edge, the Samsung S95B uses a new type of OLED panel that might become the new industry standard. It uses blue OLED panels (instead of white) and quantum dot color filters to deliver brighter colors and purer whites than those found on LG’s models. The upside to this is that the picture is almost unparalleled in a dim room. However, if you’re in a room with ambient light, you’ll get raised blacks and a bit of a pink tint, which might be distracting for some.

The S95B supports the usual assortment of HDMI 2.1 functions, but like other Samsung TVs, it’s missing Dolby Vision. Also, many PS5 games have somewhat wonky implementations of HDR that are hard to get just right on a regular OLED. So, they may look worse with QD-OLED.

OLED TVs aren’t for everyone, and the next best thing is a Quantum Mini LED TV. Mini LED technology allows the QN90B to get closer to the pure blacks of OLED than other types of backlighting. The most significant advantage this TV has over OLED, though, is the brightness. The backlighting in the QN90B is strong enough to perform well in almost any room, and its anti-glare coating makes it viewable even in direct sunlight.

The QN90B supports HDMI 2.1 on all four HDMI ports, unlike its predecessor. The panel also outputs up to 4K @ 120Hz, so you can enjoy the highest framerate possible in the few games that support it. However, it is missing one major feature: Dolby Vision. If you plan to use your PS5 to watch 4K Blu-Rays, Disney Plus, or Netflix, you’ll be limited to HDR10+ with this set.

If you’re looking to go cheaper, the Hisense U8G is one of the few sub-$1000 TVs with HDMI 2.1 support. Surprisingly, the U8G has features like VRR and even sports a 120Hz panel. One setback is that it can’t use local dimming when VRR is turned on. So, if you use it with your PS5, you’ll find the picture is a lot more washed out, and black levels will be poor.

This is another TV that gets very bright compared to OLEDs. Unfortunately, the U8G isn’t for everyone due to the panel type. It uses a VA display, so viewing angles aren’t as ideal as what you’d get for a pricier model. If you aren’t planning to be sitting in front of it and looking straight on, you might want to choose another TV on our list.