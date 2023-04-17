The Celebrity-Loved Palladium Boot Is the Best Festival Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For even the most seasoned festival dresser, choosing the right shoes can pose a seemingly impossible challenge. For festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach, one has to prioritize breathability to avoid overheating and sweat in the desert heat. But of course, skin-baring sandals are a wish death on the dust-heavy grounds of Indio Valley. And while classic sneakers like Converse Chuck Taylors or Nike Air Force 1s are a safe move for the miles of walking you’re bound to rack up throughout the weekend, you’ll have to accept that you might be matching with everyone in your direct vicinity.

So, what’s the solution? The answer may lie in a decades-old company called Palladium Boots, whose Pampa boots were created in 1947 but whose roots actually go as far back as 1920 when the brand was originally founded to produced tires for the fledgling aviation industry. Since then, despite not being a household name, Palladium Boots has become a Hollywood fixture, adored by everyone from Brad Pitt to Kylie Jenner. And this past weekend at Coachella, Shawn Mendes made a convincing case that Palladium’s versatile and durable high-tops, which he paired with beige khakis and a white graphic tee, make for the perfect festival shoe.

Dubbed the “Chuck Taylor of boots” by GQ, the Pampas are the perfect mixture between lightweight sneaks and tough boots, featuring a trademark lug sole and the comfort of an EVA footbed that allows you to walk for miles without discomfort. But unlike traditional lug-sole boots like Doc Martens, these are made out of light canvas that allows for an airiness often constricted by thicker, leather-constructed alternatives.

While the classic Pampas are Palladium’s most popular style, the brand boasts dozens of shoes including a lineup of Festival Favorites such as these animal-print high-top lace-ups and these olive green chunky platform soles.

Whether you’re shopping for Coachella Weekend 2, or are looking for a new staple shoe to add to your wardrobe, check out all of Palladium’s best offerings on their website here.

