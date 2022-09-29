The Best Family Halloween Costumes to Wear This Year: From Star Wars to Marvel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
If dressing up the whole fam is the Halloween theme this year, it’s time to get moving. While it can feel a little overwhelming to dress yourself, much less an entire family, we’ve done some research for you — and we found some dazzling family Halloween costumes for everyone in the house.
These costumes are all instantly recognizable, relevant and have options for adults, kids and even pets. Here are some of the best family Halloween costumes from the quirky Addams Family and Ghostbusters to the Flintstones and Batman.
The Addams Family
This classic TV family makes for a great Halloween costume as they are already a family unit, they have the spook-factor that is the crux of Halloween and if half the fun of Halloween getting ready, then their costumes will make for a fun pre-show. There are also a few TV and movie iterations which means there are plenty of options to choose from , making the costume truly individual.
Morticia
Gomez
Pugsley
Wednesday Addams
Wizard of Oz
There is no place like home. Another classic pick, The Wizard of Oz was made to be a group costume. Start with Dorothy and work your way through all the friends she makes exploring the Yellow Brick Road. The scarecrow, tin man and lion are all there for the taking and each has a distinct, authentic costume that will not only turn heads, but will make for the best pictures for all your social media feeds.
Dorothy
Scarecrow
Tin Man
Cowardly Lion
Marvel Family
A superhero family is a great costume option for a group as there are so many great options, it may be hard to narrow down your favorite. You can do the Incredibles family, an all-Marvel Avengers cast, a generic superhero cast and many, many more. Our picks below are for an all-Avengers family costume as there is not only an incredible cast of characters from which to choose but they are hugely trending now with all the movies, spin-offs and franchises. Get ready to win all the prizes.
She-Hulk
Ant-Man
Black Panther
Ms. Marvel
The Flintstones
Another great classic, family-friendly and family-ready costume are the Flintstones. This prehistoric family has a signature look that no one will mistake, has little in the bells and whistles department so you won’t have to search for many accessories and has the cutest kid-friendly costumes they will feel comfortable in all night long. To make it even more next level, take your dog out with you to represent everyone’s favorite prehistoric pet, dino.
Fred
Wilma
Pebbles
Bamm-Bamm
Star Wars
May the force be with you is what they will say when you turn out in this epic family costume. Choose from classic Princess Leia in her many iterations from the sultry gold bikini to the classic white hooded robe. You can even go for the modern Rey costume from Star Wars the Force Awakens. For the other characters, choose from Han Solo to Luke Skywalker and the kid options include pint size iterations of Queen Amidala and R2D2 to an Ewok and Stormtrooper.
Princess Leia
Han Solo
Queen Amidala
Ewok
Ghostbusters
No matter which Ghostbusters movie franchise is your favorite, this family-friendly costume is another fun one. Easily mix and match the classic 80’s film with the 2016 one with these authentic costume options for all family members. Throw in everyone’s favorite Stay Puft Marshmallow costume or slimer costume for the kiddos as they are certainly less scary in the toddler size versions.
Women’s Ghostbuster
Ghostbuster
Stay Puft Marshmallow
Slimer
Karate Kid
The classic eighties film had three sequels and now is a popular TV show that is getting rave reviews. While you can go as each individual character, we feel the Cobra Kai Dojo skeleton crew from the first film makes the most sense as it not only represents the OG movie, but a skeleton on Halloween just make sense. Below are some great iterations of the skeleton costume that will work for the whole family.
Skeleton
Skeleton
Batman
Another great family costume option is all the iterations of Batman. Between the dozen or so movies and TV show versions, you can have a ball picking and choosing just which one to be. From the classic TV series Batman and Robin to the Dark Knight and Dawn of Justice movies, Batman and his Justice League pals are sure to wow.G