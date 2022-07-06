If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been an exhilarating summer for music fans as some of the biggest artists across the country return to the stage after more than two years of postponed and cancelled concerts. Just last weekend, more than 200,000 people attended Glastonbury to see stars such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Leon Bridges and Kacey Musgraves, among dozens more — many of which are on their own solo tours this summer, too.

And the music isn’t quieting down any time soon. Festivals such as Lollapalooza and Outside Lands are coming up, and artists such as The Weeknd and Lil Nas X are kicking off highly anticipated tours. But as highly contagious COVID-19 variants continue to pose a threat across the country, it’s still important to mask up at highly populated events such as concerts and festivals. If you’re in the market for a new mask — one that’s stylish enough for a festival fit, and comfortable enough to stage hop — then you’re in the right place.

Below, check out the best face masks to wear to music festivals and concerts this summer.

Athleta Activate Face Mask (34% Off)

Athleta’s face masks are designed for an active lifestyle, meaning they can handle all the sweat and jumping that goes into a long weekend in the sun. This two-pack (currently on sale for $10), is made with patent-pending technology that helps block particles, and features TurboDry fabric and adjustable soft knit ear loops for all-day comfort.

Maskc KN95 (20% Off)

Maskc’s entire site is 20% off for a limited time. The Hollywood-loved face mask brand — worn by celebrities such as Rihanna, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid — have a wide range of public health expert-recommended KN95s which filter out 95% of airborne particles. Buy a five-pack that come in different springtime hues or go for their disposable 3-ply masks which filter out 35% of airborne particles for a more comfortable fit.

ProSport Nanotec Mask With KN95 Filter

Blue Bear’s cult-favorite ProSport mask includes a replaceable KN95 filter for ultimate protection. With a sleek, contoured design and adjustable ear loops, you won’t have a problem keeping it on as you hop from stage to stage.

Henry Artist Series

Henry is great because they offer subscription plans that send you new masks on a monthly basis — especially helpful for those that can’t go more than a couple of weeks without losing their mask. But subscriptions are also helpful for those looking to try out all of Henry’s stylish designs, such as this colorful Artist Series they just came out with and more versatile options like these neutral tones.

Disposable 3-Ply Black Masks

An 100-pack of black disposable masks will keep you set all weekend long, no matter how much dust you collect. Among all the options online, you can’t go wrong with this best-selling pack from Amazon, which boasts more than 62,000 (!!!) rave reviews online.

